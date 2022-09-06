ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PSP: Pine Grove man arrested after robbery and assault

By Julia Priest
PINE GROVE TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Pine Grove man was arrested by Pennsylvania State Police after an alleged attempted robbery and assault.

On August 23, at approximately 7:53 p.m., Shawn Bonawitz of Pine Grove took $140 in cash from a fellow Pine Grove resident by force, according to police.

Police: Two arrested for terrorizing 19 year old

During the theft, PSP reported that Bonawitz had assaulted the victim by throwing them to the ground, kicking them multiple times, and dragging them by the hair out of the residence.

After the incident, Bonawitz was arrested by police and taken to Schuylkill County Prison.

Court documents detail that Bonawitz had been charged with one felony of robbery, one citation of harassment, and two misdemeanors, including simple assault and theft.

Bonawitz bail was set at $50,000 and he is being held at Schuylkill County Prison.

