Mom Gives Birth To Baby The Size Of A Toddler

Mothers love to complain to their children about all of the pain that they went through to bring them into this world. While most mothers are making good-natured jokes, there are some mothers who can legitimately complain a bit. Take the mother in this story, for instance. She took to TikTok to open up about her past experiences and you won’t be able to believe what she has to say.
Outsider.com

Kelly Ripa Reveals on ‘Live’ That Her Mom Underwent Major Surgery

Live with Kelly and Ryan star Kelly Ripa recently returned home and reclaimed her chair on her talk show after spending some quality time at the beach with her husband Mark Consuelos. That said, hopefully, the TV star was able to bring some of that R&R home with her because she revealed on the latest installment of Live that her mother underwent a serious surgery this week.
E! News

Bachelor Nation's Hannah Brown Attends Her Brother Patrick's Wedding to Jed Wyatt's Ex Haley Stevens

Watch: Hannah Brown Reflects on "Bachelorette" 1 Year Later. Hannah Brown turned what could have been a thorny situation into a rosy celebration. On Sept. 3, The Bachelorette alum's brother Patrick Brown married Haley Stevens, who previously dated Hannah's ex Jed Wyatt, in Wolcott, Colo. Hannah, who wore a pink slip dress, celebrated the newlyweds on social media.
People

90 Day: The Single Life's Natalie Wants to Lock It Down a 'Million Percent' with Josh — on Date 2

A new season of 90 Day: The Single Life premieres Monday at 8 p.m. ET on TLC Natalie Mordovtseva is looking for the right kind of love on 90 Day: The Single Life. In an exclusive sneak peek at Monday's season premiere, Natalie — whom we first met in season 7 of 90 Day Fiancé — heads to Los Angeles to spend time with modeling agency CEO Josh. Though they've only seen each other once before, Natalie knows she tends to get jealous and worries about how Josh is surrounded by beautiful women...
People

The Home Edit's Clea Shearer Celebrates Finishing Chemotherapy: 'I Even Got to Ring the Bell'

"My oncologist decided that after 4 rounds of AC and 6 rounds of Taxol, my body has had enough," Clea Shearer said of finishing chemo Clea Shearer hit a major milestone. On Thursday, Shearer — one of the co-founders of The Home Edit and stars of the hit Netflix series Get Organized with The Home Edit — announced via The Home Edit's Instagram that she has officially completed chemotherapy. Sharing a photo of her smiling and holding a handmade poster that reads, "[Peace] out Chemo!!," Shearer wrote in the caption,...
People

People

