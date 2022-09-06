ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sullivan County, NY

WBRE

Man charged with concealing firearms in Pike County

GREENE TOWNSHIP, PIKE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — According to Pennsylvania State Police, a man was charged with concealing firearms in Pike County on Tuesday morning. State Police say they conducted a traffic stop on a 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe for numerous traffic violations. During the stop, troopers say they identified the driver as William Goring, traveling with […]
PIKE COUNTY, PA
News 12

State police ID victim in fatal Dutchess County crash

State police have identified the victim in a fatal crash in Dutchess County on Wednesday. The victim has been identified as 33-year-old Camay Price, of Poughkeepsie. Police say Price was driving eastbound on State Route 44 near Brown Road in Pleasant Valley on Wednesday morning. They say he passed two...
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
WBRE

Man killed in police-involved shooting in Monroe County

MIDDLE SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police were on the scene of an incident in Monroe County where they say multiple troopers shot and killed a man Thursday. According to Pennsylvania State Police, around 9:59 a.m. troopers were called for a welfare check on an individual in the 6200 block of Deer Drive North […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
thephoto-news.com

Police blotters – Sept. 2, 2022

Amanda Jewell, 37, of Harriman, was charged with second-degree harassment, a violation, and released on an appearance ticket for Oct. 13. Cesar Perez Ramirez, 39, of Monroe, was charged with driving while intoxicated and with a blood-alcohol level of .08 percent or more, misdemeanors. He was released on an appearance ticket for Sept. 7.
HARRIMAN, NY
Daily Voice

Airmont Woman Accused Of Setting House On Fire

A Hudson Valley woman has been arrested for allegedly setting a house on fire that displaced a family. The Rockland County incident took place on Wednesday at a home in the village of Airmont. The fire was quickly extinguished by Tallman Fire Department with mutual aid from firefighters from:. Hillcrest.
News 12

Alert Center: Beacon police search for woman seen taking packages

The City of Beacon Police Department is asking for help identifying a suspect in connection to an incident from last week. They released photos of a woman who put packages sitting in a lobby of a building into her bag on Sept. 2. Investigators say they want to interview the...
BEACON, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Woman charged with setting house on fire

AIRMONT – A 51-year-old Airmont woman has been arrested and charged with arson and criminal mischief following an investigation into a fire that heavily damaged a single-family home at 6 Dunn Road in Airmont. (Video of the fire can be viewed here.) The name of the accused woman was...
AIRMONT, NY
News 12

Police: Drunk driver crashes into Ulster County home

An Ulster County woman has been arrested for driving drunk and crashing her car into a home Monday night, police say. Village of Saugerties police say Aimee Marone hit a utility pole and then veered off the road. She eventually slammed into a private home and caused minor damage. Police...
ULSTER COUNTY, NY

