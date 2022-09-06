ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hilo, HI

Comments / 0

Related
KHON2

Goodwill Hawaii to open multiple new locations this year

HONOLULU (KHON2) — If you like thrifting then you’ll be excited to know that Goodwill Hawaii will be opening the doors of its newest store and donation center in Windward Oahu. The long-standing nonprofit chain said the public is invited to attend the grand opening for the Goodwill Kaneohe Store and Donation Center in the […]
KANEOHE, HI
bigislandvideonews.com

Peace Day Events Planned In Hawaiʻi

HAWAIʻI - On September 21, hundreds of bells will ring for peace, with special guest Jake Shimabukuro. On Peace Day (September 21) hundreds of bells from Hawai‘i and around the world will ring in celebration at 9 a.m. A special appearance by ‘ukulele master and peace ambassador Jake...
HAWAII STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Hawaii Crime & Safety
City
Hilo, HI
Hilo, HI
Crime & Safety
State
Hawaii State
hawaiinewsnow.com

Concern grows over ‘egregious’ overcrowding at HCCC

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - On the Big Island, concerns are being raised over the overcrowding of Hawaii Community Correctional Center in Hilo. As of Monday, officials said 326 inmates are being held at the facility, which has a designed capacity of 206. After a tour in August, the state’s Oversight Commission...
HILO, HI
bigislandvideonews.com

VIDEO: Hawaiʻi Marks Hurricane Iniki 30th Anniversary

HAWAIʻI - The Hawaiʻi Emergency Management Agency has published a "Lessons of Iniki" video to mark the anniversary of destructive landfall of the Category 4 hurricane on the island of Kauaʻi. On Sept. 11, 1992, Hurricane Iniki made landfall on the island of Kauaʻi as a Category...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiimomblog.com

Visit Hilo: Moonstruck Patisserie

A few years ago I had wanted to visit Moonstruck Patisserie in Hilo, but they were closed, and even though I have been to Hilo many times since then, I just didn't have the opportunity to visit. Until the other week, when I was picking up lunch nearby, and I...
HILO, HI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Olympics#Fundraising#Big Island#Hawai I Island#Kona Walmarts#West Hawai I
Hawaii Magazine

5 Tips for Your First Trip to Hilo, Hawaiʻi Island

Located on the northeastern side of Hawaiʻi Island, Hilo is a quirky town filled with loveable charm, fascinating history and jaw-dropping natural wonders. While the town itself is often considered quiet and sleepy, Hilo is filled with life. Here, the streets are lined with hole-in-the-wall shops and beautiful hiking trails that are just short drives from the center of town.
HILO, HI
bigislandvideonews.com

Update On Suspended E-Waste Collection Program In Hawaiʻi County

HILO, Hawaiʻi - The County of Hawaiʻi is giving an update on the suspended E-Waste Collection Program, and is working on plans for a permanent solution. UPDATE – (11 a.m. on Wednesday, September 7) Hawaiʻi County officials say they are procuring a replacement schedule of electronics recycling...
HAWAII STATE
bigislandnow.com

Missing Puna Woman Located in Good Health

Update: Big Island police report that Kiana Kekahuna-Foster, who was reported missing Sept. 1, was located Thursday, Sept. 8, in Pāhoa in good health. Original story: Authorities seek the public’s help locating a Puna woman who may be in need of medical attention. Twenty-six-year-old Kiana Kekahuna-Foster was last...
PAHOA, HI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KHON2

Hawaii’s Kitchen Visits Tropics’ Two Restaurants

Living808 heads to the edge of Waikiki for this week’s edition of Hawaii’s Kitchen. The Discovery Bay is home to two very different Tropics restaurants starting with Tropics Restaurant and Craft House. This space fills the old Buffalo Wild Wings space on the first floor. A huge space with 27 screens for live sporting events as well as 2 pool tables, dart boards, 40 beers on tap along with an awesome craft cocktail menu, It’s a great place for couples, families, and friends alike.
HONOLULU, HI
QSR Web

Chick-fil-A opens 1st Hawaii location

Chick-fil-A has opened its first restaurant in Kahului in the state of Hawaii. The store opened Sept. 1, according to a press release. "I am so grateful for the opportunity to open the first Chick-fil-A restaurant in Hawai'i and to share our signature hospitality and great-tasting food with guests in Kahului," store owner Sean Whaley said in the press release. "Working in the restaurant industry and playing competitive sports like rugby have given me the experience and tools to create a dedicated, service-minded team. By cultivating each individual's skills and talents, we will build a strong 'ohana of team members that will thrive both inside and outside of the restaurant."
KAHULUI, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Abrupt closure of air ambulance company leaves many in shock

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The parent company of LifeSave KuPono shut down the air ambulance service Wednesday, leaving just one air ambulance company serving the islands. “I now there’s a lot of people that are hurting today,” said certified flight registered nurse Noel Kuehner. “It was a very abrupt...
HONOLULU, HI

Comments / 0

Community Policy