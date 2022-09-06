ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

Darryl Howard, still waiting for $6M for wrongful conviction, to address Durham council

By Mary Helen Moore
The News & Observer
The News & Observer
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Q6jtz_0hkYe9Q400

Update: The group Emancipate NC originally said Darryl Howard would address the Durham City Council on Tuesday night, but there was no public comment session at the meeting, and the group says Howard hope to speak at a work session Thursday.

The story has been updated to clarify that the judgment was against Darrell Dowdy.

Darryl Howard, who won a $6 million judgment against a former Durham police officer after spending 23 years in prison for a wrongful conviction, will address the Durham City Council about the city’s continued refusal to pay , according to Emancipate NC.

City Attorney Kimberly Rehberg has said the “city’s hands were tied” by a state law, The News & Observer previously reported .

But attorneys with Emancipate NC , a Durham-based civil rights organization, disagree.

Ian Mance, Dawn Blagrove and Elizabeth Simpson sent a letter to the City Council on Monday saying they had watched the developments with “a growing sense of alarm.”

“While we were not privy to the conversations that led to your decision, declining payment of a judgment for a wrongful conviction strikes our organization as morally wrong and very bad public policy,” they wrote.

In 2021, a federal jury found former Durham police detective Darrell Dowdy made up evidence in the case and trial that resulted in Howard being convicted in 1995 of killing Doris Washington, 29, and her 13-year-old daughter, Nishonda.

Howard’s 80-year sentence ended in 2016 when a Durham County judge vacated the convictions, citing police and prosecutorial misconduct.

Kerwin Pittman, director of policy and program for Emancipate NC, said the city was denying Howard true justice and setting a worrying precedent.

“Just stop for a second and place yourself in Darryl Howard’s shoes. You have been kidnapped from your loved ones and unjustly incarcerated in a cage. Made to endure over 20 years of hard time for a crime you knew you didn’t commit. Finally, released, only to be tormented yet again by unnecessary and unwarranted state-sanctioned violence,” he wrote in a comment to The N&O.

The City Council will take public comment at a 1 p.m. Thursday work session.

Why hasn’t Durham paid Darryl Howard?

The council made its decision in a series of closed sessions between December and February.

Rehberg told The N&O in April that because the jury found Dowdy acted in “bad faith,” a North Carolina law blocked them from paying.

Emancipate NC contends the statute she cited doesn’t mention juries and lets the Council decide.

“It is up to you,” the group’s attorneys wrote. “Unless a vote is or was called on the question of whether Mr. Dowdy acted because of ‘actual malice,’ and the majority of the council votes or voted yes, then the general statutes present no obstacle to paying Mr. Howard.”

Rehberg also cited a local resolution stating judgments entered against city employees should only be paid by the city if the employees were “engaged in the good faith performance of (their) duties.”

Emancipate NC said that 1981 resolution doesn’t apply, nor is it binding.

“The Council is not bound by the decisions of its predecessors. The present Council has every authority to revise earlier-adopted resolutions,” they wrote. “In other words, the city’s hand are not ‘tied.’”

Both Howard and Dowdy appealed the case to the 4th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals this summer.

“Because the case is on appeal, the City has no comment at this time,” Rehberg wrote in an email Tuesday.

This report relied on reporting by staff writer Virginia Bridges .

Comments / 14

AlphaBerry X
2d ago

He won. There is no such thing as hands tied. He should contact Willie Gary in Florida. NC has plenty of money from the state stimulus package that we didn't receive.

Reply(1)
9
karrie kohl
2d ago

Durham please do what's right you took this man's freedom the very least you can do now is pay him......smh....

Reply
7
Elvin Council
2d ago

From day one everyone knew that he didn't do it the detective was a dirty cop and others that that had the dirty cop back was also dirty if you didn't give in they worked with the dirty DA an they mad you go away it's been going on for years pay Mr.Howard

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Durham County, NC
Government
Durham, NC
Government
City
Durham, NC
County
Durham County, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wrongful Conviction#Attorneys#Prosecutorial Misconduct#Durham Police#Emancipate Nc#The Durham City Council#The City Council
WRAL

Proposed affordable housing in Durham will be affordable for single-income households of over $30,000

Durham, N.C. — The Durham City Council will hold a public hearing Thursday about a proposed development in an area of town that residents say has been neglected for decades. LDG Development is seeking a rezoning of a 10-acre property at the intersection of Dearborn Drive and Old Oxford Road. The plan is to build as many as 182 affordable apartments with up to 5,000 square feet of community space.
DURHAM, NC
indyweeknc

Guilford County Couple Says Well-Known Retired Durham Judge Wrongfully Evicted Them

Guilford County couple Joseph Wooten and Erica Bishop looked forward to getting married this year. But the lovestruck couple’s dreams of marital union turned into a financial nightmare when Jim Hardin Jr., a former Durham County district attorney and retired superior court judge, filed a complaint in superior court claiming they owed him nearly a quarter of a million dollars after he evicted them from a commercial building he owns.
DURHAM COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WRAL News

Durham Braggtown residents ask developer to consider even more affordable apartments

Durham, N.C. — The Durham City Council heard from the public Thursday about a proposed development in an area of town that residents say has been neglected for decades. LDG Development is seeking a rezoning of a 10-acre property at the intersection of Dearborn Drive and Old Oxford Road. The plan is to build as many as 182 affordable apartments with up to 5,000 square feet of community space.
DURHAM, NC
wunc.org

Clayton resident asks town to consider non-discrimination ordinance

The Clayton Town Council will consider passing a non-discrimination ordinance that would protect LGBTQ people and other identities not covered by federal and state law. Last month, the council passed a broad non-discrimination ordinance, as part of a requirement to receive funds from the American Rescue Plan Act. Clayton resident Ben Chapman spoke to the council this week and urged them to go further and pass an inclusive ordinance like the one in effect in neighboring Wake County.
CLAYTON, NC
The News & Observer

The News & Observer

Raleigh, NC
11K+
Followers
479
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The News & Observer is widely regarded as one of the nation's best regional newspapers and places a strong emphasis on investigative reporting and watchdog journalism. In 1996, the paper was awarded the Pulitzer Prize Gold Medal for Public Service for its work showing how commercial hog farms were affecting the environment and economy in Eastern North Carolina. A company with deep roots in the Raleigh, Durham, Chapel Hill area, also known as the Triangle, the team that produces The News & Observer also staffs The Durham Herald-Sun and The N.C. Insider — a daily state government email newsletter product. The company launched nando.net, one of the nation’s first internet service providers, in 1994, and today is home to newsobserver.com.

 https://www.newsobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy