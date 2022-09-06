One of the last major narratives set within the world of Alien was Alien: Covenant back in 2017, which came from the director of the original film, Ridley Scott. Now that Disney has acquired the rights to the franchise, fans have been hoping for new stories set within that world, and while a variety of smaller publishers have released Alien comics, the series' return in the pages of a Marvel Comics title had anticipation high for what it could mean for the mythos. While the second edition of Alien #1 from Marvel is far from exceptional, it does get readers off to a steady start, with its future potentially leaving the opportunity to deliver the sci-fi storyline that fans so desperately deserve.

COMICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO