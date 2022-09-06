Read full article on original website
arkvalleyvoice.com
‘We Are Chaffee’ Expands Programming and Partnerships
The “We Are Chaffee” Storytelling Initiative has expanded programming to include a new podcast, a written story initiative, and a partnership with Colorado Mountain College to host the video storytelling workshops. The new programs and partnerships offer expanded methods to share personal stories as well as provide an increase in ways for community members to engage with the stories that involve our fellow Chaffee citizens’ struggles to find housing and its role as a determinant of health.
arkvalleyvoice.com
CCPH Updates Public on Chaffee Community Clinic and Related Activities
There have been several recent developments at Chaffee County Public Health to report. A big piece of news, Chaffee County Public Health (CCPH) now has both the Pfizer and Moderna bivalent COVID-19 booster and is scheduling appointments for upcoming clinics as well as a special all-day immunization clinic on Wednesday, September 14 in Salida at the Touber Building.
arkvalleyvoice.com
Peak to Peak Pickle Ball Tournament Event Is Near
Coming up next weekend is the second annual Rally in the Valley Tournament scheduled for Sept. 16 – 18 in Centennial Park in Salida. This is a pickleball showdown put on by the local Peak to Peak Pickleball Club. In 2012 in its first year of tournament play, the event proved to be an enormous crowd-pleaser.
arkvalleyvoice.com
Chaffee BoCC Approve 2022 Great State Tomato War Special Event Permit
After an urgent appeal and much debate over the event several months ago, the people behind the special event permit application for the 2022 Great State Tomato Wars not only didn’t show up for the Chaffee Board of County Commissioners (BoCC), they didn’t follow up and apply for the permit.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
The ‘Make Colorado Affordable’ initiative could create unintentional consequences for rural resort towns
A “Make Colorado Affordable” initiative on the ballot this year to address the need to create affordable housing statewide could bring unintended consequences to the Western Slope. “It is not a new tax, it just impacts the potential refund of TABOR,” Glenwood Springs Mayor Jonathan Godes said. “That...
CSP issues 11 speeding summons on I-70 in one night
Colorado State Patrol wrote 11 summons for people speeding through a construction zone on Interstate 70 in just a little over an hour.
arkvalleyvoice.com
Salida City Council Passes Short Term Rental Tax Ballot Language
Mayor Pro Tem, Justin Critelli, acting in place of the vacationing Mayor Dan Shore led the Salida City Council through its September 6 regular meeting. Comments included a request from local architect Bob Grether to shift the location of the proposed bicycle pump track northwards of the Salida Hot Springs Pool dressing room to allow space for an eventual soaking pool.
Hunter spends night lost in Colorado backcountry
A missing hunter has been found, after spending a night lost in the Colorado backcountry, according to a news release from Summit County Rescue Group (SCRG). The man was a member of a hunting party that set up an off-trail camp near the Upper Cataract Lake area in Silverthorne. The man's brother reported him missing on Wednesday morning after he did not return to camp the previous night.
Lightning sparks fire in Colorado ski country, reminding of persistent natural risk
A small wildfire that sparked late on Thursday night may have been ignited by a lightning strike, according to officials from Summit Fire and EMS. The fire, dubbed the Cemetery Trail Fire, is located between Keystone and Dillon, near the Summit County Archery Range. "Earlier in the evening, the crew...
KKTV
Southern Colorado deputies still looking for suspect after multi-county search
CUSTER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Southern Colorado deputies are still looking for a suspect after a multi-county search. The Custer County Sheriff’s Office announced on their social media that on Thursday afternoon, deputies with the Fremont Sheriff’s Office tried to serve an arrest warrant in Fremont County just north of the Custer County line for 33-year-old Logun Jordan.
State Patrol needs your help locating Fremont hit and run driver
CAÑON CITY, Colo. — The Colorado State Patrol (CSP) is asking for the community’s assistance in locating a driver involved in a crash that damaged a critical water supply of a Fremont County resident. The damaged water supply was critical for the resident’s pasture and garden, CSP said. CSP originally responded just before 9 a.m. […]
Solo hiker falls 900 feet near summit of Capitol Peak
The body of a Denver woman was recovered at Capitol Peak after a hiking party witnessed her fall several hundred feet Saturday morning.Someone in the hiking party called 911 just before 8 a.m. to report a hiker who fell after a rock she was holding onto gave out, according to the Pitkin County Sheriff's Office. Capitol Peak has an elevation of 14,137 feet and is about 14 miles west of Aspen, Colo.Mountain Rescue Aspen crews convened and were given the location of her body by the witness who initially called 911. Officials theorize she fell from the route that connects...
KKTV
Driver fatigue possible factor in deadly Fremont County crash
FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado State Patrol (CSP) is looking at driver fatigue as a possible factor following a deadly crash in Fremont County. CSP was called to Highway 50 between Howard and Coaldale just after 6 in the morning on Tuesday for a single-vehicle crash. Investigators believe the driver drifted off the roadway and hit a guardrail. The driver, only identified publicly as a 20-year-old man from Texas, died at the scene. The passenger, an 18-year-old Colorado man, was uninjured.
AOL Corp
Woman falls 900 feet to death on Colorado mountain while climbing
A woman died Saturday after falling while climbing near the summit of Capitol Peak in Colorado, the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office said. The hiker, a Denver resident, was not publicly identified. The woman’s body was recovered after a group of climbers saw a solo climber fall after a rock...
Off-route, unprepared hiker saved from Colorado peak day after death on same mountain
Just one day after the tragic death of a climber on Colorado's notorious Capitol Peak, another rescue took place in which an off-route and underprepared climber needed saving. According to the Pitkin County Sheriff's Office, they received a call at about 1:30 PM on September 4 about someone in distress on Capitol Peak. While connection was poor, the person reported that they were 'cliffed out' and unable to safely move or navigate away from their position on the mountain.
ketk.com
20-year-old Texas man dies after hitting guardrail in Colorado
FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KXRM) — One man is dead following a single-car crash in Fremont County, Colorado on Tuesday morning. Colorado State Patrol (CSP) said the crash happened on Highway 50 near milepost 236, east of Howard, just after 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 6. Initial investigation revealed that the car, heading westbound, had drifted off the south side of the road.
5280.com
The 10 Best Roadhouses and Après-Adventure Hot Spots in Colorado
Sipping a beverage after an adventure—in the woods, on the water, on a sheer rock—holds a special place for Coloradans. It is the exclamation point to any outdoor escapade and signals a triumphant return to the comforts of home. But sometimes a lukewarm Banquet in the trailhead parking lot just won’t cut it. You need an icy draft, a friendly bartender, and the sort of burger that requires a two-handed approach.
Summit Daily News
Two bodies pulled from Dillon Reservoir Friday, Sept. 9
The bodies of two drowned men were recovered from the Dillon Reservoir Friday afternoon. An investigation into the circumstances surrounding their deaths is ongoing. The Summit County Sheriff’s Office sent out a news release at 3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9. No further information is available at this time. At...
Aspen Daily News
Woman facing multiple charges after rollover crash outside Basalt on Sunday night
A woman was arrested and facing multiple charges by the Colorado State Patrol after she rolled a vehicle Sunday night about 1 mile east of Basalt on Frying Pan Road. Anna Patterson, 36, was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, careless driving and two counts of child abuse, according to CSP Trooper Josh Lewis. She was booked into Garfield County Jail on Sunday and released Monday. The accident occurred in Eagle County.
