Swim in Luxury at Boise’s Unbelievable Whitewater Villa Air BnB
According to the U.S. Travel Association, Americans collectively let 768 million vacation days go to waste in 2018. We’d love to act astonished by that number, but the truth is some of those vacation days are ones that we let go to waste ourselves. Self-admittedly, we’re workaholics that hate...
Former Idaho irrigation district treasurer accused of embezzling $1.8 million
NOTUS, Idaho — This story originally appeared in the Idaho Press. A former employee of Black Canyon Irrigation District allegedly embezzled nearly $1.8 million from the district over three years. The district, which is headquartered in Notus, hired Catherine A. Skidmore in 2014 as its secretary and treasurer, according...
Boise Pride postpones kids' drag show for safety concerns
BOISE, Idaho — It began as an LGBTQA+ event, later faced pushback, and now the safety concerns have driven the performance to be pulled from the schedule. Boise Pride Festival has faced backlash in the past two days about their scheduled event to host a kids' drag show. They postponed it for a later date, due to ongoing concerns for a safe environment.
Win A New Samsung Refrigerator from Express Appliance Outlet
It's finally happening! The grand opening of the new Express Appliance Outlet is happening this Saturday, and there are many reasons you're going to want to be there. The most important reason is that you could win a brand new 28 Cubic Foot Samsung Side by Side Refrigerator by entering below.
Boise Pride Fest Cancels Children’s Drag Show
Organizers of this week's Boise Pride Fest have emailed their supporters and sponsors that the scheduled child's drag show will be cancelled from the weekend's events. The reaction to the announced kid's drag show caused a significant reaction of social media. At the time of this publication, Zion's Bank, Idaho Power, and Idaho Department of Health and Welfare had announced they were cancelling their sponsorships.
Zions Bank pulls funding from Boise Pride Festival over planned children's drag event
Zions Bank pulled its sponsorship from the 2022 Boise Pride Festival over a planned Drag Kids performance. In a statement posted to social media Wednesday, Zions Bank officials announced they were "unaware of the event's activities involving children/minors" and have pulled participation from the 2022 event. "Over the years, Zions...
ULI tells Garden City to remake streetscapes to remake a neighborhood
An Urban Land Institute (ULI) panel recommended remaking the Garden City neighborhood south of the Greenbelt through streetscape changes along with preserving existing affordable housing and the area's eclectic mixed retail, residential and industrial uses, and preserving the Greenbelt. Invited advisory panels held by ULI are quite popular with local governments and agencies around Treasure Valley. ...
Then and Now: Surprising Fast Food Restaurant Remodels in Boise
It’s a well-known fact. Boise has changed pretty drastically over the past decade. Many of us miss “the good old days” so traveling back in time to see what some of the fast food restaurants we have fond memories of used to look like is so much fun!
5 Shocking Trends That Are Disrupting the Once Hot Boise Market
The Boise housing market continues transforming from a seller's to a buyer's market. Home prices continue to fall due to more homes staying on the market longer than in the last two years. Realtors tell us that if you can wait a few months, they expect prices to continue to fall.
Biz ‘Bite:’ Can this Payette teacher afford to teach?
Read More IBR Headlines The Idaho Business Review has not taken out its Idaho Cost of Living calculator since May. For September, in recognition of the teacher shortage in Idaho, we fired it up and updated it with current mortgage interest rates. In order to keep things grounded in reality, we found a teaching position for a ...
Idaho high school football rankings: New faces in each top 5
BOISE, Idaho — Tuesday's high school football state media poll brought new faces to each classification's top five, 5A through 1A DII. At the 5A prep level, four Southern Idaho Conference (SIC) teams make up the top-five rankings, with a tie for the state's No. 2 spot. Following a...
My First Week In Boise Has Been Great!
Yup! My wife and I (Kyle) just moved to Boise. We actually have been here for a little over a week and have really enjoyed ourselves! I think our two dogs have too!. Since being here we obviously tried to get to as much as we could from eating Downtown, to enjoying the river, and community events like the Spirit of Boise.
Ready for Brunch? This is the Highest-rated Brunch Restaurant in Boise
When it comes to hole-in-the-wall restaurants and incredible food finds, Boise continues to make lists for having the best of the best. So, it's no surprise Boise is home to the most amazing brunch spots you can possibly find... but which one is the highest rated?. According to Stacker and...
One of the Biggest Fireworks Shows in Idaho is Coming to Meridian
If you don’t have plans this Friday night, we’re about to make them for you!. Friday, September 9 is Scentsy’s 9th Annual Rock-A-Thon and we couldn’t be more thrilled about it because they chose our friends at Camp Rainbow Gold as their beneficiary this year! The timing couldn’t be more perfect since the event happens during Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.
Idaho Black Bear Breaks Into a House, Here’s How to Avoid That…
A few months ago, we wrote about a large bear spotted in Blaine County walking through neighborhoods and going through garbage, and apparently there are even more bear sightings happening around the Boise area, and in some cases the bears are actually breaking into resident homes. A recent article from...
Fire erupts at Boise apartment complex
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Boise Fire crews are on scene of a large apartment complex fire in Boise. Reports indicate the fire is at 1140 S. Colorado Avenue, which is near Boise State University. Twitter user @pschweds uploaded video showing firefighters rescuing people from the second floor.
Idaho tax dollars fund Boise’s drag show for kids
As a celebration of the new official religion of our country, this upcoming weekend’s 2022 Boise Pride Festival has attracted many corporate and government sponsors who want to signal their fealty to the LGBTQ+ community. Local grocery chain Albertson’s serves as the premier sponsor this year, dusting off its...
Idaho State Trooper 'critically injured' after being hit by car
BOISE, Idaho — An Idaho State Trooper was injured after being hit by a car Thursday morning on Interstate 84 in Jerome County. According to Idaho State Police (ISP), around 8:30 a.m., an Idaho State Police Sergeant responded to a vehicle fire on the westbound lane of I-84. While providing assistance and traffic control, he was hit by a passing vehicle.
Idaho Today: Zoomcare - A better way to feel better
Sponsored by Zoomcare. Neighborhood clinics in Boise & Meridian offer urgent care, primary care, & services delivered when, where, and how YOU want it.
‘Frosty fall’ and October snow: Here’s what the Farmers’ Almanac says to expect in Idaho
On Sept. 22, the sun will align perfectly with the equator, giving the northern and southern hemispheres an equal amount of sunlight and signaling the Autumnal Equinox, which signals the astronomical start of fall. After a scorching summer that saw Boise record its hottest-ever August and second-hottest-ever meteorological summer, cooler...
