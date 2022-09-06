ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suffolk County, NY

Fake Suffolk Police Officer Pleads Guilty

By Pam Robinson
HuntingtonNow
HuntingtonNow
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Y1GdQ_0hkYbrco00

Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney announced the guilty plea Tuesday of David Olivari, a state corrections officer, on charges of Criminal Impersonation in the First Degree.

Olivari, 38, was arrested Feb. 8 in Commack after a sting operation conducted by
the Suffolk County Police Department and the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office. On that
date, Olivari arrived for what he thought was a meeting with one of the women he had previously pulled over, but was arrested.

According to the investigation, between Jan. 22 and Jan. 23 Olivari, of Coram, used a flashing light in his personal vehicle to pull over cars driven by unaccompanied women in central Suffolk County. In each instance, the defendant falsely identified himself as a police officer, had the women unlock their cellphones, and asked the women to hand their unlocked cellphones over to him.

In one case, Olivari contacted the victim through the cellphone number he obtained
during the illegal stop and he attempted to initiate a personal relationship with her. The
woman reported this to police who then partnered with the District Attorney’s Office to set up a
sting operation that ultimately resulted in Olivari appearing for a “date” with the woman. Olivari
was then arrested. He was then fired by the New York State Corrections Department and Community Supervision.

Following his plea, Olivari was released on his own recognizance. He is being represented by
Michael Brown, and is due back in court for sentencing before Judge Richard
Horowitz on Sept 5, 2023.

“This defendant repeatedly endangered Suffolk County motorists by conducting traffic stops for
which he had neither authority, nor training. The message here is that no one is above the law,
including a corrections officer who acted so egregiously outside of his official duties in attempting
to prey upon otherwise unsuspecting female motorists,” Tierney said.

Comments / 4

Related
longisland.com

Suffolk DA: Montauk Man Sentenced to 20 Years for Manslaughter

Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney today announced the sentencing of 50-year-old Joseph Grippo for Manslaughter in the First Degree for fatally bludgeoning an ex-girlfriend’s love interest. Grippo was sentenced today to 20 years in prison plus 5 years post release supervision. “No amount of incarceration will bring...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Long Island MS-13 Members Face New Charges, Including For 2016 Murder Of Central Islip Man

Members and associates of MS-13 are facing a series of new racketeering charges, including charges in the 2016 murder of a Long Island man. The 29-count superseding indictment includes acts involving murder, attempted murder, narcotics, and firearms offenses, according to an announcement on Wednesday, Sept. 7, from Breon Peace, United States attorney for the Eastern District of New York.
CENTRAL ISLIP, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Commack, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Coram, NY
County
Suffolk County, NY
City
Commack, NY
Suffolk County, NY
Crime & Safety
Coram, NY
Crime & Safety
Daily Voice

Bay Shore Man Sentenced For Kidnapping, Shooting Into Home Occupied By Children

A 43-year-old Long Island man was sentenced for kidnapping and for shooting into homes, narrowly missing a toddler in one incident. Robert Oliver was sentenced to 12 years in prison and five years of post-release supervision after he pleaded guilty to charges including second-degree kidnapping and two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, according to Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney announced on Wednesday, Sept. 7.
BAY SHORE, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sting
News 12

ALERT CENTER: 2 wanted for assault at Hempstead bar, police say

Police are seeking the public’s help to identify two suspects wanted in connection to an assault at a bar in Hempstead. According to police, the incident happened on June 18 around 3 a.m. when the individuals assaulted a person outside Mulligan’s Bar located on Fulton Avenue. Anyone with...
HEMPSTEAD, NY
27east.com

Grippo Sentenced to 20 Years for 2019 Murder in Montauk

“There is not a day that goes by that I do not think about my son Robert.” The words were written by Benny Garces, who was standing about 20 feet... The FBI and agents from the Department of Homeland Security raided a Southampton estate on ... by Michael Wright.
MONTAUK, NY
Daily News

Ex-con kills girlfriend outside her Bronx apartment and fatally shoots himself

An ex-con opened fire on his girlfriend Friday, killing her outside her Bronx apartment before shooting himself dead, police said. Kristina Jones, 41, may have recently broken up with her 42-year-old boyfriend, but police are unsure if that sparked the murder-suicide outside the Pelham Parkway Houses in Allerton, according to the NYPD. The distraught beau shot Jones, 41, in her neck outside ...
BRONX, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suffolk Police#Sentencing
Herald Community Newspapers

Cops investigate fight that left a senior citizen injured

A man was punched and kicked by a group of teenagers in Long Beach Sunday night after he confronted them about excessive noise, said police. Police are investigating who instigated the situation, the youths or the man. The group of teens, believed to be between 15 and 18, were gathered...
LONG BEACH, NY
PIX11

Husband pleads guilty to fatally stabbing wife, accused her of cheating: DA

EDGEMERE, Queens (PIX11) — A husband was sentenced to 24 years after pleading guilty to stabbing and killing his wife inside their Queens home back in September 2020, the Queens District Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday. On Sept. 24, 2020, at around 1:30 a.m., Manuel Villar, 52, went to his wife, Ivette Villar, 43, and accused […]
QUEENS, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
PIX11

Driver accused of dragging woman, 78, out of Access-A-Ride car released after Brooklyn arraignment

MARINE PARK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — The Brooklyn District Attorney’s Office requested bail for a man accused of pulling a 78-year-old woman from an Access-A-Ride car, but the suspect was released on his own recognizance, officials said Wednesday. Elsakran Mohamed was hit with a slew of charges during his arraignment, including assault, reckless endangerment, attempted assault, […]
BROOKLYN, NY
HuntingtonNow

HuntingtonNow

Huntington, NY
2K+
Followers
844
Post
290K+
Views
ABOUT

We're a local news site, covering the town of Huntington, NY

 https://huntingtonnow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy