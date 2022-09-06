SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - We’ve been gifted a great few days of weather around Mid-Michigan, with plenty of sun and comfortable temperatures the last few days. As we get set to start the weekend tonight, things should remain pleasant through your Friday evening plans and the weekend should get off to a mainly dry start for Saturday. But as we move into late Saturday afternoon and evening, and especially Sunday, things will become more unsettled around the area with our next few rounds of showers and storms moving back into the area.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO