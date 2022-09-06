ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

Comments / 1

Related
KATV

Little Rock Fire Department gets $1.5 million in American Rescue Plan Funds

The Little Rock City Board of Directors voted Tuesday to allocate $1.5 million of American Rescue Plan funds to the Little Rock Fire Department to go toward fire facilities. The city of Little Rock in total received $18.8 million in American Rescue Funds and decided to allocate $12.35 million of those funds to different government services within the city including:
LITTLE ROCK, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas COVID-19 Vaccines
Little Rock, AR
COVID-19 Vaccines
City
Little Rock, AR
Little Rock, AR
Coronavirus
Local
Arkansas Coronavirus
Little Rock, AR
Health
Local
Arkansas Health
KATV

Hunger Action Breakfast raising funds for food insecurity

Little Rock (KATV) — While Arkansans who struggle with food insecurity think about how they’re going to put food on the table every day, groups like the Arkansas Hunger Relief Alliance and Feeding America food banks ask the broader community in Arkansas to take stock each September. This month is Hunger Action Month.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

Silver Alert canceled for missing 69-year-old Poinsett County woman

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Update 7:30 p.m.:. A Silver Alert for a missing 69-year-old woman out of Poinsett County was canceled Friday, the Arkansas State Police reported. A Silver Alert was activated for a missing 69-year-old woman out of Poinsett County, the Arkansas State Police reported Friday. According to...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

Two bodies discovered by Conway police while performing welfare check

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Two bodies were discovered by police at a home in Conway Thursday afternoon after being called to the residence for a welfare check. The Conway Police Department said the individuals were found on the Tyler Street property at around 12:30 p.m. "We believe this to...
CONWAY, AR
KATV

Two injured in Little Rock shooting near I-430

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Two people were injured Thursday in a shooting along a southwest Little Rock freeway, police said. It happened near the I-30/430 interchange, according to Little Rock police, but it wasn't clear when exactly it happened or what led to the shooting. "There are two victims...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baptist Health#Covid 19 Vaccine#Booster#Linus Covid#General Health
KATV

Arkansas governor voting NO on Issue 4 to legalize recreational marijuana

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced on Friday he intends to vote against legalizing recreational marijuana in the state this November. "The science is clear," Hutchinson wrote on social media. "Recreational marijuana leads to increased drug use among minors and more dangerous roadways." Hutchinson, a former...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

1 dead after Friday night shooting in Little Rock; 4 others injured

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — One person is dead and four others are injured after a Friday night shooting in Little Rock, police said on social media. According to police, detectives responded to a shooting just south of Interstate 630 at the intersection of East Jonesboro Drive and West 10th Street shortly before 9:45 p.m.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
KATV

2-year-old child, mother injured in shooting on I-430 Thursday

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A mother and her 2-year-old child were injured Thursday in a shooting along a southwest Little Rock freeway, state police said. Police identified 20-year-old Kenya Mitchell of Little Rock and her son as the victims of the afternoon shooting. According to a news release, Mitchell...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

20-year-old suspect arrested for Christmas Day homicide in Pine Bluff

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A 20-year-old suspect in a Christmas Day homicide in Pine Bluff was arrested Thursday after a brief foot chase by police, a news release said. According to the Pine Bluff Police Department, Darnell Ford was charged with capital murder in the Dec. 25, 2021 death 24-year-old Deondrick Clark.
PINE BLUFF, AR
KATV

The city of Pine Bluff works to expand downtown

PINE BLUFF, AR — The city of Pine Bluff is making efforts to continue downtown growth. Larry Matthews, Director of economic development for the City of Pine Bluff, said they city has made improvements to a part of downtown through the Street Scape Project that was voted on through the Penny for Progress Tax in 2011.
PINE BLUFF, AR
KATV

Blue Jeans and Bubbles brings the 90's back

Little Rock (KATV) — It's time to bring out your 1990's era denim for good cause. Blue Jeans & Bubbles will take place on October 20th at Argenta Plaza in North Little Rock benefitting the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Arkansas. The event is a casual, outdoor, festival style...
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy