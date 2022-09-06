ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Biden attacks MAGA at his own political peril

By USA TODAY
 3 days ago

Last Thursday, President Joe Biden put on his campaign hat and gave a speech vilifying supporters of not only former President Donald Trump but those who bought into the “Make America Great Again” mantra. His goal is to shift attention from high inflation and other economic woes to his predecessor, with the intent of slowing down a red wave come November.

Biden doubled down on comments he made the week before, relating MAGA to “semi-fascism.” While the president paid lip service to the fact not all Republicans are a threat to the “soul” of the country, he has proceeded to pretty much lump everyone on the right side of the aisle together.

Biden claims 'MAGA forces' determined to 'take country backwards' in speech from Philadelphia AP

This is offensive to the 74 million Americans – many of whom are law-abiding and patriotic – who voted for Trump in 2020, regardless of whether they liked everything about him.

Plus, don’t forget the dirty tricks Democrats have played in primaries to get the most extreme, Trumpy candidates they can to face off with Democratic contenders come fall. This is very risky, especially if these “MAGA Republicans” are the threat Biden portends.

Biden’s words reminded me of the “basket of deplorables” insult Hillary Clinton slung at “half of Trump supporters” when she was running for president in 2016.

You can find my column on Biden’s divisive rhetoric here , and thanks as always for reading.

- Ingrid Jacques

What else has Ingrid written?

Work from home leaves Americans feeling lonely and isolated

Phil McGraw and Dr. John Whyte

Americans' collective mental health is near an "all-time low," according to a recent study of U.S. workers. This was surely accelerated by the pandemic. Globally, the prevalence of anxiety and depression increased by a whopping 25% in 2020.

Last year, as part of what has been called The Great Resignation, an estimated 47 million American workers quit their jobs. Many, especially younger workers, switched to companies that were more "lifestyle" sensitive, offering flexible hours and work from home arrangements.

Ironically, these perks – designed to attract employees and improve morale – may now be exacerbating their anxiety, depression and feelings of loneliness. Read more ...

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Biden attacks MAGA at his own political peril

USA TODAY

USA TODAY

