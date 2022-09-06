Read full article on original website
Related
N.C. Man Texted Grandmother About How Happy He Was Before Being Fatally Shot
Charlotte Police continue searching for the suspect who shot and killed 28-year-old Rahmiek Brown As a family prepares to bury a 28-year-old man who was fatally shot at a gas station on Monday, police in Charlotte, N.C., continue searching for a suspect. At about 2:30 a.m., officers responded to a call and discovered the body of Rahmiek D. Brown. "Upon arrival, officers discovered one person shot and was pronounced deceased on scene by Medic," reads a statement from the City of Charlotte. "The investigation into this case...
WBTV
School buses still running in NC despite concerns for engine fire
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Bus 168 was finishing its route dropping off children from Cloverleaf Elementary School in Statesville in May 2021 when the driver and bus monitor noticed smoke coming from the engine. That smoke soon turned to fire. The bus driver tried to use an onboard fire extinguisher,...
Person seriously injured in shooting at Greensboro hotel, police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A late-night shooting has seriously injured one person. According to the Greensboro police, just before midnight on Thursday officers were called to the My Choice Extended Stay on Seneca Road about a shooting. They found a person who had been shot when they arrived. The victim was seriously injured and taken […]
Gaston County teachers gather outside of South Point High School to protest against payroll issues
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Gaston County School teachers stood outside of South Point High School in Belmont before school Friday morning to protest against ongoing payroll problems. Teachers had enough of the issue and could be seen outside of South Point with a big banner that read “Fix Payroll...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WBTV
Bodycam footage from fatal Concord police shooting released
Police are looking for the man, they say, tried to rape a woman on the Campbell Creek Greenway in Southeast Charlotte. People in the Carolinas react to death of Queen Elizabeth II. Updated: 10 minutes ago. WBTV went to Big Ben Pub, a local English bar and restaurant to talk...
Woman fights off broad-daylight rape attempt near NC park, suspect on the run, police say
The suspect may have injuries to his face and arms from struggling with the victim, police said.
WBTV
CMPD: Man turns himself in for July homicide
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man has turned himself in for the homicide of Dymonte Latrell Hall in July. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say Dallas Brand Jr. turned himself in Sept. 8, weeks after the first suspect was arrested. [PREVIOUS COVERAGE: CMPD arrests suspect in University City murder of 24-year-old]. Brand was...
Crime caught on camera: NC bakery fed up with repeated thefts
He captured several incidents on camera, including the latest one Tuesday, where the theft at Swirl happened while employees were working at the bakery, right under their noses.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WBTV
Community comes to aid of retired Charlotte fire captain’s side after hunting accident
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Days after a hunting accident left a retired Charlotte Fire Department captain seriously hurt, the Charlotte community is coming to his side. For nearly 30 years, Tripp Fincher worked as a firefighter. When 911 was called, he responded. “He is one of those captains that everyone...
WBTV
Officer-involved shooting leaves 1 dead in Hudson
HUDSON, N.C. (WBTV) - A person is dead following an officer-involved shooting Friday morning in Hudson. Hudson Police say they were responding to a 911 hangup around 5:30 a.m. at a home off Eastview Street. A press release issued after the shooting said an altercation ensued that resulted in an...
fox46.com
‘Will not be tolerated’: Investigation underway after messages written inside Fort Mill HS bathroom
FORT MILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — An investigation is underway after school officials said messages that could be interpreted as a threat were written inside the Fort Mill High School bathroom. School officials tell Queen City News that someone wrote messages on a bathroom wall and stall at...
WBTV
Gaston Co. Schools employees hold demonstrations demanding resolution to payroll issues
Union County Deputy Sheriff Jim Kennedy remembers the September 11 terrorist attack. Mother pushing for answers after son murdered at Charlotte gas station. Rahmiek Brown was shot and killed at a gas station in Charlotte earlier this week. Friday Late Wx Forecast. Updated: 55 minutes ago. Expect some rain on...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WBTV
More mobile home park water woes in Rock Hill
Union County Deputy Sheriff Jim Kennedy remembers the September 11 terrorist attack. Mother pushing for answers after son murdered at Charlotte gas station. Rahmiek Brown was shot and killed at a gas station in Charlotte earlier this week. Friday Late Wx Forecast. Updated: 1 hour ago. Expect some rain on...
North Carolina man accused of exposing himself at North Myrtle Beach resort pool
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A man is accused of exposing himself in the pool area of a North Myrtle Beach resort, according to a police report obtained by News13. William Bradley Langley II, 32, of Charlotte, North Carolina, was arrested and charged with indecent exposure. He was taken to J. Reuben Long Detention […]
WBTV
‘Help us, please:’ People in one Charlotte community will soon be forced to vacate their homes
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A WBTV viewer said people in her neighborhood, including herself, are feeling pressure to find a new place to live and with little time to do it. A letter from the new rental company in the JT Williams neighborhood has people worried about finding a place to live. WBTV spent the day in this area talking to residents on disability and with low incomes. Packing up their lives and moving on is easier said than done.
WBTV
One killed in Gaston County dump truck crash
DALLAS, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed in a dump truck accident on Thursday, the North Carolina Department of Public Safety says. The NCDPS says they are on scene for the single-vehicle crash. A driver of a dump truck crashed on Alexis High Shoals Road and died. More information...
WBTV
Search continues for attacker after attempted rape on Charlotte greenway
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A person was taken to the hospital after they were sexually assaulted on Wednesday, officials have confirmed. The incident happened around 11:13 a.m. on the Campbell Creek Greenway near McAlpine Creek Park, between Independence Boulevard and Margaret Wallace Road, police said. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said the attacker...
WBTV
Cabarrus County Fair returns to the Cabarrus Arena now through September 17
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Cabarrus County Fair has opened its gates for the 2022 season and will run through Saturday, September 17 at the Cabarrus Arena and Events Center, Concord, off Hwy 49. The Fair is open Monday through Thursday, 4 to 10 p.m.; Fridays, 4 to 11...
WBTV
Inlivian housing team meeting with neighbors concerned about violent crime in Charlotte apartment complexes
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Gun violence in Charlotte is prompting neighbors living in subsidized housing to ask for help. On Tuesday night, housing officials with Inlivian met with neighbors at the Wallace Woods apartments in east Charlotte after a 4-year-old was shot there last week. On Wednesday night, they met...
Comments / 0