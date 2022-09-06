ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
James City County, VA

What’s going on in JCC

By Staff, Daily Press
 3 days ago
A scene from James City County's Harvest Festival in 2019. Scarecrow Stuffing is back at the festival at Chickahominy Riverfront Park on Sept. 17. Rodrigo Arriaza/Daily Press/TNS

Harvest Festival returns this month

James City County’s Harvest Festival is back at Chickahominy Riverfront Park on Sept. 17.

From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., the festival features free activities for the kids including scarecrow stuffing, face painting, arts and crafts, a petting zoo, inflatables, a tractor-pulled hayride and “touch a tractor.” New this year, bring lawn chairs and listen to music from the local bluegrass band, Code Blue, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Local merchandise, food and community vendors will also be available.

There’s no admission fee; however, parking is $5/car (check or cash only) and Scarecrow Stuffing is $20/scarecrow (includes all supplies; cash and check accepted at fairgrounds, credit cards accepted at the Chickahominy Riverfront Park Store). All ages welcome.

Chickahominy Riverfront Park is located at 1350 John Tyler Highway. The event is weather permitting; please call the Activities Hotline at 757-259-3232 for any schedule changes before heading out.

For more details on the Harvest Festival, call 757-259-5353.

Community conversations to go over recent studies

County Administrator Scott Stevens will host a Community Conversations event at the James City County Recreation Center, 5301 Longhill Road at 6 p.m. Sept. 29. County staff will provide an overview of the County’s recent building consolidation and trash consolidation studies, followed by a Q&A session. The Building Consolidation Study was the final in a series of three studies to analyze the county’s current and future facility needs. The Trash Consolidation study, completed in July, assessed potential costs and related impacts of James City County providing curbside trash collection services.

Community Conversations is a series of public meetings to facilitate discussion among county residents and local government representatives about a variety of local topics. All county residents are invited to participate. Registration is encouraged but not required. Light refreshments will be served. Visit jamescitycountyva.gov/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=5349 for more information or to register. Or, contact contact Latara Rouse at latara.rouse@jamescitycountyva.gov or 757-253-6826.

County residents asked to fill out survey

Residents are being invited to fill out a biennial customer satisfaction survey for the James City County Parks & Recreation department.

The survey is to gauge and evaluate residents’ level of satisfaction with the opportunities provided by the county to promote personal growth, social development and healthy lifestyles. Responses are confidential and the tallied survey results will be included in an annual progress report.

This survey is available at www.cognitoforms.com/JamesCityCountyVirginia/CustomerSatisfactionSurvey through Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. Printed copies are available for completion or pickup at James City County Recreation, 5301 Longhill Road; Abram Frink Jr. Community Center, 8901 Pocahontas Trail; Chickahominy Riverfront Park, 1350 John Tyler Highway; Freedom Park, 5537 Centerville Road; and the Satellite Services Office, 3127 Forge Road in Toano.

For more information on Parks & Recreation, visit jamescitycountyva.gov/recreation , email parks.rec@jamescitycountyva.gov or follow on Facebook and Instagram by searching @jccparks.

