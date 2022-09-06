Effective: 2022-09-07 17:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-07 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. If on or near any area lakes, get out of the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Persons in campgrounds should consider seeking sturdy shelter until these storms pass. Target Area: Bitterroot, Sapphire Mountains; Butte, Blackfoot Region; Flathead, Mission Valleys; Lower Clark Fork Region; Missoula, Bitterroot Valleys; Potomac, Seeley Lake Region Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of south central Lake, southeastern Missoula, western Deer Lodge, Granite, central Ravalli and southwestern Powell Counties through 600 PM MDT At 503 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a line of strong thunderstorms extending from 8 miles northeast of Evaro to 7 miles southwest of Conner. Movement was east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. Multiple public and trained spotter reports. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Missoula, Hamilton, Drummond, Lolo, Stevensville, Philipsburg, Darby, Ovando, Florence, Victor, Arlee, Conner, Woodside, Wye, Evaro, Bonner-West Riverside, Seeley Lake, East Missoula, Pinesdale and Nimrod. This includes the following highways Interstate 90 between mile markers 92 and 163. Highway 83 between mile markers 0 and 17. Highway 93 N between mile markers 0 and 19. Highway 93 S between mile markers 12 and 94. Highway 200 E between mile markers 0 and 48. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

DEER LODGE COUNTY, MT ・ 2 DAYS AGO