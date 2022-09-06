Read full article on original website
Related
TechCrunch
Jeep unveils the first three EVs coming to market, starting in 2023
The Jeep Recon and Wagoneer S will be the first fully electric Jeeps for the U.S. market when they enter production in 2024. Two more will be announced later, as the automaker charges ahead in electrifying its lineup. The 80-year-old rugged Detroit brand, which aims to become the global leader...
CNET
2023 Toyota GR Supra 3.0 Manual First Drive Review: Slick With a Stick
When the fifth-generation Toyota Supra debuted, it came with a standard automatic transmission, and it wasn't clear at the time that a manual option would ever make an appearance. But now, a few years later, the manual Supra is here, and it's good -- but it doesn't fundamentally change anything. That may not sound like great news to some of you, but trust me, that's how it should be.
CNET
2023 Toyota GR Corolla Starts Around $37K, Crests $50K Fully Loaded
The 2023 Toyota GR Corolla hot hatch will start at $36,995 (including destination) for the base Core model. The midrange Circuit and limited-production Morizo Edition trims offer more standard equipment, and are priced from $43,995 and $50,995, respectively. The Core will go on sale later this year while the Circuit...
GTO: What Does It Stand For?
The Pontiac GTO has been called many things like "the Goat." Still, its a special chapter in the American muscle car and its epic moniker deserves explanation. The post GTO: What Does It Stand For? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Will This 1 Thing Short Circuit the EV Industry?
Resource scarcity could undermine the race for electric car growth.
Top Speed
The Best Classic Muscle Car Engines
Most automotive enthusiasts and historians typically place the classic age of the American muscle car between 1964 and 1972. During this period, the major American automotive manufacturers engaged in a war for customers thirsty for stoplight-to-stoplight performance. The manufacturers responded by placing ever more powerful engines in small to midsize vehicles to grab more of the market. Unfortunately, fate conspired against the muscle car and V8 performance. Various headwinds such as stricter emissions, oil embargoes, and skyrocketing insurance premiums put an end to the golden age of American performance. Here are ten of the best engines of those heydays of American muscle.
Zeva’s new design Z2 still flies like ‘Superman,’ but more efficiently
Zeva Aero, a designer and manufacturer of personal air vehicles based in the U.S., has launched its newest prototype aircraft, the Z2. The company first designed and created a sub-scale prototype called Zero (Zero-emissions Electric Vertical Aircraft) with the ultimate goal of creating a full-sized production aircraft to provide alternative options to people for their daily commute. It was designed from the ground up to compete in Boeing's GoFly competition. The company plans to go to market with vehicles that are not limited by the extreme requirements of the GoFly rules.
Top Speed
Custom Harley-Davidson Street Glide Hides A 2000cc Heart Under Its Hot Rod Guise
Customization is a key part of the Harley-Davidson family and the company itself encourages it by organizing several build competitions around the world. This is also the reason why we get to see some truly gorgeous custom Harleys, and the Street Glide Hot Rod by Southeast Customs featured here is one such project.
IN THIS ARTICLE
insideevs.com
Pride Group Orders 250 eCascadia And eM2 Electric Trucks
Pride Group announced a significant order for of the newly launched Freightliner eCascadia Class 8 semi trucks and the upcoming Freightliner eM2 Class 6-7 electric trucks. The company is committed to ordering 200 eCascadia and 50 eM2, which means a total of 250 electric vehicles, which will be available for Pride Group's customers in the US and Canada.
This ‘El Camini’ Is a Go-Anywhere Mini Clubman Pickup With a Stick Shift
Timothy ZimpferSince it also rocks all-wheel drive, adding a pickup bed and all-terrains just makes sense.
torquenews.com
Jeep Promising Two All-Electric Vehicles for U.S. in 2024
Jeep unveiled the all-new 2024 Jeep Recon EV and the 2024 Wagoneer S EV. The Recon is described as a brother to the popular Wrangler. The Wagoneer S is an extension of the Wagoneer family. Stellantis called today’s event its Jeep 4xe Day and is promising to unveil four all-electric...
Chrysler’s Making a Performance Car Again After Almost a Decade
ChryslerA Stellantis spokesman says an "extremely limited production" vehicle from Chrysler is on its way soon.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MotorAuthority
Feisty 2023 Toyota GR Corolla starts at $36,995
The third of three Toyota performance cars, the 2023 GR Corolla hot hatchback, starts at $36,995, Toyota announced on Tuesday. The 2023 GR Corolla comes in Core, Circuit Edition, and Morizo Edition trim levels. The base price applies to the Core. The Circuit Edition starts at $43,995 and the top-of-the-line Morizo Edition starts at $50,995. All figures include $1,095 for destination.
This Listing for an ‘Arctic Limo’ Has a Wild Surprise Inside
It's an all-terrain, amphibious vehicle that can carry 22 people.
yankodesign.com
This modernized Ford dune buggy is equally swift on city roads
Ford is known for its robust trucks like the F-150 Raptor and they have a few upbeat concept buggy designs in the pipeline too. That makes complete sense as the future shouts out loud for compact off-roading vehicles that are good for city commutes too instead of hoarding multiple vehicles. This Ford concept off-roading buggy is in line with the future-forward vision the Michigan-based automotive giant could adopt in the coming years.
China-Built Tesla Model 3s Could Get a Range Boost From New Battery Tech
via Getty ImagesCATL's new battery chemistry could result in energy density up to 20% higher than current cells.
insideevs.com
Report: Three Tesla Semis Spotted Together
As the market launch of the Tesla Semi nears (finally), Tesla followers report that the electric Semi prototype sightings are becoming more common. Below we can see a short video of three Tesla Semi (shared by Shoaib Quraishi) seen together, potentially during some tests. Some of them were with trailers, some not, but in general, they appear to be the latest, updated versions of the Semi.
2023 Alfa Romeo Tonale: A Car That Could Be Worth Waiting For
As the 2023 vehicles are on the horizon. The big question is to whether to buy the 2022 or 2023. This 2023 Alfa Romeo Tonale may be worth waiting for. The post 2023 Alfa Romeo Tonale: A Car That Could Be Worth Waiting For appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The Best Portable Home Generators, According To Real Electricians
With extreme weather comes more power outages. Stay prepared with these portable generators recommended by the experts.
insideevs.com
Ford F-150 Lightning Vs F-150 Hybrid: Towing, Hauling, Acceleration
When you compare a gas-only truck to a hybrid and an electric truck, you'll quickly learn that each has its own strengths, weaknesses, and best use cases. For this reason, if you've decided to go with an electrified version, the choice between the fully electric Ford F-150 Lightning and the F-150 PowerBoost hybrid may not be easy.
Comments / 2