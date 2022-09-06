ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abingdon, VA

Big, decaying tree at Abingdon Visitor’s Center to be removed

By Slater Teague
 3 days ago

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — A large tree outside the Abingdon Visitor’s Center will be removed due to decay.

The town says the decay in the main trunk of the Green Ash tree was exposed when a 35-foot branch broke off during a storm earlier this summer. An independent arboricultural company was hired to assess the tree’s condition and their analysis concluded that the decay had progressed to the point where the tree should be removed.

Local high school suspends varsity football program

The Abingdon Tree Council visited the site and voted to agree with the report.

“The Town of Abingdon would like the public to know that the decision to remove the tree was not made without a great deal of consideration of what the environmental, aesthetic and visual impact of losing this tree will be,” the town said in a release. “The safety of the public has to be the primary consideration when making such a difficult decision.”

The town is currently accepting bids for the tree’s removal, which is expected to take place by the end of the month.

The Abingdon Tree Commission will plant a new tree at the same site. The species of the new tree has not yet been determined.

