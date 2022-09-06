Read full article on original website
Disney Dreamlight Valley With Great Power Quest Guide: All Riddle Solutions
The Disney Dreamlight Valley "With Great Power…" quest is given by Merlin early in the game, and it includes multiple objectives including some tricky riddles. You will be tasked to go through a set of trials to prove you are worthy to help save Dazzle Beach from The Forgotten, and restore its Orb. Here's how to complete the With Great Power questline from start to finish.
Lost Ark Update Brings Class Balance Changes And Sets The Stage For Server Merges: Full Patch Notes
The latest update for Amazon and Smilegate RPG's free-to-play MMO Lost Ark is set to arrive later today, with a focus on delivering various class balance changes and quality-of-life improvements over the addition of new content. It also will include back-end tech changes to set the stage for the game's first round of server merges, which will happen later this month. The update is on track to go live following server maintenance, which is expected to end around 2 PM PT/ 5 PM ET.
Apple Arcade September 2022 Update Trailer
All kinds of updates are on the way for a collection of popular Apple Arcade games like Asphalt 8+, Kingdom Rush Vengeance TD+, Mini Motorways, The Oregon Trail, Transformers: Tactical Arena, Warped Kart Racers, and What the Golf?.
A Plague Tale: Requiem Steam Key Preorders Are Discounted
A Plague Tale: Requiem doesn’t launch until October 18, but you can snag the game at a decent discount today if you preorder through Fanatical. The retailer has the game listed for just $42.49, down from its usual price of $50--and you’ll also get a 5% off voucher for your next order.
MapleStory Publisher Offers A Closer Look At Turn-Based Hero Game Argent Twilight
Nexon Games has offered fans a closer look at the next title joining its ever-expanding library of mobile games. Shown at GameSpot's Swipe Showcase, Argent Twilight: Secret of the Dark Orbs is a turn-based hero collector set in a vibrant and fantastical world. The game features over 300 heroes (each with five variant forms), anime-inspired visuals, and fully-animated cutscenes.
GameStop Loses $100 Million, Says New-Gen Console Stock Should Improve Soon
Retailer GameStop has released its latest earnings report, and the company had another tough quarter. For the company's fiscal second quarter (May-July), GameStop posted an overall loss of $108.7 million, which is worse than the $61.6 million loss that GameStop had in the same period last year. Net sales, or...
Battlefield 2042 - What Does Redemption Look Like?
Redemption in Video Games has sadly become a more common story in the modern era with live-service models allowing unfinished games to ship broken or with questionable business practices. But with that model also comes patches, and support for games post-launch that can eventually get games into a state where we no longer regret having spent our money. With enough time and support, like No Man’s Sky, Diablo 3, Destiny, and countless others did eventually turn it around.
Pokemon Go Developer Announces Marvel: World Of Heroes
During the Disney and Marvel D23 Games Showcase, Niantic closed out the show with the announcement of a new game based in the Marvel Universe. The trailer for the game showed players out in the real world responding to a portal in the sky by holding a phone and using Doctor Strange's abilities, Cyclops' eye beams, and calling Thor's hammer. The camera then zoomed out to show more players firing off various plasma and laser attacks in a public park.
Today's Wordle Answer (#446) - September 8, 2022
We're nearly at the end of the week, but that's no reason for us to start slacking off when it comes to our Wordle guides. We're back for another edition, this time on September 8 for puzzle #446. After an arduous week of answers so far, today's is a breath of fresh air. It's a word that everyone has heard of and will know how to spell. However, if you want to give yourself an advantage before you even start, check out our list of recommended starting words.
19-Year-Old WWII Shooter Wolfenstein: Enemy Territory Just Got A New Lease On Life
Id Software's 2003 World War II multiplayer FPS Wolfenstein: Enemy Territory now has official dedicated servers, the developer has announced. Four servers, one for the United States, Europe, Australia, and the United Kingdom, will run the "vanilla" version of the game's ruleset with no fan-made mods on the core game's six original maps.
New Xbox Chat Feature Will Mute Your Gross Breathing
Xbox Series X and S players are now able to mute their microphone breathing with the new noise suppression feature. The feature was added to the current-gen consoles recently with the latest system update and isn't just targeted toward minimizing the sound of players' breathing over party chat but also background noise, controller clicking, and other irritating noises that can be picked up easily by a microphone.
