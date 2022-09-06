ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TechCrunch

Jeep unveils the first three EVs coming to market, starting in 2023

The Jeep Recon and Wagoneer S will be the first fully electric Jeeps for the U.S. market when they enter production in 2024. Two more will be announced later, as the automaker charges ahead in electrifying its lineup. The 80-year-old rugged Detroit brand, which aims to become the global leader...
CNET

2023 Toyota GR Supra 3.0 Manual First Drive Review: Slick With a Stick

When the fifth-generation Toyota Supra debuted, it came with a standard automatic transmission, and it wasn't clear at the time that a manual option would ever make an appearance. But now, a few years later, the manual Supra is here, and it's good -- but it doesn't fundamentally change anything. That may not sound like great news to some of you, but trust me, that's how it should be.
CNET

2023 Toyota GR Corolla Starts Around $37K, Crests $50K Fully Loaded

The 2023 Toyota GR Corolla hot hatch will start at $36,995 (including destination) for the base Core model. The midrange Circuit and limited-production Morizo Edition trims offer more standard equipment, and are priced from $43,995 and $50,995, respectively. The Core will go on sale later this year while the Circuit...
MotorBiscuit

GTO: What Does It Stand For?

The Pontiac GTO has been called many things like "the Goat." Still, its a special chapter in the American muscle car and its epic moniker deserves explanation. The post GTO: What Does It Stand For? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Top Speed

The Best Classic Muscle Car Engines

Most automotive enthusiasts and historians typically place the classic age of the American muscle car between 1964 and 1972. During this period, the major American automotive manufacturers engaged in a war for customers thirsty for stoplight-to-stoplight performance. The manufacturers responded by placing ever more powerful engines in small to midsize vehicles to grab more of the market. Unfortunately, fate conspired against the muscle car and V8 performance. Various headwinds such as stricter emissions, oil embargoes, and skyrocketing insurance premiums put an end to the golden age of American performance. Here are ten of the best engines of those heydays of American muscle.
Interesting Engineering

Zeva’s new design Z2 still flies like ‘Superman,’ but more efficiently

Zeva Aero, a designer and manufacturer of personal air vehicles based in the U.S., has launched its newest prototype aircraft, the Z2. The company first designed and created a sub-scale prototype called Zero (Zero-emissions Electric Vertical Aircraft) with the ultimate goal of creating a full-sized production aircraft to provide alternative options to people for their daily commute. It was designed from the ground up to compete in Boeing's GoFly competition. The company plans to go to market with vehicles that are not limited by the extreme requirements of the GoFly rules.
Top Speed

Custom Harley-Davidson Street Glide Hides A 2000cc Heart Under Its Hot Rod Guise

Customization is a key part of the Harley-Davidson family and the company itself encourages it by organizing several build competitions around the world. This is also the reason why we get to see some truly gorgeous custom Harleys, and the Street Glide Hot Rod by Southeast Customs featured here is one such project.
insideevs.com

Pride Group Orders 250 eCascadia And eM2 Electric Trucks

Pride Group announced a significant order for of the newly launched Freightliner eCascadia Class 8 semi trucks and the upcoming Freightliner eM2 Class 6-7 electric trucks. The company is committed to ordering 200 eCascadia and 50 eM2, which means a total of 250 electric vehicles, which will be available for Pride Group's customers in the US and Canada.
torquenews.com

Jeep Promising Two All-Electric Vehicles for U.S. in 2024

Jeep unveiled the all-new 2024 Jeep Recon EV and the 2024 Wagoneer S EV. The Recon is described as a brother to the popular Wrangler. The Wagoneer S is an extension of the Wagoneer family. Stellantis called today’s event its Jeep 4xe Day and is promising to unveil four all-electric...
MotorAuthority

Feisty 2023 Toyota GR Corolla starts at $36,995

The third of three Toyota performance cars, the 2023 GR Corolla hot hatchback, starts at $36,995, Toyota announced on Tuesday. The 2023 GR Corolla comes in Core, Circuit Edition, and Morizo Edition trim levels. The base price applies to the Core. The Circuit Edition starts at $43,995 and the top-of-the-line Morizo Edition starts at $50,995. All figures include $1,095 for destination.
yankodesign.com

This modernized Ford dune buggy is equally swift on city roads

Ford is known for its robust trucks like the F-150 Raptor and they have a few upbeat concept buggy designs in the pipeline too. That makes complete sense as the future shouts out loud for compact off-roading vehicles that are good for city commutes too instead of hoarding multiple vehicles. This Ford concept off-roading buggy is in line with the future-forward vision the Michigan-based automotive giant could adopt in the coming years.
insideevs.com

Report: Three Tesla Semis Spotted Together

As the market launch of the Tesla Semi nears (finally), Tesla followers report that the electric Semi prototype sightings are becoming more common. Below we can see a short video of three Tesla Semi (shared by Shoaib Quraishi) seen together, potentially during some tests. Some of them were with trailers, some not, but in general, they appear to be the latest, updated versions of the Semi.
insideevs.com

Ford F-150 Lightning Vs F-150 Hybrid: Towing, Hauling, Acceleration

When you compare a gas-only truck to a hybrid and an electric truck, you'll quickly learn that each has its own strengths, weaknesses, and best use cases. For this reason, if you've decided to go with an electrified version, the choice between the fully electric Ford F-150 Lightning and the F-150 PowerBoost hybrid may not be easy.
