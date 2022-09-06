Read full article on original website
capcity.news
Laramie County Recent Arrest (9/8/22–9/9/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
capcity.news
UPDATE: Cheyenne police requesting assistance on missing child last seen at Alta Vista Elementary
UPDATE (10:02 p.m. Friday): Foster has been found safe, per a Cheyenne Police Department update on Facebook. CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Police Department noted in a Facebook post Friday afternoon that it was seeking information on a missing child in the community. Khloee Foster, 12, was reported as...
capcity.news
Laramie County Circuit Court arraignments (8/12/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Laramie County Circuit Court. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Laramie County District Attorney’s Office. Initial Appearances:. Shaun Prough, 36 – Theft:...
Man Arrested Following Stabbing Incident
Monday, September 5 at approximately 8:00 p.m. Cheyenne Police Officers were dispatched to an aggravated assault with a knife at Sinclair – Big D gas station located at 100 North Greeley Highway. Responding officers located an adult male victim at the scene with a stab wound. American Medical Response...
Nearly $65K Worth of Equipment Stolen From Laramie County Cell Tower Sites
The Laramie County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in tracking down whoever stole $64,800 worth of equipment from two cell tower sites in the county. Agency spokesman Brandon Warner says the thefts occurred on Aug. 10 in the area of Chalk Bluffs and U.S. 85. "Twenty-two microwave...
oilcity.news
Cheyenne PD seeks juvenile last seen almost two weeks ago
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Police Department is requesting assistance locating 14-year-old runaway Keyon Love. He was last seen on Friday, Aug. 26 wearing a black T-shirt and grey sweatpants. Police say he is 5-foot-9, 125 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. “If you have any information regarding...
Motorcyclist killed after striking pole in Loveland
Loveland police said a motorcyclist was killed Wednesday after crashing into a pole.
county17.com
Wyoming trooper waives preliminary hearing, moving on to district court
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Wyoming Highway Patrol Sgt. Gabriel Testerman waived his right to a preliminary hearing, which was set for today, Sept. 7. Testerman appeared before Magistrate West in Laramie County Circuit Court on Aug. 31 to hear three counts of inflicting sexual intrusion on a victim, during which West set Testerman’s bond at $100,000.
capcity.news
Laramie County Sheriff’s Office seeks Colorado man suspected of killing a man Sunday
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A warrant for second-degree murder has been issued for a man who Laramie County Sheriff’s Office investigators believe shot and killed a 37-year-old man on Sunday, Sept. 4. The suspect is identified as Rodrigo Vigner Turcios-Romero, aka Yigner Rodrigo Turcios-Romero, from Greeley, Colorado. Investigators believe...
thecheyennepost.com
Items Left on Heated Stove Leaves Property Owner Facing a $25K Bill
A single-family home in the 300 block of Dell Range Boulevard suffered $25,000 in damages, after an incident occurred on September 7, where items inadvertently placed on the stove heated and burned through the structure’s wooden frame. Making a quick response to the dispatch call placed at 4:34 p.m.,...
capcity.news
Wyoming trooper stops driver going 43 mph over speed limit, reminds public to drive safely as winter approaches
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Wyoming Highway Patrol is reminding drivers to drive safely after a trooper stopped one driver going 43 mph over the speed limit Friday. The trooper was patrolling U.S. 85 south of Cheyenne when a vehicle passed by at 108 mph in a 65 mph zone.
capcity.news
House fire Wednesday on Dell Range caused by item left on stove, authorities say
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Cheyenne Fire Rescue said in a news release Friday morning that a Wednesday house fire on Dell Range Boulevard was caused by items inadvertently placed on a heated stove, causing approximately $25,000 in damages. Authorities said that a dispatch call was made at 4:34 p.m. and...
One Juvenile Dies In Cheyenne Crash, Three Seriously Injured
Cheyenne Police say a Sunday night crash on East Lincolnway has claimed the life of a 16-year-old Cheyenne boy. Three other juveniles were seriously injured in the crash, which remains under investigation. That's according to a CPD news release. While police are still trying to find out what led up...
2 Killed, 1 Injured in Fiery Crash on I-80 East of Cheyenne
Two people were killed and another injured in a fiery crash on Interstate 80 east of Cheyenne early Saturday morning, the Wyoming Highway Patrol says. It happened around 4:51 a.m. at milepost 385.5, just west of the Burns and Carpenter exit. The patrol says a semi was parked on the...
Come Inside Laramie’s Newest Addition: San Luis Mexican Restaurant
Have you heard? Laramie got itself a new place to dine! San Luis Mexican Restaurant just opened up on 110 Ivinson Ave. (Next to the Buckhorn Bar & opposite Big Dipper Ice Cream). They are still working on their online platform, so we went in-person for you!. As of now,...
First Snow Accumulations Of Season Reported In Wyoming
The Riverton Office of the National Weather Service says the first accumulating snowfall of the fall/winter season of 2022 is falling in northern Wyoming. While snow may be falling in parts of the Cowboy State, much of Wyoming has been has been hit with unusually hot weather over the last few months and even earlier this week. Cheyenne this year recorded the hottest summer on record, according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service.
oilcity.news
Sizzle to snow: Wyoming chills after record-breaking heatwave
CASPER, Wyo. — Much of Wyoming is cooling off as a days-long heatwave that shattered records finally comes to an end. According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, parts of western Wyoming are under a freeze warning for Friday night, with snow possible in the higher areas of the Bighorn Mountains.
[LOOK] Fire Smoke Blankets Cheyenne and Laramie Today
The sun rose a bright, scarlet red this morning. In a post early this a.m., the National Weather Service of Cheyenne described today's forecast as "it will seem like the sun is 'cooking' us from a close distance." If that doesn't;t seem foreboding enough, smoke poured over the horizon, carrying with it the burning scent of fires.
Police, family seek man who stabbed two dogs, killing one
Its every dog owner's worst nightmare, and it came true for a Wellington family last week when an apparent stranger brutally killed one of their dogs and injured another in their backyard. Days after the attack, they're asking why, and hoping someone can identify the suspect. Brisa Morales woke Tuesday morning to find a bloody scene in her home. "We weren't sure what happened and then we went outside and saw our dog just dead right here on the corner," says Morales. Her family's two Belgian Malinois, Jax and Diesel, had been attacked. Diesel was wounded, and Jax was killed. Shocked, Morales went through...
capcity.news
The Mayor’s Minute from Mayor Patrick Collins (9/9/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — What a difference a week makes! Our beloved Pokes won the special teams and defensive parts of the game and beat Tulsa in overtime. Judy and I went and enjoyed a perfect game day in Laramie. My Nebraska Cornhuskers also won a tough one against North Dakota. As I write this, I’m sitting at my kitchen table watching Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills play Thursday night football and he is playing brilliantly! All is well.
