Ubisoft is hosting its own games showcase once again and we're guaranteed some Assassin's Creed, among other Ubisoft game announcements. As things go these days, the existence of Assassin's Creed Mirage already leaked, and then was officially confirmed by Ubisoft, a week early. So we're definitely getting a proper reveal for the next AC game, which leaked reports have called a "return to basics" for the series.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 49 MINUTES AGO