Yankees plan to place first baseman Anthony Rizzo on IL

The New York Yankees will place first baseman Anthony Rizzo on the 10-day injured list prior to Wednesday’s home doubleheader against the Minnesota Twins.

First baseman Ronald Guzman will be recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to fill the roster opening.

Rizzo hasn’t played since Aug. 30, first because of back issues and then because of intense headaches after receiving an epidural injection.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone says Rizzo was unable to do baseball activities on Monday and Tuesday due to migraine-type headaches.

“Frankly, I don’t think it’s anything back-related now,” Boone told reporters after Tuesday’s game against the Twins was rained out. “I think it’s just dealing with the headaches — he’s still under doctor’s orders to rest.

“There’s at least going to be a few days’ ramp up once we get him going, so we’ve just got to get him to that point. It’s been frustrating for him.”

Boone said the 33-year-old Rizzo will undergo further testing to see if the epidural did indeed cause the headaches.

Rizzo is batting .225 with 30 homers and 71 RBIs in 117 games this season.

Boone said outfielder/designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton (foot) might be available on Wednesday but infielder DJ LeMahieu (toe) will likely sit out.

Guzman, 27, is hitting .260 with 12 homers and 39 RBIs in 90 games at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Guzman hasn’t played in the majors this season but had 31 homers and 104 RBIs in 243 games with the Texas Rangers from 2018-21. He batted .227 and slugged .414.

–Field Level Media

