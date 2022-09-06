ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

The Detroit Free Press

Sleep in Heavenly Peace is building bunk beds this weekend. Here's why

Hammers will be flying on Saturday as volunteers in metro Detroit and across the nation turn out to build thousands of bunk beds for needy families. Over 200 North American chapters of the nonprofit group Sleep in Heavenly Peace are organizing a "day of building." In Metro Detroit, the group's western Wayne County chapter is hoping to complete 50 bunk beds. Individuals can help by dropping off twin-sized, bed-in-bag sets or volunteering their time building.
WESTLAND, MI
Detroit News

Top Michigan high schools ranked by SAT scores

Average total scores on the college readiness exam dropped by double digits for all of Michigan's top 10 high schools after two years of pandemic learning, according to 2019 and 2022 test state scores analyzed by The Detroit News. Scores drops for the top 10 ranked schools ranged from 42.7...
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Daily

Three times more COVID-19 cases than fall 2021 in first week of unmasked classes

As of the latest update on Wednesday, 683 COVID-19 cases occurred on the University of Michigan’s Ann Arbor campus during the first week of school, according to the Campus Blueprint COVID-19 Dashboard. That’s nearly triple the number of cases on campus this time last year, with 182 positive cases reported during the first week in Fall 2021.
ANN ARBOR, MI
CBS Detroit

Detroit Health Department hosting block party with free health screenings, music & more

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Health Department is hosting a block party for Detroiters that will include free health screenings, dental screenings, and vaccinations, along with music, food, and more!The block party will take place this Saturday, Sept. 10, from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., on John R Street between Mack Avenue and Erskine, which is near the Detroit Health Department located at 100 Mack.Here's what the family-friendly block party will include:Free vaccinations including flu, Monkeypox, and COVID-19Free dental screeningsFree health screenings, including blood pressure, cholesterol, and health educationFree smoke detectors, gun locks, and public safety educationLive entertainment, music, and...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Mosquitoes in Macomb County test positive for West Nile Virus

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. – West Nile virus has been detected in two samples of mosquitoes gathered in Macomb County. “This discovery by our surveillance team is important because it lets us know that this season’s mosquitoes are now carrying the virus -- which could spread to humans,” said Andrew Cox, Director/Health Officer at the Macomb County Health Department. “We encourage everyone to take steps to prevent mosquito bites to the greatest extent possible.”
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
Detroit News

Amazon doles out $250,000 to seven Detroit nonprofits

Amazon is doling out $250,000 to seven Detroit nonprofits dedicated to addressing everything from improving mental health programs to restoring historic sites in the city. Leaders from the organizations as well as Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan and Ian Conyers, Amazon's community engagement representative for Detroit, announced the donation Wednesday in Detroit.
DETROIT, MI
mibluesperspectives.com

Kevin Fischer Lost His Son to Suicide. Now He’s Dedicated to Helping Families Avoid the Same Trauma

When Kevin Fischer experienced the unfathomable in 2010 and lost his 21-year-old son to suicide, the Plymouth resident developed suicidal thoughts of his own. “I didn’t handle the grief and depression very well,” said Fischer, during an interview with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan. Fischer now serves as executive director of the National Alliance on Mental Illness’ (NAMI) Michigan chapter. “I had planned my own suicide. Thank God, clearly, I didn’t go through with it. But my current wife introduced me to NAMI. I didn’t know anything about it. She didn’t know I was experiencing suicidal ideology she just knew I was dealing with grief and depression.”
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

Adoption event to take place in Southfield

(CBS DETROIT) - "Everybody is there because they want to help an animal that's in need," says Anna Chrisman of the Michigan Humane Society.  Happening this weekend, and for the second year in a row, "Meet your best friend at the law firm" is taking place in the Mike Morse Law Firm parking lot in Southfield."Everybody is here because they want to help an animal that's in need. Everybody is positive, they're excited, and they just want to see animals in our community be elevated and see them succeed and thrive in these new homes.' Chrisman says over 120 animals...
SOUTHFIELD, MI
moneyinc.com

The 10 Worst Neighborhoods in Detroit in 2022

Detroit is the biggest city in the U.S state of Michigan and the seat of the government of Wayne County. It is also the biggest city located on the U.S – Canada border. According to the 2020 United States census, Detroit has a population of 623,111 and ranks as the 27th most populated city in the U.S. Detroit’s metropolitan area. Metro Detroit is the second largest metropolis in the Midwest after Chicago.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Eastern Michigan worker drove ‘without any clothing while touching himself’ in Dearborn, police say

DEARBORN, Mich. – An Eastern Michigan University employee is accused of touching himself inappropriately while driving naked in Dearborn, police said. Dearborn officials said they received cellphone video from a resident on Sept. 2 that showed Michael Tew, 62, of Dearborn, driving naked in a black Jeep Wrangler. Tew was touching himself while heading west on Michigan Avenue, near Miller Street, according to authorities.
DEARBORN, MI
CBS Detroit

Venture 313 looking for entrepreneurs in Detroit to help get started

(CBS DETROIT) - April Anderson said her sales and profitability at Good Cakes and Bakes in Detroit have increased since Venture 313 became involved in her business. Anderson said she applied for funding back in 2017 and was awarded $200,000 to help expand her business and get important advisory services from the non-profit organization, including guidance from the Dan Gilbert Foundation. "It feels good, it really does," Anderson exclaimed. Anderson is expected to open a brand new 5,000-square-foot facility in a few months to help support her growing shipping business. "It's definitely grown faster than we expected," Anderson explained. Venture 313 announced today it would allocate 10 millions dollars in funding over the next three years in hopes to find many more success storie like with April Anderson and Good Cakes and Bakes. 
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Family concerned for missing Livonia mom Kasey DeBat

LIVONIA, Mich. (FOX 2) - There are concerns about a married mother of two out of Livonia, who has been reported missing. The last time 36-year-old Kasey DeBat was seen, she was leaving her home just before 7 p.m. Monday and has been gone without being heard from, since. She was driving a white 2019 Ford Flex.
LIVONIA, MI

