Canyon, TX

news4sanantonio.com

New Braunfels High School no longer on lockdown

New Braunfels High School was placed on lockdown Thursday afternoon following an anonymous tip regarding a "threat" that was made. From the New Braunfels ISD Facebook Page... The lockdown at NBHS has been lifted. All law enforcement agencies are now in the process of a departure plan for their personnel. Parents will be notified once students can be picked up and student drivers will be released.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
brownwoodnews.com

PHOTOS: JV, Freshman Lions thump Burnet

More than 70 images from the Freshman Lions’ 35-6 win, and the JV Lions’ 34-6 victory over Burnet Thursday night at Gordon Wood Stadium, as both teams improved to 3-0 on the season. Also Thursday, Brownwood’s Combined Team improved to 2-1 on the season with a 28-24 win at Eastland.
BURNET, TX
Yardbarker

Texas alum Matthew McConaughey wants Longhorns to ‘bring the heat’ to Alabama

The biggest supporter of Texas football is now in the Alabama-Texas conversation. Matthew McConaughey is a native Texan and alum of the University of Texas. As an Academy Award-winning actor, he relishes the opportunity to be on the sideline for the Longhorns. He was at the 2006 Rose Bowl for the BCS National Championship Game between Texas and the University of Southern California. McConaughey was also present at the 2010 BCS National Championship matchup at the Rose Bowl between the Longhorns and Alabama.
AUSTIN, TX
heartlandcollegesports.com

Kirby Hocutt Concerned Texas Won’t Play Texas Tech Post-SEC Move

The Texas Longhorns and Texas Tech Red Raiders have played annually since 1960, and last September Texas Tech athletic director Kirby Hocutt met with Texas AD Chris Del Conte to make sure the rivalry continues being played once Texas leaves for the SEC. At the time, Texas assured Hocutt that...
AUSTIN, TX
dailytrib.com

Burnet County Jail bookings for Sept. 2-8, 2022

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Sept. 2-8, 2022, according to Burnet County Sheriff’s Office logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
BURNET COUNTY, TX
Golf Digest

The Matthew McConaughey-narrated hype video for Texas-Alabama will be the Longhorns’ only W of the weekend

On Saturday, Texas and Alabama are set to pre-heat their SEC rivalry as the Crimson Tide head to Austin for a showdown with the Longhorns. With the Big Noon Kickoff crew in town and temperatures expected to rise into the triple-digits, it’s poised to be a hot one, literally and figuratively. But don’t take our word for it. Just ask Matthew “Alright, Alright, Alright” McConaughey, who narrated the first great CFB hype video of 2022 on Friday …
TUSCALOOSA, AL
mySanAntonio.com

mySanAntonio.com

San Antonio, TX
MySanAntonio delivers the news that matters most to San Antonio, from mom-and-pop businesses to the global economy, from military homecomings to foreign affairs, and from neighborhood struggles to international disasters.

 https://www.mysanantonio.com/

