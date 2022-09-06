Read full article on original website
Aaron Boone drops Derek Jeter truth bomb amid NY Hall of Fame tribute
It was just over a year ago since New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter saw his name enshrined in Cooperstown at the Baseball Hall of Fame. And on Friday night, the Yanks will also honor their former captain in the Bronx. Ahead of the Hall of Fame tribute night, Aaron Boone spoke out on the […] The post Aaron Boone drops Derek Jeter truth bomb amid NY Hall of Fame tribute appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Derek Jeter calms immediate speculation about role with Yankees, but adds 'This is home for me'
Derek Jeter fueled some speculation about a possible return to the Yankees in some capacity after his speech Friday night, but quickly calmed those down.
MLB World Reacts To Player's Brutal Injury News
Washington Nationals catcher Keibert Ruiz took a foul ball to the groin during Thursday night's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. He left the game in the sixth inning and was transported to a local hospital, where he was treated for swollen testicles. "No easy way to put this: Keibert...
Angels in hot water over teenagers’ lawsuit that could send shockwaves to rest of MLB
The Los Angeles Angels find themselves in the middle of another lawsuit this season. Unlike some of their other legal battles, though, this news has some serious implications for how the MLB will operate in the future. The lawsuit was filed by two Dominican prospects, who claimed that L.A. reneged on a verbal agreement with the two players.
Joc Pederson’s blunt, 3-word reaction to MLB shift ban in 2023
There will be many new rules coming to MLB in the 2023 season. A pitch clock, banning of the shift and bigger bases will be introduced to help improve the game. San Francisco Giants star Joc Pederson is one of the many players happy to hear about the MLB shift ban.
BT takes his turn to play Yankees GM: Stanton, Hicks, Donaldson, gone
Brandon Tierney played Yankees GM on Friday, and says he will be trading two Bombers with big contracts in Giancarlo Stanton and Josh Donaldson.
Yardbarker
Derek Jeter Shares Heartwarming Video Featuring His Kids
It’s going to be a special night at Yankee Stadium as Derek Jeter will be making his return for a special Hall of Fame tribute ceremony. The legendary New York Yankees shortstop is back in town, and you can bet that Yankees fans are going to be excited to see their Hall of Famer at the ballpark.
Yankees fans boo owner Hal Steinbrenner during Derek Jeter Hall of Fame tribute
New York Yankees fans loved seeing Derek Jeter back in the Bronx Friday night during his Hall of Fame induction tribute before a game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Fans, however, didn't give owner Hal Steinbrenner the warmest welcome when he stepped on the field. Presenting Jeter’s Turn 2 Foundation...
Former Dodger Makes a Scene Over News of New Rules Coming to MLB
Former Dodgers pitcher Rich Hill showed his displeasure over the rules changes coming to MLB next year in a video posted on Twitter.
Pinstripe Alley
Cashman and Yankees always thinking they the smartest one in the room
Cashman thinks he is the smartest one in the room. The analytics people think they are the best at what they do. Having a good manager means nothing to them because they are so smart. Hicks tonight playing left field was a joke. He can’t hit nor can he field....
Pinstripe Alley
Standard of Excellence!!
Well, the Yankees lost 28 out of their first 92 games before the All Star game. Not a bad record. But after the All Star game they have now lost another 28 games for a total of 56 losses. BUT this time, it took the Yankees ONLY a total of...
Braves: 1 player who must step up for Atlanta in NL East race with Mets
The Atlanta Braves won the 2021 World Series, but it is the New York Mets who have been ahead in the NL for the majority of the 2022 season. Major changes have propelled New York to an elite level, but they have been sputtering the past few weeks as they have been losing to the […] The post Braves: 1 player who must step up for Atlanta in NL East race with Mets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Derek Jeter stands up for Hal Steinbrenner amid boos: 'You better cheer, trust me'
Yankee fans quickly booed Hal Steinbrenner during Derek Jeter’s Hall of Fame induction celebration, and Jeter stood up for the team’s owner.
This Dodgers Fan May Be The Slickest Man Alive
Some call the man "Foo-dini" for his magic moves at Dodger Stadium.
Pinstripe Alley
The Aaron Judge Home Run Tracker: Game 139
Welcome back to the Aaron Judge Home Run Record Tracker! We’re taking a daily look at where Aaron Judge’s monster season tracks compared to some of the other historic single-season home run leaders in anticipation of Judge potentially joining their ranks. We’ll be going by Team Game because not every player’s seasons were in sync with the calendar days and everyone didn’t play all of the team’s games, which makes this our universal standard. Now, onto Game 139:
numberfire.com
Christian Arroyo sent to Boston's bench on Friday
Boston Red Sox infielder Christian Arroyo is not starting in Friday's lineup against the Baltimore Orioles. Arroyo will take a seat after Rafael Devers was picked as Friday's starting third baseman. Per Baseball Savant on 195 batted balls this season, Arroyo has produced a 6.7% barrel rate and a .333...
Dodgers: New Rule Change Will Affect Fan Experience At Dodger Stadium
With a new limit on how long songs are allowed to be played, the rule could change more things than some fans expect.
Pinstripe Alley
Yankees Mailbag: Bader in left, Cole’s contract, and Spencer Jones
Good afternoon everyone, it’s time for another edition of the mailbag. Remember to send in your questions for our weekly call by e-mail to pinstripealleyblog [at] gmail [dot] com. The idiot that said, “Harper is coming” asks: For playoff purposes, assuming Bader is healthy, wouldn’t the best outfield alignment...
Report: MLB Votes to Implement Shocking New Rules
Major League Baseball has voted to implement new rules for the 2023 season.
Pinstripe Alley
Yankees Rivalry Roundup: White Sox demolish Athletics
Honestly, it’s impressive that the lineup the Yankees rolled out in their 4-3 series finale loss to the Twins was able to score three runs. Joking aside, the Yankees would’ve benefitted greatly from completing the four-game sweep, particularly on a day when many of their AL rivals had the night off. The White Sox were the only of the the AL playoff contenders (and it’s a stretch already to call them that) to also play last night, so tonight’s Rivalry Roundup will be a bit more long-form than usual. Think of it as a hybrid game recap for the South Siders.
