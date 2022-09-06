ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fortune

Goldman Sachs says here is where to park your cash

U.S. investors haven’t had the easiest time in 2022. The stock market is ailing; the bond market is having its worst year in history; major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin have tanked; and even the once red-hot housing market is beginning to crack. No matter where you look, asset prices are...
Fortune

Goldman Sachs is done with COVID in the office

Investment banking giant Goldman Sachs is doing away with all COVID restrictions as it tries to get people back in the office full-time. Investment banking giant Goldman Sachs is doing away with COVID restrictions. Starting Sept. 6, employees of Goldman Sachs will be allowed to enter the office regardless of...
Motley Fool

3 Cheap Financial Stocks to Buy Now and Never Sell

Ally, a Buffett holding, trades at a discount to book value and is returning a lot of capital to shareholders. Capital One Financial trades at a cheap valuation and is achieving loan growth across credit cards, consumer banking, and commercial banking. U.K. bank Barclay's trades at less than half of...
tipranks.com

Is the Recently Listed Global-E (NASDAQ:GLBE) Stock a Good Investment Option?

Israeli company Global-E Online appears to be well-positioned to benefit from an increase in online e-commerce activities across the globe. The company, which got listed on the stock exchange in 2021, is already in the good books of analysts, hedge funds, and retail investors. Since its inception in 2013, Global-E...
US News and World Report

Credit Suisse Strikes Deal to Buy Out China Joint Venture Partner

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Credit Suisse said on Thursday it had struck a deal to buy out its local partner in a Chinese securities joint venture, reaffirming its commitment to the world's second-biggest economy amid doubts about the scandal-hit Swiss bank's plans. The bank reached an agreement to buy Founder...
Motley Fool

Tech Sell-Off: 2 Growth Stocks to Buy, and 1 Cryptocurrency to Sell

SentinelOne is using AI to protect its business customers in cyberspace, and it's growing rapidly. Bill.com is tackling the $125 trillion global business-to-business payments industry. Shiba Inu continues to shed value, and it's unlikely a meaningful recovery is imminent. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
US News and World Report

Bed Bath & Beyond Shares Fall 18%; Company Names New CFO

(Reuters) -Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, which has grappled with slumping business and shaken up management in recent months, fell nearly 20% on Tuesday in the first full day of trading after the sudden death of its chief financial officer. The home goods company on Tuesday named accounting...
NewsBreak
HSBC
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
bloomberglaw.com

Wake Up Call: Five Firms Lead CVS’ $8 Billion Deal for Signify

In today’s column, the legal sector shed 8,900 jobs in August, new preliminary government data show; big Midwest firm Taft is adding 120-plus lawyers through a merger with a Detroit firm; and a Texas jury bucked a trend with its $48 million verdict in a Covid business interruption case.
The Independent

Darktrace shares dive after private equity firm pulls out of bid talks

Darktrace shares plunged by a third after a private equity suitor confirmed it would not make a bid for the UK cyber-security specialist.Last month, US tech-focused firm Thoma Bravo confirmed it launched talks with Darktrace over a potential cash takeover.Darktrace was valued at around £2.7 billion at the time of the takeover speculation.However, on Thursday, Darktrace told shareholders “an agreement could not be reached on the terms of a firm offer”.Thoma Bravo is unable to return to the table with a takeover approach for the next six months, in line with UK takeover rules.Darktrace's share price is doing some rather...
CNBC

Picking the best consumer discretionary stocks

Scott Nations of Nationshares and David Swartz of Morningstar join the 'CNBC Special: Blue Chip Playbook' to discuss consumer discretionary stocks and where they're looking to put money now. With John Spallanzani, Miller Value Partners.
Benzinga

Insurance Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session. SelectQuote SLQT stock moved upwards by 5.94% to $1.51 during Thursday's regular session. SelectQuote's stock is trading at a volume of 1.5 million shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 80.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $241.8 million.
Investopedia

J.P. Morgan Self-Directed Investing Review

Our editors independently research and recommend the best products and services. You can learn more about our independent review process and partners in our advertiser disclosure. We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links. Our Take. J.P. Morgan’s (J.P. Morgan) more than 200-year history makes them a...
bloomberglaw.com

Practical Tips for Plan Sponsors and ESG Investments

Regulatory and legislative developments continue to accelerate around investments incorporating environmental, social, and governance factors into retirement plans. Plan sponsors and fiduciaries should take note of the fast-changing landscape when selecting and monitoring investment options. In late 2020, the Department of Labor under the Trump administration finalized a rule that...
Benzinga

Investors Earned A 41% Return On This Real Estate Debt Investment

Everyone has heard the old saying “there’s more than one way to skin a cat.” This adage is especially true when it comes to real estate investing. Although many people think of income from rental revenue as the best way to make money on real estate, real estate-related debt can also be an equally lucrative investment. For proof of this, you don’t need to look any further than a recent Yieldstreet debt investment that generated a 41% return for investors.
