Is the Recently Listed Global-E (NASDAQ:GLBE) Stock a Good Investment Option?

Israeli company Global-E Online appears to be well-positioned to benefit from an increase in online e-commerce activities across the globe. The company, which got listed on the stock exchange in 2021, is already in the good books of analysts, hedge funds, and retail investors. Since its inception in 2013, Global-E...
GB Group shares shoot up on potential takeover news

GTCR, a U.S.-based private equity firm, confirmed its interest in the company and plans to make a cash offer. GB Group, which gained immense popularity during the pandemic, has seen its shares decline by 28% YTD due to weak economic conditions. The company is the most recent on the list...
Credo Technology Group Chief Operating Officer Trades Company's Stock

Yat Tung Lam, Chief Operating Officer at Credo Technology Group CRDO, reported a large insider sell on September 8, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday showed that Lam sold 8,769 shares of Credo Technology Group. The total transaction amounted to $113,418.
Goldman Sachs says here is where to park your cash

U.S. investors haven’t had the easiest time in 2022. The stock market is ailing; the bond market is having its worst year in history; major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin have tanked; and even the once red-hot housing market is beginning to crack. No matter where you look, asset prices are...
3 Stocks That Turned $1,000 Into Half a Million Dollars

There have been several stocks that have delivered 500x returns for patient investors. Despite the common misconception, not all of them have been disruptive technology stocks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to...
Goldman Sachs is done with COVID in the office

Investment banking giant Goldman Sachs is doing away with all COVID restrictions as it tries to get people back in the office full-time. Investment banking giant Goldman Sachs is doing away with COVID restrictions. Starting Sept. 6, employees of Goldman Sachs will be allowed to enter the office regardless of...
Credit Suisse Strikes Deal to Buy Out China Joint Venture Partner

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Credit Suisse said on Thursday it had struck a deal to buy out its local partner in a Chinese securities joint venture, reaffirming its commitment to the world's second-biggest economy amid doubts about the scandal-hit Swiss bank's plans. The bank reached an agreement to buy Founder...
Tech Sell-Off: 2 Growth Stocks to Buy, and 1 Cryptocurrency to Sell

SentinelOne is using AI to protect its business customers in cyberspace, and it's growing rapidly. Bill.com is tackling the $125 trillion global business-to-business payments industry. Shiba Inu continues to shed value, and it's unlikely a meaningful recovery is imminent. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
PGIM Fixed Income names Diane L. Parker as first head of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- PGIM Fixed Income has appointed. as head of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DEI). Parker joined the firm. in assets under management, PGIM Fixed Income is among the largest global fixed income managers. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220907006286/en/. Parker will be responsible for...
FTX partnership boosts GameStop despite mixed quarterly results

GameStop shares jumped over 11% in after-market trading on Wednesday following an announced partnership with the cryptocurrency exchange giant FTX US, which will focus on “new e-commerce and online marketing initiatives.”. Fast facts. The announcement came in tandem with GameStop’s quarterly net sales results, a figure that was down...
SoFi (SOFI), Block (SQ), or Affirm (AFRM): Which Fintech Stock Scores Wall Street’s “Strong Buy” Rating?

Fintech stocks have plunged this year due to a challenging macro backdrop and the fading of pandemic-induced tailwinds. However, the long-term growth prospects of fintech companies seem strong amid the growing preference for digital transactions. We will discuss three popular fintech names and their potential to navigate through these uncertain times.
Donald Trump-Themed Alternative Investments To DWAC: 3 Stocks And 1 ETF To Watch

Trump Media & Technology Group going public via SPAC merger was one of the biggest stock storylines of 2021. The company may be staying private a bit longer, with the SPAC seeking to take the company public failing to reach an extension on the vote. With the company no longer being a stock for fans of former President Donald Trump to invest in, here’s a look at some public companies and an ETF that Trump investors could explore.
