San Angelo, TX

NWS rainfall totals: Aug. 29 to Sept. 5

By Chad Miller
 3 days ago

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The infamous bubble that has tormented San Angelo finally burst.

The National Weather Service of Abilene/San Angelo posted on their Facebook page midday Tuesday the seven-day rainfall total from the past week and unless you live under a rock, the rain clouds broke into the city and delivered the downpour everyone has been wanting.

Facebook: US National Weather Service Abilene/San Angelo Texas

San Angelo’s average is listed as the second most rainfall out of the nine areas measured behind Coleman, who averaged .1 inch more.

According to the post, the San Angelo airport more than doubled its year-to-date precipitation, accumulating 3.97 inches over the last week. The city also received more rain in the last week than the whole year thus far (3.61 inches).

