Search with dog fails to turn up cougar reportedly seen in Randall Park, state wildlife official says

Read full article on original website
Related
Watch | Body cam video shows shooting and chase along one of Tri-Cities busiest streets
Kennewick police and Benton sheriff’s officials release 14-minute video of incident.
Brush fire jumps Yakima river, requires large response
YAKIMA, Wash. — A brush fire broke out off I-82 in Yakima Wednesday evening, Sept. 7. According to a Facebook post from Yakima Firefighters IAFF Local 469, a large fire that started on the west side of the river near Target jumped the river. This required East Valley to respond Officials haven’t said what caused the fire, but did say...
Water near Tri-Cities closed due to toxic algae. Columbia River being monitored
Last year 3 dogs died after exposure to toxic algae in the Tri-Cities area.
Cougar escapes capture at Randall Park despite officers tracking with drones, K9s
YAKIMA, Wash. — Local, county and state authorities searched for a cougar spotted in Randall Park for several hours Monday, but were not able to capture it. “We are unable to track the animal down, so we’re pretty confident it has moved on from the area,” Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife law enforcement Capt. Bob Weaver said.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Prosecutor Hoping for Arrest Soon in Yakima Fatal Hit and Run
Yakima County Prosecutor Joe Brusic says he's working closely with the U.S. Marshal's Office in the search for the man wanted in Yakima for the June 12 fatal hit-and-run death of Wendy Baker. Baker was killed while riding a bike along Summitview Road. An arrest warrant has been issued as...
Yakima Herald Republic
Suspect sought in Zillah home invasion considered 'armed and dangerous'
Zillah police identified the man they say broke into a Merclyn Lane home Wednesday. Yakima County prosecutors charged Jason John Seabrook Moss, 45, with first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary, first-degree kidnapping, second-degree assault, firearm theft and unlawful possession of a firearm, as well as had a warrant issued for his arrest Thursday.
nbcrightnow.com
Yakima father arrested after running from officers with child in hand
YAKIMA, Wash. — A father in Yakima was arrested for illegally possessing a firearm, violating a protection order and interfering with custody after an incident with his infant and the child’s mother over Labor Day weekend. The man was refusing to give the child to their mother, despite...
4 Things You Must Should Do If You Come Across a Cougar in Yakima
4 Things You Must Should Do If You Come Across a Cougar in Yakima. Have you seen a lone cougar prowling in the city lately? Many residents reported seeing a cougar at Randall Park in Yakima a couple of days ago, including law enforcement, according to a report from KIMA-TV. That is just too close to the city limits for my liking. What if that had been YOU at Randall Park, minding your own business and you came across a cougar, would you freak out? Do you have any idea of the things you must do should you come across a cougar in Yakima? Well, I do!
RELATED PEOPLE
GET OUT! 5 Things Being Given Away for Free on Yakima Craigslist
Who says the best things in life aren't free? If you hop onto Craigslist, you can find an assortment of goodies that might make your entire day! The items you will find being given away for free on Yakima's Craigslist go beyond the city of Yakima. Yakima.Craigslist.org covers the Upper and Lower Valley plus Ellensburg and Cle Elum, too.
KEPR
Police searching for suspect after armed burglary at a home
WEST RICHLAND, Wash. — West Richland Police Department Officers are searching for a suspect involved in an armed burglary at a home on September 6th. Around 6:30 a.m., Police responded to a home in the 300 Block of N. 69th Ave. in West Richland after a 911 report from the victim that his home was broken into while he was sleeping.
nbcrightnow.com
UPDATE: Fire burns five acres along Yakima Greenway
YAKIMA, Wash. - UPDATE: 9/8/22 6:30 a.m. The brush fire along the Yakima Greenway is now out. According to the Yakima Fire Department, crews remained on scene until about 3:30 a.m. monitoring hot spots. Firefighters were back in the area this morning to check for more hot spots. Overall the...
WATCH: SIU releases body cam footage from shooting on Columbia Center Boulevard
KENNEWICK, Wash. — On August 22nd, a man was found slumped over in his vehicle at a gas station off of Columbia Center Boulevard and Deschutes in Kennewick. Kennewick Police responded to the scene, but Benton County Sheriff’s Deputies happened to be in the area, and assisted with the call.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yakima Herald Republic
Local officials cautiously optimistic as elk season begins
The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife’s district biologist expects a moderate increase in successful elk hunts this season after five years of relatively flat numbers. Surveys conducted last winter showed a startling increase of 3,000 animals, which would put the Yakima herd’s population well above its management objective...
nbcrightnow.com
Zillah police looking for home invasion suspect
ZILLAH, Wash.- UPDATE: 8:49 p.m. The man has been identified. Officers responded to a home invasion with a weapon in progress around 10:40 a.m. on September 7 after the homeowner got to a neighbor’s house and called police. According to Zillah Police Department’s Sergeant A. Montgomery, the homeowner was in a brief struggle with the robber, causing minor injuries. ZPD, the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office, Washington State Patrol and U.S. Marshalls responded to the home on the 500 block of Merclyn Lane.
Yakima Herald Republic
'Critical' fire weather in forecast for this weekend; smoke visible in Yakima
A red flag fire warning is in effect until 11 p.m. Saturday because of wind and low relative humidity in the region. The state Department of Natural Resources is on alert, saying east winds over the weekend paired with already-critical fire weather conditions could result in severe wildfire activity across the state.
KIMA TV
WATCH: driving through I-82 construction, what to expect
YAKIMA-- Watch KIMA reporter, Hunter Phipps, drive through the I-82 construction that began yesterday, Sept. 7. He gives some tips on when to travel and what to expect.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KIMA TV
Major motorcycle crash on Nob Hill Wednesday night
YAKIMA -- A major motorcycle crash happened last night, Sept. 7, on 26th Ave. and Nob Hill. The crash happened around 9 p.m. and involved both a motorcycle and a vehicle. YPD says there were minor injuries to those involved in the crash.
KIMA TV
Zillah home invasion suspect identified, still at large
ZILLAH -- The Zillah home invasion suspect has been identified as 45 year-old, Jason John-Seabrook Moss. Police have obtained a warrant for his arrest on the charges of 1st Degree Robbery, 1st Degree Burglary, 1st Degree Kidnapping, 2nd Degree Assault, Theft of a Firearm, and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm.
Yakima Herald Republic
Yakama Nation, Yakima County Sheriff's Office reinforce request for federal support
TOPPENISH — Yakama Nation and Yakima County law enforcement leaders reinforced the need for more public safety resources at a panel discussion and news conference Thursday at the tribe’s headquarters in Toppenish. Yakama Nation Secretary Gerald Lewis, Law and Order Chair Jeremy Takala, Yakima County Sheriff Bob Udell...
nbcrightnow.com
Fire closes I-182 in Richland near Vantage exit
RICHLAND, Wash.- The Washington State Patrol is currently on the scene of a trailer fire in an eastbound lane of I-182 in Richland, near the Vantage exit. One lane in each direction is currently blocked due to a small wildfire that was sparked in the median of the road. The...
Comments / 0