FOXBusiness
Biden approves largest oil, gas lease sale in US history, steamrolls eco review with inflation bill
President Biden reinstated the largest oil and gas lease sale in U.S. history, essentially steamrolling the need for environmental review, by signing the Inflation Reduction Act into law on Tuesday. While the Inflation Reduction Act includes several green energy provisions opposed by the fossil fuel industry, the bill also orders...
Utah sues Biden over move to restore 2 national monuments
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The state of Utah and two Republican-leaning rural counties sued the Biden administration on Wednesday over the president’s decision last year to restore two sprawling national monuments on rugged lands sacred to Native Americans that former President Donald Trump had downsized. The lawsuit...
thecentersquare.com
Judge issues permanent injunction on Biden ban on new oil and gas leasing on federal lands, waters
(The Center Square) – A federal judge sided with Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry and 12 other plaintiff states in a Louisiana-led lawsuit, issuing a permanent injunction against the Biden administration’s moratorium on new oil and gas leases on federal lands and water. U.S. District Court Judge Terry...
Louisiana petroleum industry leaders hail court win, but say fight over lease ban is not over
(The Center Square) — Leaders in Louisiana's oil and gas industry are praising a recent court ruling that halts President Biden's ban on lease sales in the Gulf of Mexico, but they warn the legal battle is likely not over. A federal judge last month issued a permanent injunction...
Federal judge in Montana halts coal leases until more environmental study can be done
Earlier this month, a federal judge in Montana halted coal leasing on federal public lands until the Bureau of Land Management does a more detailed environmental analysis. Montana Federal District Court Judge Brian M. Morris reinstated a moratorium that was overturned by Ryan Zinke, who was then President Donald Trump’s Secretary of the Interior. Zinke […] The post Federal judge in Montana halts coal leases until more environmental study can be done appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Arizona Judge Rips Rep. Paul Gosar and Other Republicans for Filing Defamation Lawsuit ‘Primarily for Purposes of Harassment’
Republican Rep. Paul Gosar and two GOP state representatives must pay more than $75,000 for filing a defamation lawsuit against a Democratic lawmaker “primarily for the purposes of harassment,” an Arizona judge ruled. Joining forces with Arizona state Reps. Mark Finchem and Anthony Kern as co-plaintiffs, Gosar sued...
‘It’s a deal with the devil’: outrage in Appalachia over Manchin’s ‘vile’ pipeline plan
The fossil-fuel friendly senator has resurrected the Mountain Valley pipeline, leaving residents with a bitter pill to swallow
Nevada Supreme Court justice tells governor she’ll step down
CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — A Nevada Supreme Court justice who has been a judge at every level in the state has submitted her resignation from the state’s highest court, telling the governor that she’ll step down Sept. 29. Justice Abbi Silver also pointed in a letter,...
SFGate
Oregon’s Next Governor Could Be a Machine-Gun Toting Darling of GOP Megadonors
Betsy Johnson, an independent candidate for governor of Oregon, wears wildly oversized glasses and campaigns at homey events billed as “Beers With Betsy.” A former state senator who abandoned the Democratic Party, Johnson markets herself as the “goldilocks” alternative to the “extremes” of partisan politics, insisting she’s beholden to “only to Oregonians” and not to ”special interests.”
A judge removed Cowboys for Trump founder Couy Griffin from elected office over his role in the Capitol attack
A New Mexico judge invoked the Constitution remove a Capitol rioter from a county commissioner seat. Couy Griffin, the founder of Cowboys for Trump, was convicted in March on a January 6 charge. The state judge ripped Griffin for attempting to downplay and "sanitize" the events of January 6. A...
Could America Return to $1 Gas?
Gasoline prices averaged about $1.50 a gallon through the 1990s. Here is how those prices could come again.
bloomberglaw.com
California’s New ‘Bounty-Hunter’ Gun Law
On July 22, California enacted S.B. 1327—gun legislation explicitly modeled after Texas’ controversial “fetal heartbeat” abortion bill (S.B. 8) that is enforced exclusively through private actions. California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) previewed the law last December, after a majority of the US Supreme Court largely agreed...
Washington Examiner
Welcome to the border crisis, Washington, DC
Politicians in Washington, D.C., are experiencing a sudden rash of xenophobia. Incensed by the arrival of hundreds of illegal immigrants, they are now complaining that the governors of Texas and Arizona, who offered those immigrants a free ride to Washington, have turned their cities into border towns. Welcome to the...
Senate climate bill has West Virginia written all over it
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The sprawling economic package passed by the U.S. Senate this week has a certain West Virginia flavor. The package, passed with no Republican votes, could be read largely as an effort to help West Virginia look to the future without turning away entirely from its roots.
California Judge Boots Majority of City’s Councilmembers For Illegally Holding Onto Power
A judge has ordered the majority of a Southern California city’s governing body to be removed from office, concluding that the trio illegally held power by refusing to hold an election as required. The order finalized Wednesday by Orange County Superior Court Judge Walter Schwarm calls for three members...
Jim Crow lives again: Florida and Mississippi turn back the clock on voting rights
Some 130 years ago, white lawmakers gathered in Jackson, Tallahassee, Richmond and other state capitals across the former Confederacy and rewrote their state constitutions to enshrine white supremacy. Over the last week, Mississippi and Florida have offered modern-day examples of Jim Crow-era voter suppression that endures to this day —...
Family could sell huge Texas oil tracts - sources
Sept 1 (Reuters) - A Texas family which owns 70,000 acres in the Permian basin is exploring options including a sale, putting up for grabs one of the largest family-owned tracts in the heart of U.S. shale country, people familiar with the matter said.
Louisiana Sheriff Loses Tax Lawsuit Targeting Smith Angus Farm
Louisiana cattle rancher Jason Smith has won a case filed against him by a county sheriff who wrongly claimed a state law that exempts Louisiana farm products from sales taxes didn't apply to Smith's meat sales. A decorated Marine Corps veteran, Smith retired from the service several years ago to...
Washington Examiner
Republicans will share the blame for blackouts in blue states
If the United States experiences widespread blackouts in the next decade, don’t place all of the blame on Democrats. If California has its way, many states may end up banning the sale of new gas-powered cars beginning in 2035 as the Golden State pushes for reductions in carbon emissions. That's because California was granted a waiver from the 1970 Clean Air Act, allowing the state to create tougher emission standards if it receives federal approval. And in 1977, the federal government decided that other states could adopt the California standards. So if the federal government approves California's plan, other states can follow suit, according to the New York Times.
Anti-Native American Slur Officially Scrubbed from All Federal Place Names
Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. The U.S. government has completed its removal of the word “squaw” from the names of hundreds of mountains, lakes, and valleys that sit on federal land. The process began last November, when U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland officially declared the term derogatory, and ordered the agency to scrub its use from all federal landmarks and places.
