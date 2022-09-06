Read full article on original website
WCTV
Capital Twirlers Square Dance Club open house and lessons begin this month
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Capital Twirlers Square Dance Club is holding a free open house on Sept. 12 from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Tallahassee Senior Center. Dance lessons start on Sept. 19 from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the center and continue every Monday for the next 12 to 15 weeks.
WCTV
Tallahassee City Commission: lobbying regulations
New plant coming to Lowndes Co. New plant coming to Lowndes Co.
WCTV
Lincoln High student arrested for threat
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Leon County Sheriff’s Office school resource deputy arrested a 15-year-old Lincoln High School student Wednesday, after threats posted on social media. A parent raised concerns and contacted the deputy after seeing a post on the platform Discord, threatening violence at the school. The parent...
Post-Searchlight
Planning for Decatur County Bicentennial celebration begins
With the Decatur County Bicentennial celebration approaching next April, members of the local government and community have begun meeting to hammer out the specific events and plans for the historic occasion. The Bicentennial planning committee met at the Joe L. Sweet Community Center last Tuesday afternoon for one such meeting, led by Roslyn Palmer.
WJHG-TV
The longest open market returns this weekend
CHIPLEY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Flea Across Florida is coming back for the final time this year. The open market stretches from Jacksonville all the way to Pensacola. The market will take place on Friday and Saturday. “It starts about 6:00 in the morning and goes to about 5:00 or 6:00...
thefamuanonline.com
FAMU to buy housing north of campus
Florida A&M University is trying to address the lack of on-campus housing by expanding to areas north of the campus. FAMU plans to purchase properties on Conklin and Eugenia streets and Rattler Court. The FAMU Board of Trustees approved this proposal last month and allowed President Larry Robinson to seek...
ecbpublishing.com
Flea Across Florida is this weekend!
Flea Across Florida will be held on September 9-10. A time for citizens across the state to set up tables, booths, tents and stands in an effort to sell their wares. Whether you are a yard sale, a garage sale, and estate sale or are selling your own unique and creative crafts, we invite you to put the word out there!
WCTV
First Female Chief of Police sworn in for the City of Midway
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - History was made Thursday night as the City of Midway honored their new police chief with a pinning, making her the first ever female chief for the city. The milestone also made Kristie Cobb the first female Chief in the Big Bend area and she say,...
thefamuanonline.com
Students scramble to find housing
Since announcing in July that residence halls had reached capacity, Florida A&M. students are left to hunt down affordable housing as the already tight market tightens. even more. It hasn’t always gone well. Gainesville native Zaneta Douglas, a junior at FAMU, is among many students who. have yet to...
WALB 10
Female business owners thriving in downtown Cairo
The Lee County 911 center typically takes around 70,000 calls in just one year. For dispatchers to do their work, it’s important their equipment is in its best shape.
WALA-TV FOX10
2 Northwest Florida women hit big with scratch-off tickets
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WALA) - Two Northwest Florida women hit it big with scratch-off lottery tickets, according to Florida Lottery. On Tuesday, Florida Lottery officials in Tallahassee announced that Zabetti Pappas, 66, of Pensacola, claimed a $1 million prize from the GOLD RUSH LIMITED scratch-off game. Pappas chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $795,000, lottery officials said.
floridapolitics.com
No cap: Nikki Fried blasts Ron DeSantis’ latest medical marijuana restrictions
'You wanted to come out here and hurt the patients of the state.'. Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried is speaking out against new caps on medical marijuana allotments imposed by Gov. Ron DeSantis‘ administration. In Tallahassee Thursday with cannabis advocates, Commissioner Fried voiced objections to new rolling limits in concentrates.
Local business pulling weight during this week’s crashes
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Whenever people think of first responders, the first that come to mind are law enforcement, firefighters, and EMS. But there’s a crew on crash scenes who often get forgotten, the tow truck operators. “If there were no tow truck drivers, the road would never get cleared,” White’s Gulf Coast Wrecker […]
One dead in Southport crash
SOUTHPORT, Fla. (WMBB) — The driver of the dump truck was killed Tuesday afternoon when his truck flipped over in Southport. It occurred at about 1:30 p.m. on Highway 77 and County Road 2300, also known as Steam Plant Road. State Troopers said the truck driver left a construction site and was heading east when […]
Wreck shuts down Interstate 10 in Jackson County
UPDATE: 3:30 p.m. Interstate 10 was reopened at 3:30 p.m. JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Interstate 10 was shut down Thursday afternoon at State Road 69 after a vehicle collided with the overpass, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said they were concerned about the integrity of the overpass and are detouring traffic in […]
jacksoncountytimes.net
JAIL Report for September 7, 2022
James Hare, 49, Grand Ridge, Florida: Grand theft, trespass other than structure or conveyance, violation of state probation: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Jason Pollock, 41, Grand Ridge, Florida: No drivers license, possession of certain drugs without prescription, possession of firearm/concealed weapon by a convicted felon, possession/use/manufacture/deliver/advertise drug: Marianna Police Department.
thefamuanonline.com
FAMU mired in negative headlines
Florida A&M University faced unwanted media attention in the first few weeks of the academic. school year. FAMU, as students are aware, is an institution that is often in the news for some. purpose. However, FAMU’s image appears to be depicted negatively in recent occurrences. Many students are concerned...
howafrica.com
Meet The First Ordained Black Minister In Florida, Reverend James Page
Reverend James Page is recognized as the first ordained black minister in Florida. He served as the pastor of Bethel Missionary Baptist Church. Page arrived to Leon County as the slave of John Parkhill from Richmond, Va. Very little is known about his early childhood. He worked as a gardener, carriage driver, and body servant to his owner. After Page was ordained, Parkhill gave him land for the Bel Air Church and a horse and buggy were maintained at the Parkhill stables for his use.
University of South Florida student, professor sue Florida over Stop WOKE Act
A University of South Florida (USF) student, professor, and the First Amendment Forum at the school have filed a lawsuit against the state of Florida over the "Stop WOKE Act."
WCTV
‘I’m a cancer killer:’ mountain biker returns to race course just months after beating cancer
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - When Jeff Asbell first talked with WCTV about a shocking diagnosis, the future remained uncertain. He had recently received news of the aggressive squamous cell neck cancer, and doctors weren’t sure what treatment options would be best. Fast forward nine months, and the outlook is...
