Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Frontier Investing In Game Changing Way To Load Planes
Frontier Airlines is out of the running for buying and merging with Spirit. So I guess they’re looking at other forms of growth and development. In just the past few weeks they’ve announced an expansion of service in cities such as:. Detroit (daily nonstop to Phoenix) Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky...
helpmechas.com
Orlando Airport To The World Famous Resort Motorcoach Lowers Ticket Prices
This post contains affiliate links. Read the full disclosure here. Increasing the age limit for children to 12 years. The Sunshine Flyer has introduced new, lower ticket prices, and children up to the age of 12 are now eligible for the lower child price. More families can now enjoy Sunshine Flyer’s unique and cost-effective transportation experience from Orlando International Airport (MCO) to Walt Disney World® Resorts by extending the child age range by three years.
allears.net
First Look INSIDE New Terminal C at Orlando Airport
The Orlando International Airport is getting a NEW terminal!. Terminal C will be home to 11 airlines, several restaurants, stores, a new luggage system, and lots more — and we just got another preview of what it will look like!. Dave Puglisi of Fox 35 Orlando posted a short...
Kissimmee Brick-and-Mortar Chicken Joint Expands to Food Truck in Orlando
The owners are set to open their food truck in mid-October.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
See what’s next for SunRail expansion
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. SunRail is nearing construction on its expansion further into Volusia County. The commuter rail system is set to begin construction on the 12-mile, roughly $42...
disneyfoodblog.com
Pricing Has CHANGED for One Bus Service Between the Orlando Airport and Disney World
Now that Disney World’s previously complimentary Magical Express shuttle service has ended, you have a few transportation options from Orlando International Airport to your Disney World hotel. One shuttle option, the Sunshine Flyer, launched in 2022 and takes guests from Orlando Airport (MCO) to their Disney World hotel in...
The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill to Expand its Central Florida Footprint
Both locations are projected to open in Early 2023
handluggageonly.co.uk
9 Very Best Day Trips From Orlando, Florida
Orlando needs a little introduction! With the most iconic theme parks in Florida, it’s one place that’s filled with thrills, spills and so much more. That being said, there are loads more to see in Florida that’s within easy reach from Orlando – especially when you consider the best day trips from Orlando that operate all year round.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WESH
3 hurt in private plane crash in Osceola County, officials say
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Three people are injured after a small, private plane went down in a marshy area of Osceola County Friday, according to Osceola County Fire Rescue. The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating and the cleanup of about 100 gallons of fuel is underway as investigators try to figure out what went wrong.
SpaceX aims for Falcon 9 rocket launch this weekend
KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. — People at Florida’s Space Coast may see a rocket launch this weekend. SpaceX plans to launch a Falcon 9 rocket Saturday night. The rocket launch is set for 7:41 p.m. from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. The rocket is set to carry...
Crisp & Green will open first Central Florida restaurant next month
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Crisp & Green will open a new restaurant in Winter Park next month, Steele Brands announced Tuesday. The Minnesota-based company said the new location will open in October in the Winter Park Village. “We are excited to bring fresh menu items and establish Crisp &...
cohaitungchi.com
23 Best Things To Do in Orlando for Adults (2022) – Including Theme Parks
Orlando – The Metropolis Stunning – is the third-largest metropolis in Florida. It's a veritable playground for theme parks and resorts, internet hosting each Common Metropolis Studios and Walt Disney World. Because of this, it's seemingly custom-built for holidaymakers and guests, and particularly households with youngsters. However there...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Theme Park Insider
Universal Files Trademarks for Two New Hotel Names
It's no secret that Universal Orlando is planning to expand its hotel inventory when it opens Epic Universe on its new south campus across from the Orange County Convention Center in 2025. Universal officials confirmed that new hotels - along with shops, restaurants and an entertainment center - would be part of the Epic Universe expansion when they announced it back in 2019: Universal announces its next theme park, Epic Universe.
lakemarylife.com
Orlando Sanford International Airport
A product of the Seminole County Public School system and the University of Central Florida, Nicole Guillet, AICP, took the reins of the Orlando Sanford International Airport in August. The new CEO and president is off and running, building on the airport’s status as a major economic engine for the City of Sanford and Seminole County.
westorlandonews.com
OUC Donated 400 Tons of Concrete to Create Artificial Reef Off Florida’s Coast
Nearly 400 tons, about 800,000 pounds, of concrete found a new purpose in helping revitalize marine ecosystems off the coast of eastern Florida. OUC – The Reliable One donated the material to the Starship II artificial reef project in partnership with the Coastal Conservation Association (CCA) Florida, Building Conservation Trust (BCT), Shell Inc. and Volusia County.
Snorkeling tourist on cruise out of Port Canaveral killed by shark in Bahamas
PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. — Investigators in the Bahamas are trying to understand what led to a deadly shark attack. Police said a 58-year-old woman from Pennsylvania was killed after leaving on a Royal Caribbean cruise ship out of Port Canaveral. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. The...
Brevard County breaks ground on new emergency operations center
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — One of the most active emergency operation centers in the country will be revamped. The groundbreaking ceremony of the new Brevard County Emergency Operations Center took place Friday, not far from Fiske Boulevard and Barton Boulevard. It has been decades before any updates have been...
Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex to offer discounted tickets to some Florida residents
MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. — The Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex is launching a new offer for some Florida residents. The attraction has created a special “Mercury Offer” for discounted tickets this month. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. The park will offer reduced admission for...
mycentralfloridafamily.com
Christmas Nights in Lights Comes to Orlando in 2022
Christmas Nights in Lights Comes to Orlando in 2022. Christmas Nights in Lights Comes to Orlando in 2022 An all-new seasonal attraction debuts this November in Orlando, offering affordable holiday fun for all ages. Located at Dezerland Park on International Drive, Christmas Nights in Lights is an immersive light show experience unlike any other presented during the holiday season in Central Florida.
WESH
Earl intensifies with maximum sustained winds of 105 mph
ORLANDO, Fla. — Hurricane Earl has re-intensified as it pulls away from Bermuda. As of Friday, the storm was 430 miles east-northeast of Bermuda and 800 miles south-southwest of Cape Race, Newfoundland. Hurricane Earl had maximum sustained winds of 105 mph and was moving northeast at 26 mph. This...
Comments / 0