SB Nation
Three things we learned from Tottenham 2-0 Marseille
Tottenham got their Champions League campaign off to the best of starts today with a 2-0 win over Marseille at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. It wasn’t the prettiest of performances (I feel like I’ve said that a lot already this season) but it was a somewhat illuminating one in terms of how Antonio Conte wants his team to play. The Champions League is the biggest of stages, and you can learn a lot about how a team like Spurs approaches matches like these, especially when at home when the crowd expects them to dominate.
US Open: Casper Ruud laughs off comparisons with Erling Haaland in native Norway
Casper Ruud does not expect to match the popularity of Erling Haaland in his native Norway even if he beats Carlos Alcaraz to win the US Open and become world number one.The climax to what has been an extraordinary grand slam tournament will be a straight shootout for a maiden major trophy for both men and top spot in the rankings.Ruud is already the best player in his country’s history having picked up a love of the sport from his father Christian, who was a top-50 player in the 1990s.It is a phenomenal period in Norwegian sporting history, with the...
ESPN
Arsenal beat Zurich on Eddie Nketiah winner to open Europa League play
Eddie Nketiah's second-half winner gave Arsenal a 2-1 victory over FC Zurich to begin their 2022-23 Europa League Group A campaign on Thursday night. Marquinhos, the 19-year-old who arrived at Arsenal from Sao Paulo this summer, opened the scoring on his debut for the visiting Gunners in the 16th minute, but Mirlind Kryeziu equalised for Zurich from the penalty spot just before half-time with the teams going to the break tied 1-1.
MLS・
Revealed: What Todd Boehly Said to Thomas Tuchel When He Sacked Him
Todd Boehly said this to Thomas Tuchel when he sacked him as Chelsea manager.
Report: Five-Year Deal Expected For Graham Potter
Graham Potter is set to sign a five-year contract at Chelsea today, with the Englishman replacing Thomas Tuchel as Blues head coach.
SB Nation
Friday’s Toffee Bites: Calvert-Lewin’s return, Onana talks Lukaku influence, games to be postponed?
Salomon Rondon had been linked with a move to Turkey but nothing came of the talks. [Football Insider]. Andros Townsend is another surprising one who is also linked with a move to Turkey. Due to the Turkish transfer window ending yesterday, any move for Rondon or Townsend will have to wait. [Sport Witness via Fanatik]
Where Manchester United Rank Amongst Worlds Most Valuable Football Clubs
Forbes have released their list of the top 10 most valuable football clubs and here can find where Manchester United rank.
ESPN
Bernd Leno jabs at Arsenal exit: Club 'politics' forced me out
Former Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno, who joined Fulham this summer, has said he was forced out at the Emirates due to club "politics" rather than performances. Leno served as backup goalkeeper last season after being replaced by Aaron Ramsdale, who joined from Bournemouth, and the German goalkeeper ended his time at Arsenal last month by joining newly promoted Premier League side Fulham.
BBC
Premier League predictions: Chris Sutton takes on Asking Alexandria guitarist Ben Bruce for this weekend's games
West Ham and Newcastle were both left to rue controversial decisions by the video assistant referee last weekend - and so was BBC Sport football expert Chris Sutton. Sutton predicted the Hammers would draw at Chelsea and the Magpies would beat Crystal Palace - and would have been right if goals disallowed by VAR were allowed to stand.
theScore
EFL postpones all matches as 'mark of respect' for Queen Elizabeth II
The English Football League (EFL) postponed all matches scheduled for this weekend as "a mark of respect" following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. The EFL, which governs the Championship, League One, and League Two - the second, third, and fourth tiers of English football - initially called off its two games slated for Friday before postponing the entire weekend fixture list.
Report: Graham Potter Has Left Brighton's Training Ground After Saying His Farewells
Graham Potter could potentially become Chelsea manager by the end of today after leaving Brighton's training around mid-day.
BBC
Shericka Jackson talks up tilt at Flo-Jo 200m record
Venue: Letzigrund Stadium, Zurich Dates: 7-8 September. Coverage: Watch live on BBC Two and BBC Red Button on Wednesday and BBC Two and BBC Three on Thursday. Jamaican world champion Shericka Jackson says she is targeting the 34-year-old 200m world record set by American great Florence Griffith-Joyner in Thursday's Diamond League final.
