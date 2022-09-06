ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream Hara-Kiri: Death of a Samurai Free Online

Cast: Koji Yakusho Ichikawa Ebizo XI Eita Nagayama Hikari Mitsushima Naoto Takenaka. A tale of revenge, honor and disgrace, centering on a poverty-stricken samurai who discovers the fate of his ronin son-in-law, setting in motion a tense showdown of vengeance against the house of a feudal lord. Is Hara-Kiri: Death...
TV SERIES
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream The Haunted World of El Superbeasto Free Online

Cast: Rosario Dawson Karen Strassman Sheri Moon Zombie Paul Giamatti Cassandra Peterson. The Haunted World of El Superbeasto is an animated comedy that also combines elements of a horror and thriller film. It is based upon the comic book series created by Rob Zombie that follows the character of El Superbeasto and his sexy sidekick sister, Suzi-X, voiced by Sheri Moon, as they confront an evil villain by the name of Dr. Satan.
TV & VIDEOS
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream The Adventures of Sherlock Holmes Free Online

Cast: Basil Rathbone Nigel Bruce Ida Lupino Alan Marshal Terry Kilburn. Having once again avoided criminal conviction, Professor Moriarity develops a murderous plan to “finish off” his last major nemesis, Sherlock Holmes, by making him fail to prevent the perfect crime. Does it involve a family curse, the crown jewels of England, or something else…
TV & VIDEOS
Nikita Mikhalkov
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream Oh, Hello on Broadway Free Online

Best sites to watch Oh, Hello on Broadway - Last updated on Sep 10, 2022. Read more to see all the sites where you can watch Oh, Hello on Broadway online right now. You can also see the cast, crew, plot and release date for Oh, Hello on Broadway on this page.
TV & VIDEOS
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream The Curse of Frankenstein Free Online

Cast: Peter Cushing Hazel Court Robert Urquhart Christopher Lee Melvyn Hayes. Baron Victor Frankenstein has discovered life's secret and unleashed a blood-curdling chain of events resulting from his creation: a cursed creature with a horrid face — and a tendency to kill. Is The Curse of Frankenstein on Netflix?
TV & VIDEOS
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream Sofia the First: The Floating Palace Free Online

Cast: Ariel Winter Darcy Rose Byrnes Zach Callison Jodi Benson Jim Cummings. After Sofia helps a little mermaid named Oona, Sofia's amulet grants her the power to transform into a mermaid and visit her new friend's underwater kingdom. But when Cedric (disguised as a seamonster) plots to steal Oona's enchanted Mermaid Comb, danger surfaces for both worlds. With a little help from special guest, Princess Ariel, Sofia embarks on an adventure to rescue Oona and prevent a typhoon before it's too late.
TV SERIES
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream Belluscone: A Sicilian Story Free Online

Cast: Salvatore De Castro Marcello Dell'Utri Ciccio Mira Valentino Picone Vittorio Ricciardi. This film tells the story of three defeats: Berlusconi’s political and human defeat in his “twilight”, the one of Ciccio Mirra, Berlusconi’s unconditional supporter, deeply rooted in an ancient culture that dies hard, and the director’s artistic defeat in an Italy that recognised itself in this “Berlusconian culture” for a long time, and probably still does.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream The Man Who Challenged the Devil Free Online

Cast: Marcos Palmeira Flávia Alessandra Fernanda Paes Leme Lívia Falcão Antônio Pitanga. After being forced into a marriage and enduring a humiliating work routine in the hands of his father-in-law, Zé Araújo becomes the mythical Ojuara, an unconventional hero devoted to debauchery. Is The...
TV SERIES
msn.com

Cave Explorers Find Mysterious "Ancient" Creature Crawling on the Ice

The Dachstein Giant Ice Cave in Austria is a popular tourist attraction. The caves are located thousands of feet above sea level, and are only accessible by taking a cable car high into the Alps. Once there, however, there are many staircases, rungs, ladders, ropes, and lights built into the walls to help guide visitors through the tours. But dress warm, as the average temperature inside the cave is below freezing.
TRAVEL
TechRadar

7 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video, Discovery+ and more this weekend (September 2)

After a quiet week last week, things amp up significantly this week with the long, long awaited unveiling of Prime Video's new take on Lord of the Rings, The Rings of Power. With a budget of over $700 million for the show's first season and a second season already locked in, Amazon will be hoping for a huge opening weekend as the series took its bow last night (September 1) with two episodes now live on Prime Video.
TV SHOWS
Deadline

Fall Premiere Dates For New & Returning TV Series On Broadcast, Cable & Streaming

Normalcy is returning to television series’ release pattern after a couple of Covid-affected years. Streamers have made for a busy summer with buzzy shows such as Stranger Things, House of the Dragon and LOTR: The Rings of Power. They will soon be joined by the broadcast networks, whose main series roster is sticking to the traditional season that kicks off in the fall. Here is Deadline’s annual list of the fall premiere dates for new and returning series. It covers more than 200 broadcast, cable and streaming programs debuting between mid-September and December 31 but does not include movies or...
TV SERIES
TVGuide.com

Nope Is Now Available To Stream at Home

Watch one of the best movies of the summer from the comfort of your living room. Jordan Peele fans rejoice! One of the best blockbusters of the summer is now available to stream at home via Amazon Prime Video and other streamers. Nope is the third film from director Jordan...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Alien #1 Review: A Slow Start to the Stagnated Sci-Fi Series

One of the last major narratives set within the world of Alien was Alien: Covenant back in 2017, which came from the director of the original film, Ridley Scott. Now that Disney has acquired the rights to the franchise, fans have been hoping for new stories set within that world, and while a variety of smaller publishers have released Alien comics, the series' return in the pages of a Marvel Comics title had anticipation high for what it could mean for the mythos. While the second edition of Alien #1 from Marvel is far from exceptional, it does get readers off to a steady start, with its future potentially leaving the opportunity to deliver the sci-fi storyline that fans so desperately deserve.
COMICS
Popculture

'Wheel of Time' Season 2: Everything We Know

It's a big month for high fantasy on TV, and a new wave of fans are checking out Amazon Prime Video's adaptation of The Wheel of Time. Whether you've been on board from the beginning or you're just catching up, you're probably wondering when Season 2 will finally premiere. Here's a breakdown of all the news we have so far.
TV SERIES
The Atlantic

We Living Things Are an Accident of Space and Time

Like many people on planet Earth, I have been spellbound by the first pictures from the James Webb Space Telescope: the lacelike windings of galaxies, the apricot filaments of nebulae, the remnants of exploded stars. A less picturesque, but still revolutionary, part of Webb’s mission is the search for signs of life elsewhere in the universe. The telescope goes about this momentous quest by analyzing the starlight passing through the atmospheres of distant planets. Each kind of molecule leaves its own telltale imprints on traversing light, and some molecules, such as oxygen, carbon dioxide, and methane, may indicate life forms on the planet below. Indeed, Webb has already found evidence of carbon dioxide on at least one planet beyond our solar system.
ASTRONOMY
ComicBook

Amazon Changed Rings of Power's Release Time and Fans Are Furious

Despite Amazon Prime Video setting specific Friday release dates for all of its feature films and TV shows like The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, most fans have gotten used to the early drops from the streamer. Take The Rings of Power for example, the series was long earmarked for a September 2 release date but actually debuted its first two episodes a little earlier on the evening of September 1st. Now having trained its audiences, and the most die-hard of fans, that episodes will be available early, Prime Video has actually pulled back on that as episode 3 of The Rings of Power is nowhere to be found, and fans are noticing.
