Coweta County, GA

Suspects in deadly shooting of Cobb County deputies identified

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Law enforcement officials have released the names of the two suspects arrested after the deaths of two Cobb County deputies and an hours-long standoff in the Marietta area. Christopher Cook and Christopher Golden made their first appearances at the Cobb County Adult Detention Center on Friday....
Criminals utilize a new creative crime in southeast Atlanta

ATLANTA - Body camera video from an arrest shows a new way criminals are targeting southeast Atlant homes: U-Haul trucks. "We have a lot of new homes that have been rehabbed or are new," Major William Ricker told FOX 5's Alex Whittler. "They’ll go to a home under construction and carry away stove or fridge that will cause neighbor to lose money."
Deputies killed in Cobb County identified during press conference

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The two deputies killed while attempting to serve a warrant on Thursday night have been identified as 42-year-old Jonathan Randall Koleski and 38-year-old Marshall Samuel Ervin Jr. Both men were married and Ervin was the father of two children. Additional details about the shooting were revealed...
Family desperate to know who shot and killed father of 3 in Atlanta

ATLANTA - Atlanta police are trying to find the person behind Cornelius Rhodes' July 27th shooting death. "Who did it," is just the first item on a long list of what plagues Rhodes' family. "Where he was actually shot we do not know," Shawana Feliciano said about her son's death....
West Virginia man to face rape charges in Coweta

Coweta County is executing warrants for a West Virginia man accused of raping a Georgia teen at B.T. Brown Reservoir on Monday, local law enforcement said. After meeting a 17-year-old Harris County girl online, Dalton Ramsey, 28, allegedly lured her to meet with him with an offer to take her to Pennsylvania to meet her boyfriend, according to a statement released by the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office.
'Our hearts are definitely broken': Law enforcement mourn Cobb County deputies killed in line of duty

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Law enforcement agencies across Georgia are mourning the deaths of two Cobb County deputies killed in the line of duty Thursday evening. Officials say the two deputies, both of whose identities have not been released, were attempting to serve a warrant at a home on the corner of Hampton Glen Court and Fenwick Drive just west of Marietta.
