Watch This Helmet Graphic Artist Make Stunning Art Before Your Very Eyes
What goes into bringing a custom helmet design to life? If you’ve ever wondered this question to yourself, and you find watching artists work in timelapse video form fascinating, then you’re going to want to take just over 15 minutes and check this Arai GP 6S metallic design process video from AbsLee Design and Illustration out.
How to Use Clamshell Lighting for Portraits
Clamshell lighting is one of the most classic and commonly used setups for portrait photography, and when done right, it can produce eye-catching and flattering results. If you have not used it before, check out this great video tutorial that will show you how to create a proper clamshell setup for portraiture.
Images Vevey 2022 champions photography talents through special awards
The visual arts biennial Images Vevey, located on the shores of Lake Geneva, opened its eighth edition on September 3, 2022. Presenting over 45 artists from around the world, this edition, titled “Together. La vie ensembles”, centers on the sense of community and suggests many facets of living together through a unique and distinctive approach. As usual, it does this through its singular concept of custom-made photography exhibitions that are brought to life through indoor and outdoor installations. These works invite the audience to experience images in a different way and free of charge. Furthermore, combining elaborate sets, crafted scenography and frequently impressive dimensions of prints, artists’ projects benefit from new interpretations and unusual enjoyment. All of these aspects make this festival a true landmark in the international photographic scene.
The Most Popular Pet Portrait Artists On Etsy
If a picture is worth a thousand words, a hand-painted portrait of a beloved pet must be worth a million. Commissioning a drawing of your furriest friend is a heartfelt and sentimental way to honor a pet — and it’s also more affordable than you may realize. A...
This stunning lakeside villa has a historical connection to a renowned Norwegian composer
Situated on the brow of a hill, overlooking the serene waters of Lake Nordås, and almost a fifteen-minute drive from Bergen, Norway, is the mesmerizing Villa Grieg. Designed by Saunders Architecture, the beautiful wood-clad home is elevated on metal stilts, to provide those stunning views of Lake Nordås. Alexander Grieg commissioned Todd Saunders to build this ‘forever home’ for his family and him. He is a descendant of Norwegian composer, Edvard Grieg, who lived in a summer villa nearby in the 1880s. The villa was accompanied by a composer’s hut, both of which are now a part of the Edvard Grieg Museum.
Matisse-Inspired Cocktails Mark the First Tasty Collaboration Between MoMA and The Modern
The summer bar menu at The Modern, the two-Michelin-star restaurant at New York's Museum of Modern Art, features a first for both the restaurant and the museum: a pair of cocktails inspired by an exhibit. The exhibit, Matisse: The Red Studio (which runs until September 10), celebrates the artist's radical...
Shomali Design Studio Rethinks the A-Frame Typology with Kujdane Project
Take a walk through the rendering for a distinctive cabin, designed by the Iranian architecture firm Shomali Design Studio. Named for its compact scale — ‘Kujdane’ translates to ‘very small’ in English — the cabin deconstructs the traditional triangle roof of every A-frame chalet, softening its harsh angles with curving joints and a unique with its split center. This video invites you to explore the interior of the remarkable structure, which exudes warmth and tranquility. Meanwhile, the duplex-style open layout creates an interesting interplay with the A-frame roof. The cabin’s centralized core aims to create an atmosphere that makes residents feel one with nature (despite being indoors).
