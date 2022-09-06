ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quincy, FL

WCTV

Lincoln High student arrested for threat

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Leon County Sheriff’s Office school resource deputy arrested a 15-year-old Lincoln High School student Wednesday, after threats posted on social media. A parent raised concerns and contacted the deputy after seeing a post on the platform Discord, threatening violence at the school. The parent...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Post-Searchlight

Planning for Decatur County Bicentennial celebration begins

With the Decatur County Bicentennial celebration approaching next April, members of the local government and community have begun meeting to hammer out the specific events and plans for the historic occasion. The Bicentennial planning committee met at the Joe L. Sweet Community Center last Tuesday afternoon for one such meeting, led by Roslyn Palmer.
DECATUR COUNTY, GA
City
Quincy, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Quincy, FL
Crime & Safety
WJHG-TV

The longest open market returns this weekend

CHIPLEY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Flea Across Florida is coming back for the final time this year. The open market stretches from Jacksonville all the way to Pensacola. The market will take place on Friday and Saturday. “It starts about 6:00 in the morning and goes to about 5:00 or 6:00...
CHIPLEY, FL
thefamuanonline.com

FAMU to buy housing north of campus

Florida A&M University is trying to address the lack of on-campus housing by expanding to areas north of the campus. FAMU plans to purchase properties on Conklin and Eugenia streets and Rattler Court. The FAMU Board of Trustees approved this proposal last month and allowed President Larry Robinson to seek...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
ecbpublishing.com

Flea Across Florida is this weekend!

Flea Across Florida will be held on September 9-10. A time for citizens across the state to set up tables, booths, tents and stands in an effort to sell their wares. Whether you are a yard sale, a garage sale, and estate sale or are selling your own unique and creative crafts, we invite you to put the word out there!
FLORIDA STATE
WCTV

First Female Chief of Police sworn in for the City of Midway

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - History was made Thursday night as the City of Midway honored their new police chief with a pinning, making her the first ever female chief for the city. The milestone also made Kristie Cobb the first female Chief in the Big Bend area and she say,...
MIDWAY, FL
thefamuanonline.com

Students scramble to find housing

Since announcing in July that residence halls had reached capacity, Florida A&M. students are left to hunt down affordable housing as the already tight market tightens. even more. It hasn’t always gone well. Gainesville native Zaneta Douglas, a junior at FAMU, is among many students who. have yet to...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

2 Northwest Florida women hit big with scratch-off tickets

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WALA) - Two Northwest Florida women hit it big with scratch-off lottery tickets, according to Florida Lottery. On Tuesday, Florida Lottery officials in Tallahassee announced that Zabetti Pappas, 66, of Pensacola, claimed a $1 million prize from the GOLD RUSH LIMITED scratch-off game. Pappas chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $795,000, lottery officials said.
PENSACOLA, FL
floridapolitics.com

No cap: Nikki Fried blasts Ron DeSantis’ latest medical marijuana restrictions

'You wanted to come out here and hurt the patients of the state.'. Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried is speaking out against new caps on medical marijuana allotments imposed by Gov. Ron DeSantis‘ administration. In Tallahassee Thursday with cannabis advocates, Commissioner Fried voiced objections to new rolling limits in concentrates.
FLORIDA STATE
Public Safety
Public Safety
WMBB

Local business pulling weight during this week’s crashes

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Whenever people think of first responders, the first that come to mind are law enforcement, firefighters, and EMS. But there’s a crew on crash scenes who often get forgotten, the tow truck operators. “If there were no tow truck drivers, the road would never get cleared,” White’s Gulf Coast Wrecker […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

One dead in Southport crash

SOUTHPORT, Fla. (WMBB) — The driver of the dump truck was killed Tuesday afternoon when his truck flipped over in Southport. It occurred at about 1:30 p.m. on Highway 77 and County Road 2300, also known as Steam Plant Road. State Troopers said the truck driver left a construction site and was heading east when […]
SOUTHPORT, FL
WMBB

Wreck shuts down Interstate 10 in Jackson County

UPDATE: 3:30 p.m. Interstate 10 was reopened at 3:30 p.m. JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Interstate 10 was shut down Thursday afternoon at State Road 69 after a vehicle collided with the overpass, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said they were concerned about the integrity of the overpass and are detouring traffic in […]
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
jacksoncountytimes.net

JAIL Report for September 7, 2022

James Hare, 49, Grand Ridge, Florida: Grand theft, trespass other than structure or conveyance, violation of state probation: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Jason Pollock, 41, Grand Ridge, Florida: No drivers license, possession of certain drugs without prescription, possession of firearm/concealed weapon by a convicted felon, possession/use/manufacture/deliver/advertise drug: Marianna Police Department.
GRAND RIDGE, FL
thefamuanonline.com

FAMU mired in negative headlines

Florida A&M University faced unwanted media attention in the first few weeks of the academic. school year. FAMU, as students are aware, is an institution that is often in the news for some. purpose. However, FAMU’s image appears to be depicted negatively in recent occurrences. Many students are concerned...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
howafrica.com

Meet The First Ordained Black Minister In Florida, Reverend James Page

Reverend James Page is recognized as the first ordained black minister in Florida. He served as the pastor of Bethel Missionary Baptist Church. Page arrived to Leon County as the slave of John Parkhill from Richmond, Va. Very little is known about his early childhood. He worked as a gardener, carriage driver, and body servant to his owner. After Page was ordained, Parkhill gave him land for the Bel Air Church and a horse and buggy were maintained at the Parkhill stables for his use.
LEON COUNTY, FL

