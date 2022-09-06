Read full article on original website
Related
WNEM
Right to Life, Planned Parenthood weigh in after 1931 Michigan abortion law struck down
Here are the top stories we are following this evening, Sept. 7th. Owners selling White Horse Tavern after almost 50 years in Flint. A long-time family-owned mid-Michigan restaurant is now looking for a potential buyer. Project Community Connect. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Project Community Connect is back after a...
WNEM
Hemlock Semiconductor’s $375M investment to bring 170 jobs to area
SAGINAW CO., Mich. (WNEM) - An infrastructure project will bring a $375 million investment from Hemlock Semiconductor Operations (HSC) to Thomas Township, creating 170 jobs. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) announced their support for the project on Wednesday, Sept. 7. It will allow HSC to...
WNEM
Political expert weighs in on voter turnout for abortion rights on November ballot
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) – Michigan voters will choose whether to place abortion rights in the state constitution this November. This comes after the Michigan Supreme Court declared the Board of State Canvassers must sign off on the ballot question after the group of four deadlocked. That decision follows a...
WNEM
More sunshine Thursday, shower chances return this weekend
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - We’re tracking a nice stretch to carry into this weekend. High pressure continues to control Mid-Michigan’s weather bringing another day of sun!. We’re still eyeing the potential for showers starting over the weekend, and the system brining those chances is still set up to make a slower exit from our viewing area.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WNEM
Beautiful start to the weekend tonight, becoming more unsettled late Saturday & Sunday
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - We’ve been gifted a great few days of weather around Mid-Michigan, with plenty of sun and comfortable temperatures the last few days. As we get set to start the weekend tonight, things should remain pleasant through your Friday evening plans and the weekend should get off to a mainly dry start for Saturday. But as we move into late Saturday afternoon and evening, and especially Sunday, things will become more unsettled around the area with our next few rounds of showers and storms moving back into the area.
WNEM
Queen Elizabeth II’s death hits home for mid-Michiganders
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) -Local historians and a former staff member of Queen Elizabeth II are reflecting on her monumental life. After more than 70 years on the throne, Buckingham Palace announced Thursday the queen died peacefully at 96. Alex Alexandrou will never forget the first time he saw the queen...
WNEM
Bright weather through the end of the workweek
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - We’re tracking a nice stretch of sunshine to carry throughout the rest of the week. This will also come with a slight boost in temperatures too!. Rain chances don’t make a return until the weekend, but most activity is focused on Sunday, then lingering into the beginning of next workweek.
Comments / 0