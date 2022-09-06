The visual arts biennial Images Vevey, located on the shores of Lake Geneva, opened its eighth edition on September 3, 2022. Presenting over 45 artists from around the world, this edition, titled “Together. La vie ensembles”, centers on the sense of community and suggests many facets of living together through a unique and distinctive approach. As usual, it does this through its singular concept of custom-made photography exhibitions that are brought to life through indoor and outdoor installations. These works invite the audience to experience images in a different way and free of charge. Furthermore, combining elaborate sets, crafted scenography and frequently impressive dimensions of prints, artists’ projects benefit from new interpretations and unusual enjoyment. All of these aspects make this festival a true landmark in the international photographic scene.

PHOTOGRAPHY ・ 11 HOURS AGO