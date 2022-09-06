Read full article on original website
Related
The Best Pizza Restaurants in Chicago (Opinion)
Chicago has some of the best pizza joints in the country. From classic Chicago deep dish pies to gourmet thin-crust pizzas, there is something for everyone. Delicious pizza being made at a pizzeria.Image by SALVATORE MONETTI/Pixabay.
wgnradio.com
Extremely Local News: Chicago apartments are about to become even more expensive
Jen Sabella, the Director of Strategy and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. She provided details on:. NYC-Style Apartment Bidding Wars Hit Chicago Renters: ‘If You’re Not Willing To Go $500 Over List Price, Don’t Even Bother’: Apartments in hot neighborhoods are renting for hundreds of dollars a month over their list prices thanks to a market squeezed by the pandemic and rising inflation, experts said.
thesource.com
‘The Chi’ Actor Barton Fitzpatrick Robbed At Gunpoint In Chicago
According to a confirmed report from FOX 32 Chicago, actor Barton Fitzpatrick, who plays “Reg” on the Showtime series The Chi, was robbed at gunpoint in his hometown. The 25-year-old actor was accosted when an armed assailant jumped in the backseat of the car he was riding in as a passenger on Sunday, taking all of Fitzpatrick’s valuables, including a chain. The robber foiled his original carjacking plan but still made off with the actor’s personal belongings.
Pullman, Altgeld Gardens Could Get New 101-Room Hotel And Save A Lot Grocery Store
PULLMAN — Two Black-owned companies are trying to get city grants to build a hotel and grocery store on the Far South Side. The Pullman Hotel Group wants to build a 101-room, full-service hotel on part of the former Ryerson Steel plant site near 111th Street and Doty Avenue. Yellow Banana, which is reviving six Save A Lot stores on the South and West sides, is trying to build one from the ground up at 130th Street and Eberhardt Avenue in Altgeld Gardens, Ald. Anthony Beale (9th) said.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox32chicago.com
Cyclist killed in Chicago crash devoted time to help disadvantaged youth
CHICAGO - Friends remember the joking and the laughter that always followed Samuel Bell, who relished his work on behalf of disadvantaged youth. "Sam had some of the most amazing stories [about] these children whose brothers and fathers died due to gang violence," said Kevin Klein, a friend who worked with Bell at the Midtown Educational Foundation. "He was able to work with these kids to keep them off the street and keep them on a good path."
What Happened to All of the Salt at The Salt Shed?
The city's newest outdoor music venue has attracted top talent and crowds this summer all under the roof of the old Morton Salt facility in Lincoln Park. As lively concerts have dominated The Salt Shed this summer, some have wondered where all of the salt that formerly filled the walls at 1308 North Elston Avenue went.
WGNtv.com
Sicilian crafted bakery with Palermo roots opens in Chicago
CHICAGO — New Paradise opened in the former location of the iconic Gladstone Park Bakery. Everything is prepared on-site daily, including the hand-churned gelato. The gelato bar offers a full variety of favorite flavors, including pistachio, nocciola (hazelnut), cioccolato, Limone and other seasonal selections. Carlo Ottaviani and Vito Rubino...
blockclubchicago.org
Pisolino Italian Market Closing After 7 Years In Avondale: ‘Not Enough Business To Sustain It’
AVONDALE — The owners of Avondale restaurant Pisolino transformed the Italian eatery into a market in 2020 to survive the pandemic. The pivot was successful at the time, but it ultimately wasn’t enough to save the small business. Pisolino Italian Market is closing after seven years on Avondale’s...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Lawsuit, overtime, comp payouts propel Chicago employees to highest paid list
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s $216,210 gross salary didn’t make her the top-paid employee in her city in 2021. In fact, 296 employees made more than her last year. But the city of Chicago’s highest-paid employees got to the top through different paths, according to a review of city payroll records over the past three years.
nadignewspapers.com
Concerns expressed about cleanliness of Jefferson Park CTA terminal, where warming shelters could be closed for several more months
Residents at the Aug. 31 meeting of the Jefferson Park Neighborhood Association expressed concerns about the cleanliness of the CTA terminal at 4917 N. Milwaukee Ave., where two warming shelters have been closed since early March due to vandalism and may not reopen for several more months. Some association...
