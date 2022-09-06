Read full article on original website
WXIA 11 Alive
Atlanta Police searching for murder suspect; $5K reward available
DeShon Collins is wanted in the shooting of a 7-year-old girl roughly two weeks ago. It happened during a dispute at a family gathering.
fox5atlanta.com
Suspects in deadly shooting of Cobb County deputies identified
COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Law enforcement officials have released the names of the two suspects arrested after the deaths of two Cobb County deputies and an hours-long standoff in the Marietta area. Christopher Cook and Christopher Golden made their first appearances at the Cobb County Adult Detention Center on Friday....
fox5atlanta.com
Criminals utilize a new creative crime in southeast Atlanta
ATLANTA - Body camera video from an arrest shows a new way criminals are targeting southeast Atlant homes: U-Haul trucks. "We have a lot of new homes that have been rehabbed or are new," Major William Ricker told FOX 5's Alex Whittler. "They’ll go to a home under construction and carry away stove or fridge that will cause neighbor to lose money."
fox5atlanta.com
Cobb County Sheriff's Office names deputies 'ambushed and killed' while serving warrants
COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Cobb County Sheriff Craig Owens named two deputies killed while serving an arrest warrant on Thursday night. Owens said deputies Jonathan Koleski and Marshall Ervin, Jr. were shot and killed while arresting a suspect wanted for theft. The suspects, Christopher Cook and Christopher Golden, heard their...
Here’s what we know about 2 men accused in ambush killings of 2 Cobb County deputies
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The Cobb County Sheriff’s Office has identified two men suspected of ambushing and killing two deputies attempting to serve a warrant Thursday night. Christopher Cook and Christopher Golden were arrested after an hourslong standoff with officers at a home in the Hampton Glen neighborhood in Marietta.
CBS 46
Deputies killed in Cobb County identified during press conference
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The two deputies killed while attempting to serve a warrant on Thursday night have been identified as 42-year-old Jonathan Randall Koleski and 38-year-old Marshall Samuel Ervin Jr. Both men were married and Ervin was the father of two children. Additional details about the shooting were revealed...
fox5atlanta.com
Police searching for 3 suspects in smash-and-grab burglary at Winder smoke shop
WINDER, Ga. - Winder police are asking the public for help identifying three suspects wanted for a smash and grab burglary at a local smoke shop. Officials say just before 2 a.m. on Sept. 2, the three suspects smashed through the glass front door of a local vape and smoke shop and targeted certain cabinets and items.
Video shows suspects in homicide at DeKalb County pizza restaurant, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Police in DeKalb County are seeking help in identifying three suspects who opened fire and killed on a man at a pizza restaurant last month. On Aug. 28, officers said they responded to a shooting at the Halal Pizza and Café on North Indian Creek Drive.
fox5atlanta.com
Police searching for witnesses to 17-year-old's 'senseless' murder at Marietta graduation party
MARIETTA, Ga. - Investigators are searching for answers and witnesses to the deadly shooting of a 17-year-old Marietta boy during a large graduation party at a Marietta gated community. Marietta police said 17-year-old Grayson Green was shot and left for dead at a large gathering of teens at Walton Village,...
‘Keep me safe:’ Man slips Coweta bank teller note saying he’d been kidnapped
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — A man who deputies say was kidnapped in Atlanta and taken down to Coweta County is safe after swift action by a bank teller. Coweta County sheriff’s deputies say that a man walked into the Wells Fargo bank on Amlajack Blvd. last week and slid a note to the teller that read “keep me safe.”
Smyrna woman tries to sneak drugs through broken jail window, deputies say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A Smyrna woman was arrested after authorities say she attempted to sneak contraband into DeKalb’s jail. Cara Leanne Johnson, 34, was arrested on Sept. 4 and charged with crossing state/county guard lines with weapons, intoxicants, drugs without consent and conspiracy to commit a felony.
UPDATE: Suspect arrested in shooting at ‘Real Housewives’ star’s restaurant
An employee of reality star Kandi Burruss’ restaurant Blaze Steak and Seafood was shot by a coworker Wednesday evening, according to South Fulton police.
fox5atlanta.com
Family desperate to know who shot and killed father of 3 in Atlanta
ATLANTA - Atlanta police are trying to find the person behind Cornelius Rhodes' July 27th shooting death. "Who did it," is just the first item on a long list of what plagues Rhodes' family. "Where he was actually shot we do not know," Shawana Feliciano said about her son's death....
Atlanta security guard shot by group trying to break into cars outside apartments
ATLANTA — A security guard is stable after police say a group shot him trying to break into cars at an Atlanta apartment complex. Channel 2′s Kristen Holloway obtained doorbell camera video of the entire incident. The shooting happened at 464 Boulevard in northeast Atlanta. The address belongs...
fox5atlanta.com
Neighbors react to deadly shooting of Cobb County deputies
The Cobb County neighborhood in a state of shock after two deputies were murdered at one of the nearby homes. Security cameras from nearby homes caught some of the hours-long standoff between the suspects and law enforcement.
Newnan Times-Herald
West Virginia man to face rape charges in Coweta
Coweta County is executing warrants for a West Virginia man accused of raping a Georgia teen at B.T. Brown Reservoir on Monday, local law enforcement said. After meeting a 17-year-old Harris County girl online, Dalton Ramsey, 28, allegedly lured her to meet with him with an offer to take her to Pennsylvania to meet her boyfriend, according to a statement released by the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office.
fox5atlanta.com
'Our hearts are definitely broken': Law enforcement mourn Cobb County deputies killed in line of duty
COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Law enforcement agencies across Georgia are mourning the deaths of two Cobb County deputies killed in the line of duty Thursday evening. Officials say the two deputies, both of whose identities have not been released, were attempting to serve a warrant at a home on the corner of Hampton Glen Court and Fenwick Drive just west of Marietta.
DeKalb police release video of 3 gunmen accused of shooting, killing man picking up food order
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police have released new video of the suspects in a shooting that left a man in his 20s dead. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The shooting happened Aug. 28 outside of the Halal Pizza and Cafe on Indian...
fox5atlanta.com
Cobb County Sheriff's Office to hold press conference following deputies' deaths
COBB COUNTY, Ga. - The Cobb County Sheriff Craig Owens plans to speak one day after the deadly shooting of two deputies on Thursday night. The suspects, Christopher Cook and Christopher Golden, are expected in court on Friday. Law enforcement arrested two Cook and Golden after a standoff that lasted...
Officials release the names of 2 deputies in Georgia who were shot, killed
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Two deputies in suburban Atlanta died Thursday night after being shot while serving a warrant, authorities said. Update 5:50 p.m. EDT Sept. 9: According to WSB-TV, the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office identified the two deputies who were killed in the line of duty Thursday as Marshall Ervin Jr., 38, and Jonathan Koleski, 40.
