Columbus, OH

LeBron James’ Son, Bronny, Posts Photos From Ohio State Official Visit

By Andrew Lind
BuckeyesNow
BuckeyesNow
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3upzH0_0hkYf1OT00

James and his parents were on hand for the football team's 21-10 win over Notre Dame on Saturday.

Ohio State welcomed Chatsworth (Calif.) Sierra Canyon four-star guard Bronny James and his parents, including NBA superstar LeBron James , to campus for an official visit this past weekend.

The trip coincided with the football team’s 21-10 victory over fifth-ranked Notre Dame, which the James family watched from a suite at Ohio Stadium. They were also on the sideline prior to the game and could be seen mingling with coaches and other recruits in attendance.

As is customary during official visits, the 6-foot-3 and 190-pound James – who is considered the 10th-best combo guard and No. 41 prospect overall in the class of 2023 – took photos in the Buckeyes’ 1980s throwback uniforms. He then shared them on social media on Tuesday.

One of the photos notably includes LeBron, who has said on multiple occasions that he would have attended Ohio State had he gone to college rather than straight to the NBA, and Savannah James wearing a Buckeyes basketball t-shirt. Could their son follow that path instead?

Ohio State currently holds three commitments in the class of 2023 in Wichita (Kan.) Sunrise Christian Academy four-star forward Scotty Middleton , Pickerington (Ohio) Central four-star forward Devin Royal and St. Marys (Ohio) Memorial four-star center Austin Parks .

The Buckeyes could bring on as many as five players this cycle, though, with James and Minneapolis (Minn.) Totino-Grace four-star guard Taison Chatman at the top of the list of remaining options for head coach Chris Holtmann and his staff.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Q2Zmv_0hkYf1OT00

-----

BuckeyesNow

BuckeyesNow

Columbus, OH
