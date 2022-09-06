Read full article on original website
Related
KFVS12
Traffic stop briefly blocks Perryville Rd. in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A traffic stop with a large police presence blocked a portion of Perryville Road in Cape Girardeau during the morning commute on Thursday, September 8. The roadway was briefly blocked near Kiwanis Park and Cape Rock Drive around 7:30 a.m. According to the Cape Girardeau...
mymoinfo.com
Two Dead In Head-On Collision In Iron County
Two were killed in a head-on collision Thursday morning in Iron County. The State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred on MO-49, 1 mile south of Annapolis, at around 8:30. The collision happened when 34-year-old Scott Schlosser from Centerville crossed the centerline in his 2001 Honda Accord and struck 34-year-old Fredericktown native Carrie Greer’s 2020 Chevy Malibu head-on. Greer’s vehicle ran off the road and overturned. Both Schlosser and Greer were pronounced dead at the scene at 9:18 Thursday. Schlosser’s passenger, 33-year-old Ashley Schlosser, suffered serious injuries and was airlifted to Mercy South in St. Louis. Neither driver wore a seatbelt.
mymoinfo.com
Arnold woman injured after I-55 crash in South County
An Arnold woman was injured after a three-vehicle accident on northbound I-55 south of Bayless Avenue Tuesday morning. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 40-year-old Stacy Meeks of St. Louis was driving a 2006 Chevy Trailblazer and was forced into the right lane and struck a 2019 Chevy Traverse driven by 39-year-old Melanie Riechert of Arnold. Meeks’ vehicle then struck another vehicle, a 2016 Nissan Rogue driven by 39-year-old Sheryl Large of St. Louis. Riechert was the only person injured in the accident and was taken by the Mehlville Fire Protection District to Mercy Hospital South with moderate injuries. The accident took place a little before 8 o’clock Tuesday morning.
cilfm.com
Two adults, one child hurt in Jackson County crash
CAMPBELL HILL, Ill. (WJPF) – Three people were hurt in a single vehicle crash in rural Jackson County. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says at about 3:45 p.m. Sunday 46-year-old Scott Phillips of Steeleville was driving south on Brickplant Road when he lost control of his pickup truck near Sickmeyer Road, hit a culvert, and overturned.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cilfm.com
One dead after fiery Williamson County crash
HERRIN, Ill. (WJPF) – A 62-year-old man was killed in a fiery, single-vehicle crash in Williamson County. At about 1:15 a.m. Tuesday, the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy on routine patrol near the Herrin Elementary School found the burning wreck with the driver trapped inside. The deputy broke the window, and with the help of other officers, pulled the man out of the wreckage. The 62-year-old was taken to a local hospital where he died of his injuries. His name has not been released.
KFVS12
Southern Ill. officers pull man from burning vehicle after crash
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Sheriff’s deputies along with Herrin police officers pulled a man from a burning vehicle after a crash. According to a release from the Williamson County Sheriff’s Department, on Tuesday, September 6 around 1:15 a.m., a deputy was on a routine patrol and drove up on a single-vehicle crash in the 5200 block of Herrin Road in Herrin.
KMOV
Local doctor known for giving medical marijuana cards faces illegal drug charges
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A local doctor known for providing medical marijuana cards is now facing illegal drug charges. Dr. Zinia Thomas is a licensed psychiatrist in the state of Missouri, but earlier this month, police said she was illegally in possession of a large amount of marijuana and ecstasy pills.
mymoinfo.com
St. Louis man arrested after two vehicle accident on Route PP at HWY 30
One person was injured in a two-vehicle accident on Route PP at Highway 30 in Jefferson County Sunday morning. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 43-year-old Angela Tynes of High Ridge was driving a 2014 Ford Explorer and was struck from behind by a 2021 Kia Forte driven by 46-year-old Tyler Booth of St. Louis, as that vehicle was making a left turn onto Route PP from 30. A passenger in the Forte, 38-year-old Tammy Gordon of Florissant was taken by ambulance to SSM Health St. Clare Hospital with minor injuries. Booth was arrested and charged with Driving While Intoxicated. The accident took place a little before noon on Sunday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kfmo.com
Sunday St. Francois County Wreck
(St. Francois County, MO) A 17 year old male juvenile from Farmington is recovering from moderate injuries after he was involved in a one vehicle accident in St. Francois County Sunday. According to reports from the Highway Patrol the teen, who wasn't wearing a safety device as the wreck took place, was driving a jeep south on Knob Lick Road, north of Walker Loop. It ran off the road and crashed into a tree. He was taken to Parkland Health Center at Farmington.
