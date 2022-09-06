ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Artists wanted for Keep McAllen Beautiful project

By Gabriela Gonzalez
ValleyCentral
ValleyCentral
 2 days ago

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of McAllen is recruiting artists across the Rio Grande Valley to participate in the city’s Irrigation Pipe Public Art Project.

The art project was founded by Keep McAllen Beautiful, a non-profit organization aiming to preserve the city. The non-profit aims to give local artists a chance to get recognition for their work.

Irrigation pipes can be found throughout McAllen, representing the city’s agricultural history and now a mural presence for public art.

RGV Chick-fil-A’s host fundraiser for Vannie E. Cook

Keep McAllen Beautiful is recruiting artists from Cameron, Hidalgo, Starr and Willacy counties to participate in the art project.

To participate, a design concept must be submitted to Keep McAllen Beautiful with the artist’s portfolio or previous works.

Submissions must have an appropriate theme involving RGV nature, McAllen history and/or culture. Art styles such as realism, pop art, abstract, cubism and impressionism are welcomed.

The deadline for artists to submit their artwork is Friday, Sept. 16.

