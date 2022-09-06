Read full article on original website
Therapeutic Thursday: helping kids develop a healthy self-esteem
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Lauren English with Pinnacle Pointe Hospital explains how families can prioritize their children's mental and emotional health this school year. For more information on Pinnacle Pointe Hospital, click here.
Little Rock Fire Department gets $1.5 million in American Rescue Plan Funds
The Little Rock City Board of Directors voted Tuesday to allocate $1.5 million of American Rescue Plan funds to the Little Rock Fire Department to go toward fire facilities. The city of Little Rock in total received $18.8 million in American Rescue Funds and decided to allocate $12.35 million of those funds to different government services within the city including:
Bryant police to host a shoe give away for students in the Bryant school district
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Officers of the Bryant Police Department have teamed up with Shoe Carnival in the Alcoa Shopping Center to buy a few deserving children shoes as they begin their school year. On Friday night at 6 p.m., police will be donating new shoes to 50 kids,...
'An educational innovator': How Joseph C. Corbin impacted Pine Bluff and Arkansas history
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — As we travel to the City of Pine Bluff to join in on the football rivalry between the zebras of Pine Bluff high and the wildcats of Watson Chapel high, it's important to pay homage to notable contributors who impacted the education development of the city still uses within its school districts and university level today.
Hunger Action Breakfast raising funds for food insecurity
Little Rock (KATV) — While Arkansans who struggle with food insecurity think about how they’re going to put food on the table every day, groups like the Arkansas Hunger Relief Alliance and Feeding America food banks ask the broader community in Arkansas to take stock each September. This month is Hunger Action Month.
Silver Alert canceled for missing 69-year-old Poinsett County woman
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Update 7:30 p.m.:. A Silver Alert for a missing 69-year-old woman out of Poinsett County was canceled Friday, the Arkansas State Police reported. A Silver Alert was activated for a missing 69-year-old woman out of Poinsett County, the Arkansas State Police reported Friday. According to...
Two bodies discovered by Conway police while performing welfare check
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Two bodies were discovered by police at a home in Conway Thursday afternoon after being called to the residence for a welfare check. The Conway Police Department said the individuals were found on the Tyler Street property at around 12:30 p.m. "We believe this to...
Two injured in Little Rock shooting near I-430
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Two people were injured Thursday in a shooting along a southwest Little Rock freeway, police said. It happened near the I-30/430 interchange, according to Little Rock police, but it wasn't clear when exactly it happened or what led to the shooting. "There are two victims...
Is college a scam? Some Americans believe job success can be obtained without college
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — With the recent debate on President Joe Biden's decision to forgive the debt of many Americans, some critics question whether attending college is necessary for gaining a successful job. Texas author and sales expert Thomas Fellows, who spent time studying the relationship between ACT/SAT scores...
Arkansas governor voting NO on Issue 4 to legalize recreational marijuana
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced on Friday he intends to vote against legalizing recreational marijuana in the state this November. "The science is clear," Hutchinson wrote on social media. "Recreational marijuana leads to increased drug use among minors and more dangerous roadways." Hutchinson, a former...
'Haven't given up:' NLR family hope justice will be brought with father's 3 year cold case
The North Little Rock Police Department are asking for the public's help to solve a three-year-old cold case. John Rehrauer with the cold case division said the O.C. also known as Richard Winston was killed August 19, 2019. He said the case originally went from a welfare check to a homicide after they found Richard deceased from a gunshot wound.
1 dead after Friday night shooting in Little Rock; 4 others injured
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — One person is dead and four others are injured after a Friday night shooting in Little Rock, police said on social media. According to police, detectives responded to a shooting just south of Interstate 630 at the intersection of East Jonesboro Drive and West 10th Street shortly before 9:45 p.m.
FBI warns of new wave of sextortian cases targeting young boys in northwest Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Federal Bureau of Investigation in Little Rock and local police in northwest Arkansas are seeing an increase in sextortion schemes targeting children, according to a Thursday news release. The FBI said they have received multiple reports of predators posing as a young girl on...
2-year-old child, mother injured in shooting on I-430 Thursday
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A mother and her 2-year-old child were injured Thursday in a shooting along a southwest Little Rock freeway, state police said. Police identified 20-year-old Kenya Mitchell of Little Rock and her son as the victims of the afternoon shooting. According to a news release, Mitchell...
Restaurant of the Week: Four Quarter Bar
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Good Morning Arkansas "Restaurant of the Week" is Four Quarter Bar in the Argenta District of North Little Rock. For more information on Four Quarter Bar, click here.
20-year-old suspect arrested for Christmas Day homicide in Pine Bluff
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A 20-year-old suspect in a Christmas Day homicide in Pine Bluff was arrested Thursday after a brief foot chase by police, a news release said. According to the Pine Bluff Police Department, Darnell Ford was charged with capital murder in the Dec. 25, 2021 death 24-year-old Deondrick Clark.
The city of Pine Bluff works to expand downtown
PINE BLUFF, AR — The city of Pine Bluff is making efforts to continue downtown growth. Larry Matthews, Director of economic development for the City of Pine Bluff, said they city has made improvements to a part of downtown through the Street Scape Project that was voted on through the Penny for Progress Tax in 2011.
Arkansas woman arrested after May death of teen daughter ruled homicide
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Update 9:45 p.m.:. A Little Rock woman surrendered to police Thursday evening after medical examiner's ruled the May death of her daughter a homicide, police said on social media. According to police, Kristi Taylor, 43, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder in connection to...
FBI agents in Little Rock arrest suspect wanted for defrauding Bank of America
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Agents from the Little Rock office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation arrested a 25-year-old suspect on Thursday who was wanted for bank and wire fraud, the agency said in a tweet. The FBI announced in August that Johnathan Juan Lawrence and 22 others had...
Blue Jeans and Bubbles brings the 90's back
Little Rock (KATV) — It's time to bring out your 1990's era denim for good cause. Blue Jeans & Bubbles will take place on October 20th at Argenta Plaza in North Little Rock benefitting the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Arkansas. The event is a casual, outdoor, festival style...
