Suicide in Hawaii: By the numbers
Did you know suicide touches one in five American families?
Goodwill Hawaii to open multiple new locations this year
HONOLULU (KHON2) — If you like thrifting then you’ll be excited to know that Goodwill Hawaii will be opening the doors of its newest store and donation center in Windward Oahu. The long-standing nonprofit chain said the public is invited to attend the grand opening for the Goodwill Kaneohe Store and Donation Center in the […]
bigislandvideonews.com
Peace Day Events Planned In Hawaiʻi
HAWAIʻI - On September 21, hundreds of bells will ring for peace, with special guest Jake Shimabukuro. On Peace Day (September 21) hundreds of bells from Hawai‘i and around the world will ring in celebration at 9 a.m. A special appearance by ‘ukulele master and peace ambassador Jake...
bigislandnow.com
King Kamehameha Kona Beach Resort to Serve as Official Ironman Hotel for Next 5 Years
King Kamehameha Kona Beach Resort and Ironman announced today, Thursday, Sept. 8 that the property will serve as the official headquarter hotel for the VinFast Ironman World Championship and for the next five years, through 2026. The beachfront resort adjacent to the iconic Kailua Pier, marks the location of the...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Concern grows over ‘egregious’ overcrowding at HCCC
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - On the Big Island, concerns are being raised over the overcrowding of Hawaii Community Correctional Center in Hilo. As of Monday, officials said 326 inmates are being held at the facility, which has a designed capacity of 206. After a tour in August, the state’s Oversight Commission...
bigislandvideonews.com
VIDEO: Hawaiʻi Marks Hurricane Iniki 30th Anniversary
HAWAIʻI - The Hawaiʻi Emergency Management Agency has published a "Lessons of Iniki" video to mark the anniversary of destructive landfall of the Category 4 hurricane on the island of Kauaʻi. On Sept. 11, 1992, Hurricane Iniki made landfall on the island of Kauaʻi as a Category...
KITV.com
Report outlines 'egregious' overcrowding, other issues at Hilo Community Correctional Center
HILO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A damaging report by the Hawaii Correctional System Oversight Commission revealed unsuitable conditions at Hilo's exceedingly crowded correctional facility. The report is based on a recent visit to the Hilo Community Correctional Center from staff with the Commission.
hawaiimomblog.com
Visit Hilo: Moonstruck Patisserie
A few years ago I had wanted to visit Moonstruck Patisserie in Hilo, but they were closed, and even though I have been to Hilo many times since then, I just didn't have the opportunity to visit. Until the other week, when I was picking up lunch nearby, and I...
Hawaii Magazine
5 Tips for Your First Trip to Hilo, Hawaiʻi Island
Located on the northeastern side of Hawaiʻi Island, Hilo is a quirky town filled with loveable charm, fascinating history and jaw-dropping natural wonders. While the town itself is often considered quiet and sleepy, Hilo is filled with life. Here, the streets are lined with hole-in-the-wall shops and beautiful hiking trails that are just short drives from the center of town.
Push to remove age requirement for police officers to retire
There is a push coming from a Maui County Councilmember to improve the recruitment of police officers by removing the minimum age of 55 for retirement, instead only taking years of service into account.
bigislandvideonews.com
Update On Suspended E-Waste Collection Program In Hawaiʻi County
HILO, Hawaiʻi - The County of Hawaiʻi is giving an update on the suspended E-Waste Collection Program, and is working on plans for a permanent solution. UPDATE – (11 a.m. on Wednesday, September 7) Hawaiʻi County officials say they are procuring a replacement schedule of electronics recycling...
bigislandnow.com
Missing Puna Woman Located in Good Health
Update: Big Island police report that Kiana Kekahuna-Foster, who was reported missing Sept. 1, was located Thursday, Sept. 8, in Pāhoa in good health. Original story: Authorities seek the public’s help locating a Puna woman who may be in need of medical attention. Twenty-six-year-old Kiana Kekahuna-Foster was last...
KHON2
Hawaii’s Kitchen Visits Tropics’ Two Restaurants
Living808 heads to the edge of Waikiki for this week’s edition of Hawaii’s Kitchen. The Discovery Bay is home to two very different Tropics restaurants starting with Tropics Restaurant and Craft House. This space fills the old Buffalo Wild Wings space on the first floor. A huge space with 27 screens for live sporting events as well as 2 pool tables, dart boards, 40 beers on tap along with an awesome craft cocktail menu, It’s a great place for couples, families, and friends alike.
QSR Web
Chick-fil-A opens 1st Hawaii location
Chick-fil-A has opened its first restaurant in Kahului in the state of Hawaii. The store opened Sept. 1, according to a press release. "I am so grateful for the opportunity to open the first Chick-fil-A restaurant in Hawai'i and to share our signature hospitality and great-tasting food with guests in Kahului," store owner Sean Whaley said in the press release. "Working in the restaurant industry and playing competitive sports like rugby have given me the experience and tools to create a dedicated, service-minded team. By cultivating each individual's skills and talents, we will build a strong 'ohana of team members that will thrive both inside and outside of the restaurant."
Nearly 100% of Hawaii is in drought — and it’s expected to get worse
The situation is expected to continue or get worse over the next several weeks.
LIST: 10 places you can’t eat at in Hawaii
Don't have your hopes up that you will find popular mainland food chains in Hawaii. Many chain restaurants, coffee shops and fast food drive-ins have not yet branched out to Hawaii.
Parts of Maui experiencing flooding, road closures
Some locations that experienced flash flooding included Kihei, Wailea, Ulupalakua, Makena and Keokea.
Hawaii business pays up for not paying overtime
Raymond’s Painting Company Inc. violated the Fair Labor Standards Act when it did not properly document and maintain its employment records.
hawaiinewsnow.com
HIDTA Warning: Fentanyl-laced pills sold in Hawaii look identical to those from pharmacy
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Federal narcotics agents say drugs laced with fentanyl are flooding the state. Not only is it showing up in meth and heroin. It’s also being found in pills that look identical to the ones at the pharmacy. Meanwhile, fentanyl is having a devastating fallout in the...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Abrupt closure of air ambulance company leaves many in shock
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The parent company of LifeSave KuPono shut down the air ambulance service Wednesday, leaving just one air ambulance company serving the islands. “I now there’s a lot of people that are hurting today,” said certified flight registered nurse Noel Kuehner. “It was a very abrupt...
