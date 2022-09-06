ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rowan County, NC

People

N.C. Man Texted Grandmother About How Happy He Was Before Being Fatally Shot

Charlotte Police continue searching for the suspect who shot and killed 28-year-old Rahmiek Brown As a family prepares to bury a 28-year-old man who was fatally shot at a gas station on Monday, police in Charlotte, N.C., continue searching for a suspect. At about 2:30 a.m., officers responded to a call and discovered the body of Rahmiek D. Brown. "Upon arrival, officers discovered one person shot and was pronounced deceased on scene by Medic," reads a statement from the City of Charlotte. "The investigation into this case...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

School buses still running in NC despite concerns for engine fire

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Bus 168 was finishing its route dropping off children from Cloverleaf Elementary School in Statesville in May 2021 when the driver and bus monitor noticed smoke coming from the engine. That smoke soon turned to fire. The bus driver tried to use an onboard fire extinguisher,...
STATESVILLE, NC
FOX8 News

Person seriously injured in shooting at Greensboro hotel, police say

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A late-night shooting has seriously injured one person. According to the Greensboro police, just before midnight on Thursday officers were called to the My Choice Extended Stay on Seneca Road about a shooting. They found a person who had been shot when they arrived. The victim was seriously injured and taken […]
GREENSBORO, NC
County
Rowan County, NC
State
North Carolina State
Rowan County, NC
Government
City
Charlotte, NC
Rowan County, NC
Education
WBTV

Bodycam footage from fatal Concord police shooting released

Police are looking for the man, they say, tried to rape a woman on the Campbell Creek Greenway in Southeast Charlotte. People in the Carolinas react to death of Queen Elizabeth II. Updated: 10 minutes ago. WBTV went to Big Ben Pub, a local English bar and restaurant to talk...
CONCORD, NC
WBTV

CMPD: Man turns himself in for July homicide

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man has turned himself in for the homicide of Dymonte Latrell Hall in July. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say Dallas Brand Jr. turned himself in Sept. 8, weeks after the first suspect was arrested. [PREVIOUS COVERAGE: CMPD arrests suspect in University City murder of 24-year-old]. Brand was...
CHARLOTTE, NC
#Tap Water#K12#Quail Meadows#Wbtv#Pink Energy#Power Home Solar#The Umbrella Center#Concord Mills#The Concord Mills Mall#Concord Police
WBTV

Officer-involved shooting leaves 1 dead in Hudson

HUDSON, N.C. (WBTV) - A person is dead following an officer-involved shooting Friday morning in Hudson. Hudson Police say they were responding to a 911 hangup around 5:30 a.m. at a home off Eastview Street. A press release issued after the shooting said an altercation ensued that resulted in an...
HUDSON, NC
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
WBTV

More mobile home park water woes in Rock Hill

Union County Deputy Sheriff Jim Kennedy remembers the September 11 terrorist attack. Mother pushing for answers after son murdered at Charlotte gas station. Rahmiek Brown was shot and killed at a gas station in Charlotte earlier this week. Friday Late Wx Forecast. Updated: 1 hour ago. Expect some rain on...
ROCK HILL, SC
WBTV

‘Help us, please:’ People in one Charlotte community will soon be forced to vacate their homes

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A WBTV viewer said people in her neighborhood, including herself, are feeling pressure to find a new place to live and with little time to do it. A letter from the new rental company in the JT Williams neighborhood has people worried about finding a place to live. WBTV spent the day in this area talking to residents on disability and with low incomes. Packing up their lives and moving on is easier said than done.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

One killed in Gaston County dump truck crash

DALLAS, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed in a dump truck accident on Thursday, the North Carolina Department of Public Safety says. The NCDPS says they are on scene for the single-vehicle crash. A driver of a dump truck crashed on Alexis High Shoals Road and died. More information...
GASTON COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Search continues for attacker after attempted rape on Charlotte greenway

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A person was taken to the hospital after they were sexually assaulted on Wednesday, officials have confirmed. The incident happened around 11:13 a.m. on the Campbell Creek Greenway near McAlpine Creek Park, between Independence Boulevard and Margaret Wallace Road, police said. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said the attacker...
CHARLOTTE, NC

