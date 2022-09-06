Read full article on original website
Related
32-Year-Old From Beacon Accused Of Assaulting Trooper After I-84 Crash
A Hudson Valley man is behind bars after he allegedly attacked a New York State trooper and fought with others following his arrest for DWI. The incident took place in Orange County around 11 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 8, at 11 p.m. at the Wallkill Rest Area off I-84 in Wallkill.
Man charged with concealing firearms in Pike County
GREENE TOWNSHIP, PIKE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — According to Pennsylvania State Police, a man was charged with concealing firearms in Pike County on Tuesday morning. State Police say they conducted a traffic stop on a 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe for numerous traffic violations. During the stop, troopers say they identified the driver as William Goring, traveling with […]
Drivers identified in fatal Dutchess County crash
New York State Police have identified the victim and driver of a fatal crash in Pleasant Valley. Erin Clancy, 50, of Stanford, was killed, and Camay Pryce, 33, of Poughkeepsie, was seriously injured in the crash.
News 12
State police ID victim in fatal Dutchess County crash
State police have identified the victim in a fatal crash in Dutchess County on Wednesday. The victim has been identified as 33-year-old Camay Price, of Poughkeepsie. Police say Price was driving eastbound on State Route 44 near Brown Road in Pleasant Valley on Wednesday morning. They say he passed two...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man killed in police-involved shooting in Monroe County
MIDDLE SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police were on the scene of an incident in Monroe County where they say multiple troopers shot and killed a man Thursday. According to Pennsylvania State Police, around 9:59 a.m. troopers were called for a welfare check on an individual in the 6200 block of Deer Drive North […]
thephoto-news.com
Police blotters – Sept. 2, 2022
Amanda Jewell, 37, of Harriman, was charged with second-degree harassment, a violation, and released on an appearance ticket for Oct. 13. Cesar Perez Ramirez, 39, of Monroe, was charged with driving while intoxicated and with a blood-alcohol level of .08 percent or more, misdemeanors. He was released on an appearance ticket for Sept. 7.
News 12
Town of Newburgh police report rise in open warrants since bail reform
When it comes to bail reform and whether it works for New York, it depends on who you ask. Advocates for low bail or none at all for low-level crimes say it’s a huge success. Members of law enforcement largely disagree and blame bail reform for increased crime and...
Airmont Woman Accused Of Setting House On Fire
A Hudson Valley woman has been arrested for allegedly setting a house on fire that displaced a family. The Rockland County incident took place on Wednesday at a home in the village of Airmont. The fire was quickly extinguished by Tallman Fire Department with mutual aid from firefighters from:. Hillcrest.
IN THIS ARTICLE
News 12
Father and son charged in deadly Spring Valley fire want homicide indictments thrown out
The father and son charged in the death of two people during a fire in a Spring Valley adult home want their homicide indictments thrown out. Rockland County Judge Kevin Russo said Wednesday in court that he needs another few weeks to consider the defense's motion to dismiss those charges.
Bergen County Fugitive Nabbed In Upstate NY For Second Time This Year
An ex-con was brought to New Jersey this week after police in upstate New York nabbed him on a warrant out of Bergen County for the second time in less than a year, records show. Officers responding to a suspicious-persons complaint in the Ulster County town of Saugerties in late...
News 12
PBA: Sing Sing corrections officer hospitalized after drug-fuel attack by inmate
A correctional officer at Sing Sing Correctional Facility was hospitalized after being attacked by a drug-fueled inmate, according to the New York Correctional Officers and PBA. Authorities say the suspect was high on synthetic marijuana when he attacked the officer on Monday. News 12 is told that the inmate was...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Newburgh man with prior gun conviction sentenced to max for another possession
GOSHEN – A Newburgh man with prior criminal convictions, including weapons possession, assault with a weapon and animal fighting, was sentenced in Orange County Court on Tuesday to the maximum sentence under the law for possessing a 9 mm semi-automatic pistol with 10 bullets. On March 1, Corey Owens,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News 12
Alert Center: Beacon police search for woman seen taking packages
The City of Beacon Police Department is asking for help identifying a suspect in connection to an incident from last week. They released photos of a woman who put packages sitting in a lobby of a building into her bag on Sept. 2. Investigators say they want to interview the...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Woman charged with setting house on fire
AIRMONT – A 51-year-old Airmont woman has been arrested and charged with arson and criminal mischief following an investigation into a fire that heavily damaged a single-family home at 6 Dunn Road in Airmont. (Video of the fire can be viewed here.) The name of the accused woman was...
News 12
Beacon police ask public for help identifying woman involved in unspecified incident
The Beacon Police Department is asking the public for help identifying a woman captured in surveillance photos. On the department’s Facebook page, they say the woman is connected to an unspecified incident that occurred on Sept. 2 at approximately 5:25 p.m. They ask anyone who recognizes the woman to...
News 12
Police: Drunk driver crashes into Ulster County home
An Ulster County woman has been arrested for driving drunk and crashing her car into a home Monday night, police say. Village of Saugerties police say Aimee Marone hit a utility pole and then veered off the road. She eventually slammed into a private home and caused minor damage. Police...
Police investigating fatal crash in Dutchess County
One person has died and another is seriously injured after a head-on crash in Pleasant Valley. New York State Police said the crash happened on September 7 around 5:50 a.m.
Hudson Valley Driver Trying To Pass Cars Causes Fatal Crash
One driver is dead because another driver tried to pass other cars causing a fatal head-on collision. Police are seeking witnesses. On Wednesday, New York State Police from Troop F in Dutchess County began investigating a fatal motor vehicle crash on State Route 44 in the town of Pleasant Valley that occurred early Wednesday morning.
New Details: 1 Killed, 1 Seriously Injured In Pleasant Valley Head-On Crash, State Police Say
This story has been updated. One person was killed and another seriously injured during a head-on crash in the Hudson Valley. The crash took place in Dutchess County around 5:50 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 7, on Route 44 in Pleasant Valley. Troopers responded to Route 44 near Brown Road for a...
PD: Suicidal New York Man Killed Woman In Hudson Valley
A man who was pulled from jumping off a local bridge is accused of murdering a Hudson Valley woman. On September 1, 2022, around 7:40 a.m., the Ulster Police Department, along with the New York State Police responded to a 911 call for a suicidal man on the Kingston-Rhinecliff Bridge.
Comments / 1