Champaign County, IL

CUPHD to offer bivalent COVID-19 boosters

By Danny Connolly
 3 days ago

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Starting next week, Champaign County residents can get a bivalent COVID-19 booster shot.

Champaign Urbana Public Health Department officials announced Tuesday they will offer the shot starting Sept. 12.

The vaccines will be given at the CUPHD building at 201 W. Kenyon Road in Champaign. The appointments will be from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Mondays through Thursdays. CUPHD is offering both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

For the first week, CUPHD officials are offering only to Champaign County residents age 65 and older due to limited supply.

The CDC recommended the bivalent booster , which contains half of the recipe of the original vaccines, and half of a new recipe designed to fight omicron variants, earlier this month. IDPH officials are advising people to get a shot before fall starts.

To sign up for an appointment, you can visit this link . If you are experiencing difficulties making an appointment, CUPHD officials ask to give them a call at 217-531-4934.

