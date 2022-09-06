ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

Three things we learned from Tottenham 2-0 Marseille

Tottenham got their Champions League campaign off to the best of starts today with a 2-0 win over Marseille at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. It wasn’t the prettiest of performances (I feel like I’ve said that a lot already this season) but it was a somewhat illuminating one in terms of how Antonio Conte wants his team to play. The Champions League is the biggest of stages, and you can learn a lot about how a team like Spurs approaches matches like these, especially when at home when the crowd expects them to dominate.
PREMIER LEAGUE
US Open: Casper Ruud laughs off comparisons with Erling Haaland in native Norway

Casper Ruud does not expect to match the popularity of Erling Haaland in his native Norway even if he beats Carlos Alcaraz to win the US Open and become world number one.The climax to what has been an extraordinary grand slam tournament will be a straight shootout for a maiden major trophy for both men and top spot in the rankings.Ruud is already the best player in his country’s history having picked up a love of the sport from his father Christian, who was a top-50 player in the 1990s.It is a phenomenal period in Norwegian sporting history, with the...
TENNIS
Arsenal beat Zurich on Eddie Nketiah winner to open Europa League play

Eddie Nketiah's second-half winner gave Arsenal a 2-1 victory over FC Zurich to begin their 2022-23 Europa League Group A campaign on Thursday night. Marquinhos, the 19-year-old who arrived at Arsenal from Sao Paulo this summer, opened the scoring on his debut for the visiting Gunners in the 16th minute, but Mirlind Kryeziu equalised for Zurich from the penalty spot just before half-time with the teams going to the break tied 1-1.
MLS
Bernd Leno jabs at Arsenal exit: Club 'politics' forced me out

Former Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno, who joined Fulham this summer, has said he was forced out at the Emirates due to club "politics" rather than performances. Leno served as backup goalkeeper last season after being replaced by Aaron Ramsdale, who joined from Bournemouth, and the German goalkeeper ended his time at Arsenal last month by joining newly promoted Premier League side Fulham.
PREMIER LEAGUE
EFL postpones all matches as 'mark of respect' for Queen Elizabeth II

The English Football League (EFL) postponed all matches scheduled for this weekend as "a mark of respect" following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. The EFL, which governs the Championship, League One, and League Two - the second, third, and fourth tiers of English football - initially called off its two games slated for Friday before postponing the entire weekend fixture list.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Shericka Jackson talks up tilt at Flo-Jo 200m record

Venue: Letzigrund Stadium, Zurich Dates: 7-8 September. Coverage: Watch live on BBC Two and BBC Red Button on Wednesday and BBC Two and BBC Three on Thursday. Jamaican world champion Shericka Jackson says she is targeting the 34-year-old 200m world record set by American great Florence Griffith-Joyner in Thursday's Diamond League final.
SPORTS

