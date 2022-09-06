ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Liz Truss rewards allies Coffey and Kwarteng after sacking Sunak supporters

By Sam Blewett
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2l18IN_0hkYX58V00

Liz Truss rewarded close allies Kwasi Kwarteng and Therese Coffey with top Cabinet jobs as she culled a number of prominent Rishi Sunak supporters during a major Government reshuffle.

The new Prime Minister appointed Mr Kwarteng as Chancellor and Ms Coffey as Deputy Prime Minister and Health Secretary, as she made James Cleverly her successor as Foreign Secretary on Tuesday.

Former attorney general Suella Braverman was appointed Home Secretary, meaning that for the first time in history none of the great offices of state are held by white men.

Jacob Rees-Mogg, the hardline Brexiteer who has decried “climate alarmism”, was appointed as Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy.

First Ms Truss despatched former deputy PM Dominic Raab and cabinet colleagues Grant Shapps, George Eustice and Steve Barclay to the backbenches after they supported her rival in the Tory leadership contest.

Ms Coffey, the former work and pensions secretary who is regarded as the Prime Minister’s closest friend in Westminster, replaced Mr Raab as the second in command after he described Ms Truss’s tax plans as an “electoral suicide note”.

And she took on Mr Barclay’s health brief after he too came out in support for Mr Sunak, the former chancellor who Ms Truss beat in a poll of Tory members.

Mr Kwarteng, a long-term ally of Ms Truss’s, entered the Treasury to replace Nadhim Zahawi, who was appointed Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster in the Cabinet Office.

Kemi Badenoch, who was popular among the Tory party’s right during her failed leadership bid, was made International Trade Secretary.

Brandon Lewis, whose resignation as Northern Ireland secretary piled pressure on Boris Johnson to resign from No 10, replaced Mr Raab as Justice Secretary.

Mr Lewis, who once admitted a piece of Brexit-related legislation would break international law “in a very specific and limited way”, ultimately backed Ms Truss in the leadership contest.

Kit Malthouse, a dogged ally of Mr Johnson, was made Education Secretary.

Simon Clarke, who played a key role in the Truss campaign, was promoted from being a Treasury minister to Levelling Up, Housing and Communities Secretary, while Chloe Smith became Work and Pensions Secretary.

Penny Mordaunt, who failed to make it into the final stage of the leadership contest after a jump in support for Ms Truss among Tory MPs, was appointed Leader of the House of Commons.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Jtf8l_0hkYX58V00

Fellow former leadership contender Tom Tugendhat got his first Government job, attending Cabinet as a security minister.

Jake Berry, the Truss-backing chairman of the Northern Research Group of Tory MPs, returned to Government after a two-year absence as minister without portfolio.

Ben Wallace will continue in the role of Defence Secretary, as he plays a vital role in supporting Volodymyr Zelensky in Ukraine’s fight against Vladimir Putin’s invasion.

Former transport minister Wendy Morton will attend Cabinet as chief whip, making her responsible for party discipline in the Commons.

Ms Truss was remaking the top of Government in her own image from No 10, after she began the sackings in her House of Commons office shortly after making her first speech as PM.

Mr Raab, who was justice secretary as well as second in command to Mr Johnson, had not expected to continue his run in Government, having been a vocal critic of Ms Truss.

The MP for Esher and Walton said: “I look forward to supporting the Government from the backbenches.”

Mr Shapps, who was replaced by former international trade secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan, also tweeted his own exit as Transport Secretary but did not make the same remarks of support for the new Tory leader.

Instead, the Welwyn Hatfield MP said he looks forward to being “a strong, independent voice on the backbenches”.

Mr Eustice pledged to “offer scrutiny” from the backbenches as the Camborne and Redruth MP was sacked as environment secretary and replaced by trade minister Ranil Jayawardena.

Former chief whip Chris Heaton-Harris was appointed Northern Ireland Secretary, replacing Mr Sunak backer Shailesh Vara.

Mr Barclay, the MP for North East Cambridgeshire who had been health secretary for Mr Johnson’s final months in office, wished Ms Truss “every success for the future”.

Priti Patel, who did not endorse any candidate, announced her departure on Monday before Ms Truss entered No 10 after her Home Office job was publicly linked with Ms Braverman.

Ms Braverman also ran for the Tory leadership, decrying what she termed “woke rubbish” and pledging to take the UK out of the European Convention on Human Rights.

Johnny Mercer, who did not say who he was backing in the race, said he was “disappointed” to be sacked as veterans’ affairs minister, but accepted the Prime Minister is “entitled to reward her supporters”.

The Plymouth Moor View MP also suggested he could quit the Commons, before his wife Felicity Cornelius-Mercer branded Ms Truss an “imbecile”.

Earlier, Nadine Dorries, who had backed Ms Truss, confirmed that she had been asked to stay on as culture secretary but had decided that she also would be returning to the backbenches.

She was replaced by Michelle Donelan, who spent 36 hours as Mr Johnson’s education secretary before resigning in his final hours before he agreed to stand down.

Mr Sunak, the former chancellor whose resignation helped trigger the downfall of Mr Johnson, has also made clear he did not expect to be offered a new job.

His supporters, however, have been urging Ms Truss to appoint an “inclusive” Cabinet and not simply surround herself with loyalists in the way that Mr Johnson was accused of doing.

Greg Clark was out as levelling up secretary, a role he was appointed to as Mr Johnson prepared to announce his own resignation after a series of scandals.

Andrew Stephenson, who remained publicly neutral during the contest as Conservative Party chairman, also said he was leaving the role.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Liz Truss snubs handshake with Rishi Sunak after winning Tory leadership contest

Liz Truss appeared to snub Rishi Sunak as she walked onto the stage to give a speech after being announced as the new Conservative leader.The two rivals sat one seat apart as Sir Graham Brady announced the results of the ballot, which confirmed Ms Truss’s win with 57 per cent of the vote.As she got up to speak, Ms Truss did not acknowledge Mr Sunak when she walked past.Three years ago, when the result of Boris Johnson’s leadership battle against Jeremy Hunt was announced, the pair shook hands before Mr Johnson took to the stage.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Truss promises energy bill action 'within one week' if made prime ministerLiz Truss delivers first speech after winning race for prime ministerMoment Liz Truss announced as new Tory leader and next UK prime minister
ELECTIONS
The Independent

Liz Truss refuses to say if Donald Trump is ‘friend or foe’

Liz Truss has refused to say whether Donald Trump is a “friend or foe”, after sparking a diplomatic incident by suggesting that “the jury is out” on which camp French president Emmanuel Macron sits in.Following her comment at a Conservative leadership hustings last week, Mr Macron warned she could cause “serious problems” in the Anglo-French relationship, insisting that he regarded the UK as a friend “regardless of its leaders, and sometimes in spite of its leaders”.At the final hustings of the campaign to succeed Boris Johnson, in Wembley on Wednesday, Ms Truss chose her words more diplomatically.She made clear...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shailesh Vara
Person
Ranil Jayawardena
Person
Grant Shapps
Person
Kwasi Kwarteng
Person
Dominic Raab
Person
Tom Tugendhat
Person
Andrew Stephenson
Person
Liz Truss
Person
Suella Braverman
Person
Boris Johnson
The Guardian

Who is Liz Truss and why did the UK not hold a general election?

Liz Truss, who has held the foreign affairs portfolio in the UK government since September 2021, has been formally appointed as prime minster by Britain’s Queen Elizabeth. Her elevation to the role – the third time in which it has been held by a woman, in each case a Conservative – comes after a two-month campaign to succeed Boris Johnson as leader of Britain’s ruling Tory party, in which she vied with another candidate for members’ votes.
POLITICS
The Independent

Liz Truss warned against ‘bad’ Boris Johnson mistake of filling cabinet with friends

Conservative leadership favourite Liz Truss is on course to repeat Boris Johnson’s mistake of packing her first cabinet with only allies, a senior Tory peer has warned.Polling guru Lord Hayward urged Ms Truss, widely expected to be named winner of the Tory contest today, to offer top positions to people aligned with rival Rishi Sunak.Truss is set to give allies Kwasi Kwarteng, Suella Braverman and James Cleverly top roles as chancellor, home secretary and foreign secretary respectively – but few Sunak supporters are in line for any cabinet roles.“To govern you are going to have to bring in some...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk#Cabinet#Home Secretary#The Rt Hon Suella#Qc Mp Suellabraverman#Tory
The Independent

Moment Liz Truss and Angela Rayner handed notes in Commons about Queen’s health

Prime minister Liz Truss and deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner were handed notes in the Commons earlier this afternoon to inform them of the Queen’s health. The pair learned during a debate on the energy crisis that the monarch is currently under medical supervision at Balmoral.While Nadhim Zahawi, the recently-appointed Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, came into the chamber to brief Ms Truss, it fell to Ms Rayner to tell Labour leader Keir Starmer about the development.Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle was also passed a piece of paper to let him know the news.Labour politician Chris Bryant was...
HEALTH
The Independent

James Cleverly: Who is the new Foreign Secretary?

