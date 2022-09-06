ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Rosa County, FL

WEAR

LIST: Road Closures in Santa Rosa County due to flooding

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Several streets are closed Friday night due to flooding in the Midway area of Santa Rosa County. Channel 3 has provided a list of road closures below:. Oakwood Lane. Maplewood Drive. Redwood Lane. Santa Rosa Drive. West Avenue. Green Briar Parkway is open with hazards...
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Future of Fort Pickens Road repairs

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Fort Pickens Road repairs over the past sixteen years have added up to $50 million. The Superintendent of Gulf Islands National Seashore, Darrell Echols, says this level of spending is not sustainable long-term. They’re conducting a one million dollar feasibility study to find new methods to...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Pensacola completes over 47,000 feet of ADA sidewalk improvements

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The City of Pensacola continues to complete sidewalk repairs and install ADA-compliant curb ramps. It is part of the city's ongoing efforts to improve accessibility and walkability throughout Pensacola neighborhoods. The City of Pensacola's Public Works & Facilities Department has repaired approximately 47,240 linear feet of sidewalk...
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

City of Milton receives $9.7M to demolish wastewater treatment plant

MILTON, Fla. -- The City of Milton is getting $9.7 million to demolish the downtown wastewater treatment plant. The money is coming from FEMA through the Florida Division of Emergency Management. The current facility is in a special flood hazard area. Over the years, they've spent a lot of money...
MILTON, FL
WEAR

Baldwin County Sheriff recounts the aftermath of 9/11

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. -- Nearly 3,000 people died during 9/11 between the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and the plane-crash landing in Pennsylvania. Baldwin County Sheriff, Huey “Hoss” Mack, experienced the aftermath of 9/11 first hand. Less than 72 hours after the attack, he was called to New...
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WEAR

Tanker truck catches fire on I-10 in Escambia County

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A tanker truck caught fire overnight on the interstate in Escambia County. It happened around 12:15 a.m. in the westbound lane near exit 12 on I-10. When fire rescue crews arrived on scene the cab of the truck was completely engulfed in flames. Around 200 gallons...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Pensacola realtors weigh in on impacts of going solar

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Real estate agencies are sounding the alarm on solar panels. They're warning customers it may hinder the process when it comes to selling your home. One of the issues real estate agents have with solar is the payment the sellers are making on them. Realtors are concerned for those who don't pay for the panels up front.
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

New commercial air terminal coming to Gulf Shores International Airport

GULF SHORES, Ala. -- A new commercial air terminal is coming to Gulf Shores International Airport. The Gulf Shores Airport Authority signed an agreement with TBI/VINCI Airports for the construction of a new commercial air terminal at Gulf Shores International Airport. The project involves a two-phased approach with an estimated...
GULF SHORES, AL
WEAR

Santa Rosa County deputies search for Bagdad carjacking suspects; 1 in custody

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The search is on for potential suspects in relation to a carjacking that took place near Bagdad Park Tuesday. Santa Rosa County deputies searched a wide area Thursday afternoon for potentially three of four suspects involved in the carjacking of a 2013 gray Hyundai Elantra.
WEAR

Foley man killed in multi-vehicle crash on Highway 98

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. -- A multi-vehicle crash in Baldwin County Friday has claimed the life of a 48-year-old Foley man. Patrick Knox, 48, was killed in the crash that took place on US Highway 98 near Mile Marker 74, four miles east of Elberta. Knox was ejected from his motorcycle...
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL

