Meridian, ID

Swim in Luxury at Boise’s Unbelievable Whitewater Villa Air BnB

According to the U.S. Travel Association, Americans collectively let 768 million vacation days go to waste in 2018. We’d love to act astonished by that number, but the truth is some of those vacation days are ones that we let go to waste ourselves. Self-admittedly, we’re workaholics that hate...
Boise Pride postpones kids' drag show for safety concerns

BOISE, Idaho — It began as an LGBTQA+ event, later faced pushback, and now the safety concerns have driven the performance to be pulled from the schedule. Boise Pride Festival has faced backlash in the past two days about their scheduled event to host a kids' drag show. They postponed it for a later date, due to ongoing concerns for a safe environment.
Boise Pride Fest Cancels Children’s Drag Show

Organizers of this week's Boise Pride Fest have emailed their supporters and sponsors that the scheduled child's drag show will be cancelled from the weekend's events. The reaction to the announced kid's drag show caused a significant reaction of social media. At the time of this publication, Zion's Bank, Idaho Power, and Idaho Department of Health and Welfare had announced they were cancelling their sponsorships.
ULI tells Garden City to remake streetscapes to remake a neighborhood

An Urban Land Institute (ULI) panel recommended remaking the Garden City neighborhood south of the Greenbelt through streetscape changes along with preserving existing affordable housing and the area's eclectic mixed retail, residential and industrial uses, and preserving the Greenbelt. Invited advisory panels held by ULI are quite popular with local governments and agencies around Treasure Valley. ...
Biz ‘Bite:’ Can this Payette teacher afford to teach?

Read More IBR Headlines The Idaho Business Review has not taken out its Idaho Cost of Living calculator since May. For September, in recognition of the teacher shortage in Idaho, we fired it up and updated it with current mortgage interest rates. In order to keep things grounded in reality, we found a teaching position for a ...
Idaho high school football rankings: New faces in each top 5

BOISE, Idaho — Tuesday's high school football state media poll brought new faces to each classification's top five, 5A through 1A DII. At the 5A prep level, four Southern Idaho Conference (SIC) teams make up the top-five rankings, with a tie for the state's No. 2 spot. Following a...
My First Week In Boise Has Been Great!

Yup! My wife and I (Kyle) just moved to Boise. We actually have been here for a little over a week and have really enjoyed ourselves! I think our two dogs have too!. Since being here we obviously tried to get to as much as we could from eating Downtown, to enjoying the river, and community events like the Spirit of Boise.
One of the Biggest Fireworks Shows in Idaho is Coming to Meridian

If you don’t have plans this Friday night, we’re about to make them for you!. Friday, September 9 is Scentsy’s 9th Annual Rock-A-Thon and we couldn’t be more thrilled about it because they chose our friends at Camp Rainbow Gold as their beneficiary this year! The timing couldn’t be more perfect since the event happens during Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.
Fire erupts at Boise apartment complex

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Boise Fire crews are on scene of a large apartment complex fire in Boise. Reports indicate the fire is at 1140 S. Colorado Avenue, which is near Boise State University. Twitter user @pschweds uploaded video showing firefighters rescuing people from the second floor.
Idaho tax dollars fund Boise’s drag show for kids

As a celebration of the new official religion of our country, this upcoming weekend’s 2022 Boise Pride Festival has attracted many corporate and government sponsors who want to signal their fealty to the LGBTQ+ community. Local grocery chain Albertson’s serves as the premier sponsor this year, dusting off its...
Idaho State Trooper 'critically injured' after being hit by car

BOISE, Idaho — An Idaho State Trooper was injured after being hit by a car Thursday morning on Interstate 84 in Jerome County. According to Idaho State Police (ISP), around 8:30 a.m., an Idaho State Police Sergeant responded to a vehicle fire on the westbound lane of I-84. While providing assistance and traffic control, he was hit by a passing vehicle.
