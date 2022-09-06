Read full article on original website
As Vermont’s moose search for mates, drivers urged to stay alert
On Vermont highways, drivers hit 49 moose in 2021 and have already hit 23 in 2022. Since 1985, 19 people have died after hitting moose on major state roads. Read the story on VTDigger here: As Vermont’s moose search for mates, drivers urged to stay alert.
Vt. schools can require masks to protect vulnerable students
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - While many COVID-19 protocols have been dropped in Vermont’s schools, leaders are being reminded that accommodations must be made for medically vulnerable students. “Schools may need to implement masking or other mitigation measures as a reasonable accommodation for students who are medically vulnerable,” Vt. Education...
Terminal patient and her doctor challenge Vermont’s aid-in-dying law
As she seeks to end her life through Vermont’s medical-aid-in-dying law, Lynda Bluestein faces one major obstacle: her zipcode. Bluestein, 75, was diagnosed last year with terminal fallopian tube cancer. She said she’d like to make use of Vermont’s Act 39, which allows doctors to prescribe life-ending drugs to terminally ill patients, but the law requires the recipient to be a resident of the state. That’s a problem for Bluestein, who lives 150 miles from Vermont’s southern border in Bridgeport, Connecticut.
Scott makes 3 appointments to the Green Mountain Care Board
Owen Foster, a federal prosecutor who has taken the lead on several major health care fraud cases, will be board’s new chairman, according to the governor’s office. David Murman and Robin Lunge were also appointed. Read the story on VTDigger here: Scott makes 3 appointments to the Green Mountain Care Board.
How do Vt. voter registration policies stack up against other states?
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - While there has been a push in some parts of the country in recent years to add voter ID and other restrictions when it comes to voting, Vermont’s secretary of state says the Green Mountain State has made an effort to go the opposite direction.
Cannabis testing labs gear up for Vt. retail market
COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - As Vermont moves closer to the October 1st date when retail cannabis can begin hitting store shelves, lab techs are already hard at work making sure the product is safe for consumers. Luke Emerson-Mason and Carly Farmer are with Bia Diagnostics, which is one of two...
New York drops mask requirement on public transportation
Emergency access to care is improving for psychiatric patients throughout our region. Officials at the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, New Hampshire, cut the ribbon Thursday on the facility’s expanded emergency department. The Kelly Brush Ride returns to Middlebury this weekend for the 17th year. Vermont startup aims to...
Some Vermont schools roll out electric school buses
Vermont Air National Guard to host open house and 9/11 ceremony. The Vermont Air National Guard Base is hosting several events over the weekend, including an open house. With the unprecedented spike in gun violence in the Queen City in recent months, The Burlington Police have released a breakdown of gun incidents over the years to add context.
COVID booster clinic to be held Saturday for BIPOC Vermonters
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - COVID boosters doses are available at a special clinic for BIPOC Vermonters. The Vermont Health Equity Initiative, or VHEI, is making the shot available for Black, indigenous, and Vermonters of color and their families on Saturday. The shots are bivalent boosters, which means they contain protections against the original virus and omicron subvariants.
Stuck in Vermont: Gail and George Africa of Vermont Flower Farm plan to retire
Cannabis testing labs gear up for Vt. retail market. As Vermont moves closer to the October 1st date when retail cannabis can begin hitting store shelves, lab techs are already hard at work making sure the product is safe for consumers. Can New England’s power grid handle increased winter demand?...
Visa program will bring non-domestic doctors to rural New Hampshire
A federal judge has ruled that New York state cannot require a Christian family services agency to provide adoption services to unmarried or same-sex couples. Two men arrested in connection with the shooting death of a man in Burlington’s City Hall Park pleaded not guilty in court on Thursday.
Patients sue Vermont health center, claim it failed to safeguard their info
NY police name driver who died in fiery crash in Au Sable. NY police name driver who died in fiery crash in Au Sable. Electrical problem leads to smoke, evacuation in Plattsburgh. Updated: 5 hours ago. Fire officials say an evacuation in Plattsburgh Tuesday afternoon was a precaution after an...
Vermont legal cannabis sales to start October 1st
The American Academy of Pediatrics says vaccines are the best way to prevent severe illness and keep kids in the classroom. Fish and Wildlife urges drivers to be alert to moose on Vermont roads. Updated: 49 minutes ago. Moose are on the move in Vermont, and the Department of Fish...
Car donations stall to program that helps Vermonters in need get a reliable ride
Vermont State Police investigating a deadly crash in Sandgate. Obesity report spurs new push to teach Clinton County kids healthy habits. The school year is underway in New York and this year there is a push in Clinton County to make healthy food choices for children a priority. Wednesday Weathercast.
New Visa program approved for doctors in North Country
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - A new program hopes to attract doctors from overseas to high-need areas across New York, Vermont, and New Hampshire. The Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital, like many medical facilities across the country, is in desperate need of more doctors. “Absolutely, we have a shortage,” said CVPH’s Lisa VanNatten. “It’s been in existence for many, many years and is only getting worse as time marches on.”
Friday Weathercast
Stuck in Vermont: Gail and George Africa of Vermont Flower Farm plan to retire. For almost four decades, Gail and George Africa have been working with plants and flowers. Cannabis testing labs gear up for Vt. retail market. Updated: 5 hours ago. As Vermont moves closer to the October 1st...
New COVID booster vaccine now available in Vermont
Car donations stall to program that helps Vermonters in need get a reliable ride. Driving a car is expensive nowadays, from high sticker prices on vehicles to high gas prices at the pumps. Inflation is impacting drivers in more ways than one. Updated: 8 hours ago. To combat congestion on...
Ski Vermont applauds Jay Peak-Pacific Group Resorts deal
2 plead not guilty in connection with Burlington homicide. Sandy Belisle takes a shine to her job.
Pacific Group Resorts wins auction for Vermont's Jay Peak
Emergency access to care is improving for psychiatric patients throughout our region. Officials at the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, New Hampshire, cut the ribbon Thursday on the facility’s expanded emergency department. The Kelly Brush Ride returns to Middlebury this weekend for the 17th year. Vermont startup aims to...
Vermont to host clinics for newest COVID booster
Vermonters will be able to get the newest COVID-19 vaccine booster starting Wednesday. The Vermont Department of Health Department has begun to receive 17,000 doses that it ordered, with thousands more available for ordering later this week. Vermont health officials said the updated booster shots are designed for people affected...
