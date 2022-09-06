ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dakota County, NE

West Nile Virus detected in Dakota County

By John Murphy
 3 days ago

DAKOTA CITY, Neb. (KCAU) — A Siouxland county health department reported that West Nile Virus (WNV) has been detected in the area.

According to a release, the Dakota County Health Department (DCHD) collected a mosquito trapping in South Sioux City that tested positive for WNV.

West Nile Virus detected in northeast Nebraska

The release stated most people infected do not show any symptoms, however, one out of five people develop a fever as well as headaches, body aches, joint pains, vomiting, diarrhea, or rash. DCHD advises people to see their healthcare provider if they develop any symptoms.

People can protect themselves from mosquito bites by using insect repellent that contains DEET, wearing long sleeves and long pants, and dumping out any standing water.

kiwaradio.com

Sioux County Has Second-Highest Average Cropland Rent In Iowa

Northwest Iowa — It costs more to rent cropland in Sioux County than in almost any other county in Iowa. That’s according to the most recent cash rent survey. According to the latest report released by USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service, non-irrigated cropland cash rent averaged $256 per acre in Iowa during 2022, $23 higher than 2021.
SIOUX COUNTY, IA
104.5 KDAT

Iowa Landowners Are Being Sued By Carbon Pipeline Companies

Debates continue to heat up as three companies are trying to obtain hundreds of miles of land to install carbon pipelines. Much of the debate is over how the pipelines are gaining access to all this land, and whether or not using eminent domain is the best way to get this land procured. However, one company, Navigator CO2 Ventures, is turning to the courts.
IOWA STATE
kiwaradio.com

Allegedly Drugged Canton Woman Pulled From Big Sioux River Taken To Hospital, Jail

Klondike (far western Lyon County), Iowa — A Canton, South Dakota woman was arrested after an incident in and near the Big Sioux River at Klondike on Labor Day Monday. The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office tells us their deputies responded to the Klondike Bridge on the state line near Ashley Avenue and 180th Street for a report of a naked female under the influence of drugs in the river.
CANTON, SD
siouxlandnews.com

SCPD make arrest in an August shots fired case

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The Sioux City Police have arrested a man in connection to shots fired on August 29th in the 1000 block of Pierce Street. Officers have charged 44-year-old Rico M. Willis, of Sioux City with going armed with intent, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a controlled substance, and keeping a disorderly house.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Second fatality announced in vehicle crash on Highway 20, names released

SIOUX CITY — On Thursday morning, the Woodbury County Sheriff's Office released the names of two victims involved in a deadly crash on Highway 20 and Lee Avenue. Tuesday afternoon, Gerald and Sally Forch, of Kingsley, Iowa, drove onto Highway 20 traveling southbound from Lee Avenue and were struck by a vehicle traveling westbound on Highway 20. Both Gerald and Sally Forch were extricated from their car by Woodbury County deputies and EMS crews who responded to the scene around 4:15 p.m.
KINGSLEY, IA