An old ally of Boris Johnson and staunch backer of Liz Truss, James Cleverly was widely considered a shoo-in for a top role at the new prime minister’s side.It is a big promotion for the MP for Braintree, who was shuffled to the position of Education Secretary – making him the third person in that role in 48 hours – as Mr Johnson’s premiership collapsed around him in July.Asked by the PA news agency before the Tory leadership result if he would take the foreign secretary job, should it be offered by Ms Truss, he replied simply: “Who wouldn’t accept...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Northern Ireland
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Brexit
News Break
Politics
The Independent

Liz Truss hints at 2024 general election as new PM rules out snap poll

Liz Truss has signalled that she wants to hold off of a general election until 2024, as she appeared to rule out a snap poll in her Tory leadership victory speech. The foreign secretary will become the country’s third female prime minister on Tuesday after securing a 57 per cent to 43 per cent win over rival Rishi Sunak.Despite calls from Labour and the Liberal Democrats for an early election, Ms Truss indicated that she would not be going to the country anytime soon.Pledging to “deliver for the country” on the energy bills and the NHS, she told Tory...
WORLD
Daniella Cressman

Liz Truss Will Be U.K's Next Prime Minister

"Liz Truss won the bitter race to succeed Boris Johnson as U.K. prime minister, and will take power with the country facing brutal economic headwinds that threaten to plunge millions of Britons into poverty this winter." —Ellen Milligan.
The Independent

Nation ‘deeply concerned’ about Queen’s health, says Liz Truss

Liz Truss said the nation will be “deeply concerned” by the news that Queen Elizabeth II is under close medical supervision.The Conservative prime minister said “my thoughts and the thoughts of people across our United Kingdom” were with the 96-year-old monarch and the royal family.Labour leader Keir Starmer also said he was “deeply worried” by the news from Buckingham Palace, adding that he was “hoping for her recovery” along with the rest of the country.Prince Charles, heir to the throne, is now with the Queen at Balmoral after she was placed under medical supervision. Her doctors “are concerned for Her...
HEALTH
The Independent

‘Big question mark’ over Truss’s judgment on Cabinet appointments – Sturgeon

Nicola Sturgeon has suggested there is a “big question mark” over Liz Truss’s judgment following the announcement of her new Cabinet.The Prime Minister selected her new-look Government on Tuesday evening after arriving at Downing Street following an audience with the Queen in Balmoral.Few ministers from Boris Johnson’s Cabinet remained after the major overhaul, with Ms Truss instead appearing to select allies to take on various ministerial roles.Asked for her opinion on the new Cabinet, Scottish First Minister Ms Sturgeon said: “It’s not really a new Government. It’s just a bit of a shuffling of the deck chairs.“A couple of things...
POLITICS
The Independent

UK government petitions website suspended ‘until further notice’ out of respect for Queen

The official UK government and parliament petitions website has been suspended "until further notice" following the death of the Queen.The decision means people can no longer post new petitions or put their name to existing campaigns.Visitors trying to sign petitions are met with a large black bar at the top of the page, and a notice which reads: "Following the sad announcement of the passing of Her late Majesty The Queen, petitioning has been paused until further notice."Please check back later for more information."The petitions system is a joint enterprise of the UK government and parliament – with petitions over...
POLITICS
The Independent

Liz Truss officially becomes prime minister after meeting the Queen

Liz Truss is now the United Kingdom’s prime minister after being invited to form a government by the Queen at Balmoral.A photo showed the monarch smiling as she shook hands with her new prime minister in the drawing room of her Scottish Highland retreat.Ms Truss became the UK’s 56th PM - and the third woman to hold the role - during a half-hour audience with the Queen around an hour after Boris Johnson visited Her Majesty to tender his resignation.In a statement, Buckingham Palace said: “The Queen received in audience The Right Honourable Elizabeth Truss MP today and...
POLITICS
The Independent

The Independent

833K+
Followers
261K+
Post
390M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy