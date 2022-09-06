Its every dog owner's worst nightmare, and it came true for a Wellington family last week when an apparent stranger brutally killed one of their dogs and injured another in their backyard. Days after the attack, they're asking why, and hoping someone can identify the suspect. Brisa Morales woke Tuesday morning to find a bloody scene in her home. "We weren't sure what happened and then we went outside and saw our dog just dead right here on the corner," says Morales. Her family's two Belgian Malinois, Jax and Diesel, had been attacked. Diesel was wounded, and Jax was killed. Shocked, Morales went through...

WELLINGTON, CO ・ 5 DAYS AGO