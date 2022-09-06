ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gardening

What’s Growing? Last Look at the Flower Bed

By Tom O'Hare
 3 days ago
We are into September and with frost staying away, our flower bed is going to hold up a while longer.

Now is a perfect time to deadhead the plants so we might see a few more blooms before any frost arrives.

What’s even better is the bees are holding on and loving this garden, so we want it to keep going.

The color is in great shape and about all we can do now is add some Healthy Garden. It will add more nutrients and deliver a kick for a few more weeks.

If we don’t use Healthy Garden then a shot of liquid Bloom Blaster will make the difference. That truly is made to be a shorter-term fertilizer so it would be the better way to go.

Just remember you don’t water with it – You just do a quick crisscross pattern and that’s it. (A quick couple of seconds)

Eventually, the annuals stop growing and it’s time for a change.

I’m talking Mums!

They are hardy plants and can take cold days and nights before they stop growing.

If all goes well, we’ll have color in the garden into November.

All you can do is wait and see.

