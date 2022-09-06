Tuesday forecast: Great week followed by another possible dreary weekend

Another great stretch of weather is on the way! Unfortunately, it won't last through the coming weekend. We are tracking a low pressure system that could bring us showers and storms for several days.

Tonight skies will continue to clear out after a gloomy couple of days. Lows will head down into the middle 50s with a light north wind.

Wednesday the highs top out right near 80 degrees with mostly sunny skies. Winds will remain out of the north at about 5-10 mph.

Thursday and Friday we'll head back into the middle 80s with more glorious sunshine!

Showers and storms move in with our next low pressure system starting Saturday and lasting through early next week. The rain will be on / off in nature, but for some it could last most of the day. Some models are projecting anywhere from one inch to more than three inches of rain in areas hit repeatedly. We'll be watching the models closely and provide updates as needed!

