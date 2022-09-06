Read full article on original website
WEAR
LIST: Road Closures in Santa Rosa County due to flooding
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Several streets are closed Friday night due to flooding in the Midway area of Santa Rosa County. Channel 3 has provided a list of road closures below:. Oakwood Lane. Maplewood Drive. Redwood Lane. Santa Rosa Drive. West Avenue. Green Briar Parkway is open with hazards...
WEAR
Future of Fort Pickens Road repairs
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Fort Pickens Road repairs over the past sixteen years have added up to $50 million. The Superintendent of Gulf Islands National Seashore, Darrell Echols, says this level of spending is not sustainable long-term. They’re conducting a one million dollar feasibility study to find new methods to...
WEAR
Commissioners consider keeping District 1 medical examiners facility in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A new proposal suggests keeping District 1's medical examiner facility in Escambia County. After years of discussions, commissioners are now reconsidering a proposal to build a new medical examiner facility in Santa Rosa County. "It sounds like the facility needs to be in Escambia County," Robert...
WEAR
Pensacola completes over 47,000 feet of ADA sidewalk improvements
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The City of Pensacola continues to complete sidewalk repairs and install ADA-compliant curb ramps. It is part of the city's ongoing efforts to improve accessibility and walkability throughout Pensacola neighborhoods. The City of Pensacola's Public Works & Facilities Department has repaired approximately 47,240 linear feet of sidewalk...
WEAR
City of Milton receives $9.7M to demolish wastewater treatment plant
MILTON, Fla. -- The City of Milton is getting $9.7 million to demolish the downtown wastewater treatment plant. The money is coming from FEMA through the Florida Division of Emergency Management. The current facility is in a special flood hazard area. Over the years, they've spent a lot of money...
WEAR
Eglin Air Force Base to host hiring event for scientists, engineers in Okaloosa County
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Eglin Air Force Base is looking to hire scientists and engineers. The military base is hosting a hiring event on Sept. 21 through Sept. 22. The event will be held at the University of Florida Research Engineering and Education Facility. If you are interesting in...
WEAR
Baldwin County Sheriff recounts the aftermath of 9/11
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. -- Nearly 3,000 people died during 9/11 between the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and the plane-crash landing in Pennsylvania. Baldwin County Sheriff, Huey “Hoss” Mack, experienced the aftermath of 9/11 first hand. Less than 72 hours after the attack, he was called to New...
WEAR
LaCoste faces heat at Escambia County Contractor Competency Board meeting
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Two Escambia County contractors are still facing scrutiny Wednesday as complaints continue to pour in. Matthew Banks and Jesse Lacoste -- who are brothers-in-law -- are both accused of taking deposits from clients, and then not starting or finishing the work. The Escambia County Contractor Competency...
WEAR
Tanker truck catches fire on I-10 in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A tanker truck caught fire overnight on the interstate in Escambia County. It happened around 12:15 a.m. in the westbound lane near exit 12 on I-10. When fire rescue crews arrived on scene the cab of the truck was completely engulfed in flames. Around 200 gallons...
WEAR
'There will be charges': Pensacola contractor Matt Banks under state investigation
GULF BREEZE, Fla. -- State, county and local leaders met late Thursday in Gulf Breeze to discuss ways to streamline the process when complaints are filed against contractors. The meeting comes after dozens of complaints were filed against two local contractors, Matthew Banks and Jesse LaCoste. Thursday's meeting was not...
WEAR
Cokesbury United Methodist Church to host food distribution in Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Cokesbury United Methodist Church is hosting a drive-thru food distribution in Pensacola. The event will be held on Monday at the church located on 5725 N Ninth Avenue. The church will have 5,000 pounds of food to give away. It's first come first serve for Florida residents...
WEAR
State and local agencies meeting Thursday to discuss contractors complaint process
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- State and local agencies will meet to discuss how homeowners should file complaints against fraudulent contractors. This complaint process has come to the forefront since nearly 100 complaints have been filed against Pensacola contractor, Matthew Banks, for taking homeowners’ deposits without doing any work. The State...
WEAR
Pensacola realtors weigh in on impacts of going solar
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Real estate agencies are sounding the alarm on solar panels. They're warning customers it may hinder the process when it comes to selling your home. One of the issues real estate agents have with solar is the payment the sellers are making on them. Realtors are concerned for those who don't pay for the panels up front.
WEAR
New commercial air terminal coming to Gulf Shores International Airport
GULF SHORES, Ala. -- A new commercial air terminal is coming to Gulf Shores International Airport. The Gulf Shores Airport Authority signed an agreement with TBI/VINCI Airports for the construction of a new commercial air terminal at Gulf Shores International Airport. The project involves a two-phased approach with an estimated...
WEAR
Escambia County Sheriff's Office holds first annual 'Battle of Pensacola' kickball game
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Escambia County Sheriff's Office is preparing for a game of their own Saturday morning. The sheriff's office is teaming up with other law enforcement agencies and local leaders for their first annual "Battle of Pensacola" kickball game. They'll be competing against Navy representatives and local...
WEAR
Former Escambia County homeless shelter director denies allegations made to commissioners
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Multiple allegations are being made against the former director of the Max-Well Respite homeless shelter in Pensacola Wednesday night. Former director of the Max-Well Respite homeless shelter Melissa Johnson is no longer employed by the homeless group known as Re-Entry Alliance Pensacola. But there are conflicting stories about her exit.
WEAR
Northwest Florida homeowners switching to solar energy face problems with insurance
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Some homeowners wanting to buy solar panels are running into a problem buying insurance. Customers have told Channel 3 that they were either dropped or have been forced to find a new insurance company. Insurance brokers want to make sure people do their homework before committing to...
WEAR
Santa Rosa County deputies search for Bagdad carjacking suspects; 1 in custody
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The search is on for potential suspects in relation to a carjacking that took place near Bagdad Park Tuesday. Santa Rosa County deputies searched a wide area Thursday afternoon for potentially three of four suspects involved in the carjacking of a 2013 gray Hyundai Elantra.
WEAR
Escambia County deputies searching for suspect in Massachusetts Avenue shooting
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Escambia County deputies are searching for a suspect caught on camera running up to a vehicle on Massachusetts Avenue and firing a shot into the driver's side. The Escambia County Sheriff's Office says the incident happened at an apartment complex on the 900 block of Massachusetts...
WEAR
Foley man killed in multi-vehicle crash on Highway 98
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. -- A multi-vehicle crash in Baldwin County Friday has claimed the life of a 48-year-old Foley man. Patrick Knox, 48, was killed in the crash that took place on US Highway 98 near Mile Marker 74, four miles east of Elberta. Knox was ejected from his motorcycle...
