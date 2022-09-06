ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Daily Montanan

Federal judge in Montana halts coal leases until more environmental study can be done

Earlier this month, a federal judge in Montana halted coal leasing on federal public lands until the Bureau of Land Management does a more detailed environmental analysis. Montana Federal District Court Judge Brian M. Morris reinstated a moratorium that was overturned by Ryan Zinke, who was then President Donald Trump’s Secretary of the Interior. Zinke […] The post Federal judge in Montana halts coal leases until more environmental study can be done appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Law & Crime

Arizona Judge Rips Rep. Paul Gosar and Other Republicans for Filing Defamation Lawsuit ‘Primarily for Purposes of Harassment’

Republican Rep. Paul Gosar and two GOP state representatives must pay more than $75,000 for filing a defamation lawsuit against a Democratic lawmaker “primarily for the purposes of harassment,” an Arizona judge ruled. Joining forces with Arizona state Reps. Mark Finchem and Anthony Kern as co-plaintiffs, Gosar sued...
ARIZONA STATE
SFGate

Oregon’s Next Governor Could Be a Machine-Gun Toting Darling of GOP Megadonors

Betsy Johnson, an independent candidate for governor of Oregon, wears wildly oversized glasses and campaigns at homey events billed as “Beers With Betsy.” A former state senator who abandoned the Democratic Party, Johnson markets herself as the “goldilocks” alternative to the “extremes” of partisan politics, insisting she’s beholden to “only to Oregonians” and not to ”special interests.”
OREGON STATE
bloomberglaw.com

California’s New ‘Bounty-Hunter’ Gun Law

On July 22, California enacted S.B. 1327—gun legislation explicitly modeled after Texas’ controversial “fetal heartbeat” abortion bill (S.B. 8) that is enforced exclusively through private actions. California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) previewed the law last December, after a majority of the US Supreme Court largely agreed...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Welcome to the border crisis, Washington, DC

Politicians in Washington, D.C., are experiencing a sudden rash of xenophobia. Incensed by the arrival of hundreds of illegal immigrants, they are now complaining that the governors of Texas and Arizona, who offered those immigrants a free ride to Washington, have turned their cities into border towns. Welcome to the...
WASHINGTON, DC
Reuters

Family could sell huge Texas oil tracts - sources

Sept 1 (Reuters) - A Texas family which owns 70,000 acres in the Permian basin is exploring options including a sale, putting up for grabs one of the largest family-owned tracts in the heart of U.S. shale country, people familiar with the matter said.
TEXAS STATE
Washington Examiner

Republicans will share the blame for blackouts in blue states

If the United States experiences widespread blackouts in the next decade, don’t place all of the blame on Democrats. If California has its way, many states may end up banning the sale of new gas-powered cars beginning in 2035 as the Golden State pushes for reductions in carbon emissions. That's because California was granted a waiver from the 1970 Clean Air Act, allowing the state to create tougher emission standards if it receives federal approval. And in 1977, the federal government decided that other states could adopt the California standards. So if the federal government approves California's plan, other states can follow suit, according to the New York Times.
CALIFORNIA STATE
outsidemagazine

Anti-Native American Slur Officially Scrubbed from All Federal Place Names

Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. The U.S. government has completed its removal of the word “squaw” from the names of hundreds of mountains, lakes, and valleys that sit on federal land. The process began last November, when U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland officially declared the term derogatory, and ordered the agency to scrub its use from all federal landmarks and places.
U.S. POLITICS

