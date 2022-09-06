Biggest three-day motorcycle event in tri-city area scheduled for this weekend
COLUMBUS, Ga. ( WRBL ) – The biggest three-day motorcycle event in the tri-city area is coming to the Columbus Civic Center for a weekend of fun. The Chattahoochee Valley Motorcycle Rally, presented by Extreme Motorcycles and Rally Point Harley Davidson, will take place from Friday, Sept. 9 through Sunday, Sept. 11. There will be a bike show with awards, live entertainment, a sound competition, food and more.
An opening ceremony with the Army Silver Wings Parachute Team will take place on Saturday, Sept. 10 at 12:15 p.m. Live music and sounds will be provided all three days by DJ Remy.
For more information or to register for the event, visit www.columbusciviccenter.org .
For updates, follow #CVMR on Facebook.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.
Comments / 0