wsiu.org
A Franklin County school district was briefly locked down Friday morning
A Franklin County man initiated a lockdown at Ewing Grade School Friday morning. The Franklin County Sheriff's Department reports 30-year-old Alan Cain of Ewing was arrested for being on school grounds. Deputies received a 911 call shortly after 8 a.m. from a school employee after officials initiated the lockdown. When...
wpsdlocal6.com
Missouri mother charged with child endangerment, drug possession
SCOTT CITY, MO — Police have arrested a Scott City, Missouri, woman, accusing her of leaving her children and a neighbor's child unattended for several hours in a home where she'd also allegedly stored methamphetamine. The Scott City, Missouri, Police Department says investigators received a report around 6 a.m....
mymoinfo.com
Inmate Dies At Potosi Correctional Center
(Potosi) An inmate at the Potosi Correctional Center has died. Authorities report that Troy Greenhaw was a 35 year old man serving a ten year sentence for two counts of first degree robbery, unlawful use of a weapon-exhibiting from Greene County and violence to an employee of the Department of Corrections.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KMOV
48-hour boil advisory issued for areas of Jefferson County
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A voluntary boil advisory was issued for parts of the city of Arnold following a leak. The Jefferson County Public Water Supply District #8 advised residents of the following areas to take additional precautions after a leak occurred at 10 a.m. Wednesday: the intersection of Local Hillsboro Road and Matterhorn Drive, south to the intersection of Local Hillsboro Road and Happy Drive and all roadways in between.
wsiu.org
A Carbondale woman is accused of burglarizing a pair of local businesses
A Carbondale woman has been arrested for a pair of burglaries recently at local businesses. Carbondale Police say 26-year-old Antonia Turby is accused of burglarizing a business in the 800 block of East Main Street on August 24 and another on Saturday in the1200 block of West Main Street. Turby...
spotonillinois.com
Williamson County Sheriff's Office along with Marion Police Department arrests a subject on a warrant
Warrant Arrest Williamson County, IL. -Williamson County Sheriff's Office along with Marion Police Department arrests a subject on a warrant. On September 2nd, 2022 at approximately 12:30 AM Williamson County Deputies along with Marion Police Officers arrested Robert L. Anthony 66 Y/O from... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:
wsiu.org
The 18th Veterans on Parade kicks off in Marion September 10th
Thousands of people are expected to line the streets of Marion Saturday morning for the annual Veterans on Parade. For 18 years hundreds of veterans gather in Marion to for the Veterans on Parade. It was started by some veterans to salute and honor the Gulf War and Iraqi War...
suntimesnews.com
COVID-19: Ste. Gen Co. is now a high community level county
JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reports 8,626 new cases of COVID-19 for the week ending August 31. That’s 10 percent more than the previous week’s new cases. That is 675 or 8.4 percent more than the number of new cases reported...
wpsdlocal6.com
Flash flood warning issued for part of southeast Missouri
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO — The Cape Girardeau County Emergency Management Agency is warning the public to take care after the National Weather Service in Paducah issued a flash flood warning in southeast Missouri. The warning was issued at 5:25 p.m. and is expected to remain in effect until 8:30...
wsiu.org
State Week: Abuse inside a state-run mental health center
A new investigative collaboration between Capitol News Illinois, Lee Enterprises Midwest and ProPublica has found hundreds of reports of abuse inside the Choate Mental Health and Development Center in Anna, Illinois. For years, this abuse has gone unreported — and Choate employees have rarely been held responsible for the harm...
myleaderpaper.com
Couple works to keep daughter’s memory alive
Jami and Robert Griffin of Hillsboro said they will honor their late daughter, Taylor Griffin, during the 11th annual Walking for our Children event. Taylor was 16 when she died last year. It’s free to participate in the walk, which is held every year so parents may memorialize children they...
Comments / 0