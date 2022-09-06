Read full article on original website
Nebraska fires Frost; AD Alberts says 16-31 'not acceptable'
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska fired Scott Frost on Sunday, the situation so dire in the once-proud football program that athletic director Trev Alberts made the move only three weeks before the coach’s contract buyout would have been cut in half. The Cornhuskers lost 45-42 to Georgia Southern as a three-touchdown favorite at home Saturday night, and the student section chanted “Fire Frost” at the end of the game. Frost was 16-31 three games into his fifth season, and his .340 winning percentage was second-worst among Nebraska coaches who lasted more than four years. “You run a professional organization that has high standards, (and) accountability has to matter,” Alberts said at a news conference. “Scott and I talked about this: 16-31 was not at a level that was acceptable to us.”
5 takeaways from the Patriots’ Week 1 loss vs. the Dolphins
Mistakes and turnovers unsurprisingly proved to be the difference in yet another loss in Miami. The Patriots lost to the Dolphins 20-7 on Sunday in the 2022 season opener. After traveling to Miami several days earlier than usual to help cope with the heat, the results proved to be underwhelming. The Dolphins have now defeated the Patriots in four straight meetings, with New England falling to 2-8 in the last 10 games played in Miami.
Le'Veon Bell tops Adrian Peterson by fifth-round TKO in boxing exhibition
Bell knocked Peterson down twice during the fight, and won by TKO 30 seconds into the fifth and final round after AP was still woozy getting up following a hard right hand to the chin.
