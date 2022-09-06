Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Feds Execute Search Warrant, Man Storing Child Porn With Tax DocumentsTaxBuzzRochester Hills, MI
Bank Of America Offers 0% Down Home LoansCadrene HeslopLos Angeles, CA
Pitbull gives metro Detroit everything on Can't Stop Us Now tourAndrew RothClarkston, MI
Detroit Police Seeking Help From Public Identifying Woman Killed Over Weekend In Random Shooting SpreeThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
Orchard Lake Schools Topples Historic Victorian Lakefront Mansion, Empties Its Library - Angry Poles Fighting BackJoseph SerwachOrchard Lake Village, MI
Related
ClickOnDetroit.com
Metro Detroit woman shares recovery story following a unique brain surgery
Royal Oak, Mich. – A woman from Royal Oak had her malignant brain tumor removed at the Henry Ford Cancer Center, here is the story of her groundbreaking surgery and recovery. Janae Nelson is a speech-language pathologist, so you can imagine her frustration when she started noticing trouble with...
Sleep in Heavenly Peace is building bunk beds this weekend. Here's why
Hammers will be flying on Saturday as volunteers in metro Detroit and across the nation turn out to build thousands of bunk beds for needy families. Over 200 North American chapters of the nonprofit group Sleep in Heavenly Peace are organizing a "day of building." In Metro Detroit, the group's western Wayne County chapter is hoping to complete 50 bunk beds. Individuals can help by dropping off twin-sized, bed-in-bag sets or volunteering their time building.
Masks suggested in Washtenaw, 7 other Michigan counties this week by CDC
COVID-19 cases are at their lowest point in Michigan since the first week of July. Likewise, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has fewer Michigan counties at the top COVID risk level than last week. Only eight Michigan counties are at a high COVID-19 Community Level this week, down from 18 counties a week ago.
Detroit News
Top Michigan high schools ranked by SAT scores
Average total scores on the college readiness exam dropped by double digits for all of Michigan's top 10 high schools after two years of pandemic learning, according to 2019 and 2022 test state scores analyzed by The Detroit News. Scores drops for the top 10 ranked schools ranged from 42.7...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Michigan Daily
Three times more COVID-19 cases than fall 2021 in first week of unmasked classes
As of the latest update on Wednesday, 683 COVID-19 cases occurred on the University of Michigan’s Ann Arbor campus during the first week of school, according to the Campus Blueprint COVID-19 Dashboard. That’s nearly triple the number of cases on campus this time last year, with 182 positive cases reported during the first week in Fall 2021.
Detroit Health Department hosting block party with free health screenings, music & more
(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Health Department is hosting a block party for Detroiters that will include free health screenings, dental screenings, and vaccinations, along with music, food, and more!The block party will take place this Saturday, Sept. 10, from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., on John R Street between Mack Avenue and Erskine, which is near the Detroit Health Department located at 100 Mack.Here's what the family-friendly block party will include:Free vaccinations including flu, Monkeypox, and COVID-19Free dental screeningsFree health screenings, including blood pressure, cholesterol, and health educationFree smoke detectors, gun locks, and public safety educationLive entertainment, music, and...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Mosquitoes in Macomb County test positive for West Nile Virus
MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. – West Nile virus has been detected in two samples of mosquitoes gathered in Macomb County. “This discovery by our surveillance team is important because it lets us know that this season’s mosquitoes are now carrying the virus -- which could spread to humans,” said Andrew Cox, Director/Health Officer at the Macomb County Health Department. “We encourage everyone to take steps to prevent mosquito bites to the greatest extent possible.”
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Michigan
Here's where you can find them.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Detroit News
Amazon doles out $250,000 to seven Detroit nonprofits
Amazon is doling out $250,000 to seven Detroit nonprofits dedicated to addressing everything from improving mental health programs to restoring historic sites in the city. Leaders from the organizations as well as Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan and Ian Conyers, Amazon's community engagement representative for Detroit, announced the donation Wednesday in Detroit.
mibluesperspectives.com
Kevin Fischer Lost His Son to Suicide. Now He’s Dedicated to Helping Families Avoid the Same Trauma
When Kevin Fischer experienced the unfathomable in 2010 and lost his 21-year-old son to suicide, the Plymouth resident developed suicidal thoughts of his own. “I didn’t handle the grief and depression very well,” said Fischer, during an interview with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan. Fischer now serves as executive director of the National Alliance on Mental Illness’ (NAMI) Michigan chapter. “I had planned my own suicide. Thank God, clearly, I didn’t go through with it. But my current wife introduced me to NAMI. I didn’t know anything about it. She didn’t know I was experiencing suicidal ideology she just knew I was dealing with grief and depression.”
Detroit, Dearborn to host first joint block party along Tireman Avenue
For the first time in history, Detroit and Dearborn are teaming up to host a joint block party Saturday. The party, taking place in the area of Miller Road and Tireman Avenue, will feature food trucks, a live DJ, activities and ice cream. Food will be free while supplies last. Dearborn Mayor Abdullah...
Adoption event to take place in Southfield
(CBS DETROIT) - "Everybody is there because they want to help an animal that's in need," says Anna Chrisman of the Michigan Humane Society. Happening this weekend, and for the second year in a row, "Meet your best friend at the law firm" is taking place in the Mike Morse Law Firm parking lot in Southfield."Everybody is here because they want to help an animal that's in need. Everybody is positive, they're excited, and they just want to see animals in our community be elevated and see them succeed and thrive in these new homes.' Chrisman says over 120 animals...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Lafayette Coney Island closed after health violation over rodent concerns
Lafayette Coney Island is currently closed after a cease and desist was issued by the Detroit Health Department Wednesday morning.
moneyinc.com
The 10 Worst Neighborhoods in Detroit in 2022
Detroit is the biggest city in the U.S state of Michigan and the seat of the government of Wayne County. It is also the biggest city located on the U.S – Canada border. According to the 2020 United States census, Detroit has a population of 623,111 and ranks as the 27th most populated city in the U.S. Detroit’s metropolitan area. Metro Detroit is the second largest metropolis in the Midwest after Chicago.
Warning for Macomb County issued following detection of West Nile Virus in mosquitos
Residents in Metro Detroit are at an increased risk of contacting West Nile virus after mosquitos in the area tested positive for the disease, authorities warned.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Eastern Michigan worker drove ‘without any clothing while touching himself’ in Dearborn, police say
DEARBORN, Mich. – An Eastern Michigan University employee is accused of touching himself inappropriately while driving naked in Dearborn, police said. Dearborn officials said they received cellphone video from a resident on Sept. 2 that showed Michael Tew, 62, of Dearborn, driving naked in a black Jeep Wrangler. Tew was touching himself while heading west on Michigan Avenue, near Miller Street, according to authorities.
Venture 313 looking for entrepreneurs in Detroit to help get started
(CBS DETROIT) - April Anderson said her sales and profitability at Good Cakes and Bakes in Detroit have increased since Venture 313 became involved in her business. Anderson said she applied for funding back in 2017 and was awarded $200,000 to help expand her business and get important advisory services from the non-profit organization, including guidance from the Dan Gilbert Foundation. "It feels good, it really does," Anderson exclaimed. Anderson is expected to open a brand new 5,000-square-foot facility in a few months to help support her growing shipping business. "It's definitely grown faster than we expected," Anderson explained. Venture 313 announced today it would allocate 10 millions dollars in funding over the next three years in hopes to find many more success storie like with April Anderson and Good Cakes and Bakes.
Ranking metro Detroit's Top 10 Public Golf Courses: Here's who made the list and why
Do you debate friends about the best golf courses in Michigan? Or maybe you're trying to decide which public golf courses in metro Detroit you must play? We have answers...
fox2detroit.com
Family worried for missing Livonia mom • Violent carjackings in Detroit • Camera enforcement in work zones
WEDNESDAY NEWS HIT - There are concerns about a married mother of two out of Livonia, who has been reported missing. The last time 36-year-old Kasey DeBat was seen, she was leaving her home just before 7 p.m. Monday and has been gone without being heard from, since. She was driving a white 2019 Ford Flex.
fox2detroit.com
Family concerned for missing Livonia mom Kasey DeBat
LIVONIA, Mich. (FOX 2) - There are concerns about a married mother of two out of Livonia, who has been reported missing. The last time 36-year-old Kasey DeBat was seen, she was leaving her home just before 7 p.m. Monday and has been gone without being heard from, since. She was driving a white 2019 Ford Flex.
Comments / 0