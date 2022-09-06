ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne, WY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
capcity.news

Laramie County Recent Arrest (9/8/22–9/9/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County Circuit Court arraignments (8/12/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Laramie County Circuit Court. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Laramie County District Attorney’s Office. Initial Appearances:. Shaun Prough, 36 – Theft:...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
The Cheyenne Post

Man Arrested Following Stabbing Incident

Monday, September 5 at approximately 8:00 p.m. Cheyenne Police Officers were dispatched to an aggravated assault with a knife at Sinclair – Big D gas station located at 100 North Greeley Highway. Responding officers located an adult male victim at the scene with a stab wound. American Medical Response...
CHEYENNE, WY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cheyenne, WY
Cheyenne, WY
Crime & Safety
Local
Wyoming Crime & Safety
State
Wyoming State
oilcity.news

Cheyenne PD seeks juvenile last seen almost two weeks ago

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Police Department is requesting assistance locating 14-year-old runaway Keyon Love. He was last seen on Friday, Aug. 26 wearing a black T-shirt and grey sweatpants. Police say he is 5-foot-9, 125 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. “If you have any information regarding...
CHEYENNE, WY
county17.com

Wyoming trooper waives preliminary hearing, moving on to district court

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Wyoming Highway Patrol Sgt. Gabriel Testerman waived his right to a preliminary hearing, which was set for today, Sept. 7. Testerman appeared before Magistrate West in Laramie County Circuit Court on Aug. 31 to hear three counts of inflicting sexual intrusion on a victim, during which West set Testerman’s bond at $100,000.
CHEYENNE, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Violent Crime#East 9th Street
thecheyennepost.com

Items Left on Heated Stove Leaves Property Owner Facing a $25K Bill

A single-family home in the 300 block of Dell Range Boulevard suffered $25,000 in damages, after an incident occurred on September 7, where items inadvertently placed on the stove heated and burned through the structure’s wooden frame. Making a quick response to the dispatch call placed at 4:34 p.m.,...
CHEYENNE, WY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KGAB AM 650

First Snow Accumulations Of Season Reported In Wyoming

The Riverton Office of the National Weather Service says the first accumulating snowfall of the fall/winter season of 2022 is falling in northern Wyoming. While snow may be falling in parts of the Cowboy State, much of Wyoming has been has been hit with unusually hot weather over the last few months and even earlier this week. Cheyenne this year recorded the hottest summer on record, according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service.
WYOMING STATE
oilcity.news

Sizzle to snow: Wyoming chills after record-breaking heatwave

CASPER, Wyo. — Much of Wyoming is cooling off as a days-long heatwave that shattered records finally comes to an end. According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, parts of western Wyoming are under a freeze warning for Friday night, with snow possible in the higher areas of the Bighorn Mountains.
CASPER, WY
KGAB AM 650

[LOOK] Fire Smoke Blankets Cheyenne and Laramie Today

The sun rose a bright, scarlet red this morning. In a post early this a.m., the National Weather Service of Cheyenne described today's forecast as "it will seem like the sun is 'cooking' us from a close distance." If that doesn't;t seem foreboding enough, smoke poured over the horizon, carrying with it the burning scent of fires.
CHEYENNE, WY
CBS Denver

Police, family seek man who stabbed two dogs, killing one

Its every dog owner's worst nightmare, and it came true for a Wellington family last week when an apparent stranger brutally killed one of their dogs and injured another in their backyard. Days after the attack, they're asking why, and hoping someone can identify the suspect. Brisa Morales woke Tuesday morning to find a bloody scene in her home. "We weren't sure what happened and then we went outside and saw our dog just dead right here on the corner," says Morales. Her family's two Belgian Malinois, Jax and Diesel, had been attacked. Diesel was wounded, and Jax was killed. Shocked, Morales went through...
WELLINGTON, CO
capcity.news

The Mayor’s Minute from Mayor Patrick Collins (9/9/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — What a difference a week makes! Our beloved Pokes won the special teams and defensive parts of the game and beat Tulsa in overtime. Judy and I went and enjoyed a perfect game day in Laramie. My Nebraska Cornhuskers also won a tough one against North Dakota. As I write this, I’m sitting at my kitchen table watching Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills play Thursday night football and he is playing brilliantly! All is well.
CHEYENNE, WY

Comments / 0

Community Policy