Eater
An Acclaimed Italian Restaurant Will Close After 6 Years and Multiple Pandemic Pivots
The owners of Pisolino were among the first to pivot — yes, that seemingly archaic buzzword from 2020 when COVID struck — and transform their Italian restaurant into a market and takeout operation. Begrudgingly, they partnered with third-party delivery couriers and found the same frustrations critics have lamented. They even expanded closer to downtown and opened a short-lived food stall inside Time Out Market Chicago in the hopes they could attract more customers.
WGNtv.com
After nearly 50 years, Tom finally goes to Ravinia!
HIGHLAND PARK – Had never been to Ravinia until last evening. Can you believe that? Nearly half a century here and having never been to Ravinia??. Stevie Nicks was in town, and I thought might be time to take the plunge and go up to Highland Park to see her there. I had heard so much of that venue. All I can say about the Ravinia experience, about which I had heard so much all these years is wow! It became clear to me quickly that the word is out on Ravinia–NO SURPRISE there. I read that 600,000 attend events there annually. There was certainly a crowd on hand Thursday night. It was such a lovely Sept evening. What a crowd and what an interesting experience.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox32chicago.com
Things to do in Chicago this weekend
CHICAGO - From booklovers to Bears diehards, there is a little something for everyone this weekend in Chicago. Here's a list of events we're most excited about this weekend in the Windy City:. Mexican Independence Day Parade. After being sidelined for two years in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the...
Chicago buses migrants to Burr Ridge, mayor 'unhappy' village wasn't notified
While Mayor Gary Grasso said he will continue to welcome migrants in Burr Ridge with open arms, he said he would have appreciated a heads up that they'd be coming.
Southwest Suburban-Family Owned Pizza Restaurant Threatened By Inflation, Rising Costs
The owner of Little Joe's pizzeria in Chicago's southwest suburbs says that her restaurant was fortunate to make it through the COVID pandemic, but now the business is threatened instead by inflation and skyrocketing costs. Sue Vazquez said she’s doing her best to keep her doors open, but admits it...
Near Northwest Side police district to host catalytic converter spray-painting event to deter thefts
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A new effort has been launched to deter thieves form stealing catalytic converters in Chicago.As CBS 2's Marybel González reported Thursday night, police in the Shakespeare (14th) District on the city's Near Northwest Side said the idea came from a resident tired of hearing about all the catalytic converter thefts – and after seeing some suburbs take measures into their own hands by painting the car parts as a deterrence to thieves.We spoke to one recent victim of catalytic converter theft, who hopes more programs like these gain traction throughout the city.Mateo Olvera Sandoval says he has not...
Thousands Of Monarch Butterflies Will Migrate Through Chicago This Weekend
If you think leaves have started turning orange far sooner than usual this week, don’t be alarmed. North America’s monarch butterflies have begun their annual migration down to Mexico and will be fluttering through Chicago this weekend. Every year, after spending summer breeding in Canada, the orange and black butterflies begin their journey south in September making their way through Chicago, the Mississippi Valley, and Texas before arriving in Mexico to see out winter. Their impressive long-distance migration across many states is the reason the colorful winged insects are not just Illinois’s state insect but also the state insect of Alabama, Idaho, Minnesota, Texas, Vermont, and West Virginia. This year, however, the migration takes on even more poignancy after the monarch butterfly was listed as endangered over the summer. According to the International Union for the Conservation of Nature – the world’s most comprehensive scientific authority on the status of species – the butterfly’s population has shrunk by more than 85% since 1990. In July, the International Union for the Conservation of Nature consequently officially added the North American monarch butterfly to its Red List of Threatened Species for the first time.
Chicago police: 2 shot, 1 fatally, in Streeterville after being chased from West Side
Two people were shot, one fatally, in downtown Chicago following a car chase from the West Side Friday morning, Chicago police said.
Neighbors call for speed camera at 'notoriously' dangerous Norwood Park intersection
CHICAGO (CBS) – Love them or hate them, speed cameras are meant to make drivers slow down.CBS 2's Sabrina Franza looked into where two new cameras could be installed soon, and broke down why neighbors are asking for them."I just feel like you're banging your head against a brick wall," said Lilian Kavanagh, of Norwood Park.She is begging the city to be proactive."We have kids on the school on the corner. We have to walk to school every day with them. It's a terrifying experience," she said.On March 18, a car drove into her neighbor's home. Months later, it's still...
Comments / 8