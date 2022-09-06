Read full article on original website
KSAT 12
Police explain why threat led to massive New Braunfels High School lockdown
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – The New Braunfels High School lockdown on Thursday prompted a massive response from law enforcement and first responders after the school received a potential threat. Although the threat was found not credible, New Braunfels Assistant Police Chief said the response is all part of a...
news4sanantonio.com
New Braunfels High School no longer on lockdown
New Braunfels High School was placed on lockdown Thursday afternoon following an anonymous tip regarding a "threat" that was made. From the New Braunfels ISD Facebook Page... The lockdown at NBHS has been lifted. All law enforcement agencies are now in the process of a departure plan for their personnel. Parents will be notified once students can be picked up and student drivers will be released.
Texas high school football scores for Thursday, Sept. 8
Eccles hit the long field goal with 23 seconds left in the game Thursday at House Park to give the Maroons the lead over the Trojans.
Hill Country school district marks fourth fentanyl-related death this semester
The student was 15 years old.
brownwoodnews.com
PHOTOS: JV, Freshman Lions thump Burnet
More than 70 images from the Freshman Lions’ 35-6 win, and the JV Lions’ 34-6 victory over Burnet Thursday night at Gordon Wood Stadium, as both teams improved to 3-0 on the season. Also Thursday, Brownwood’s Combined Team improved to 2-1 on the season with a 28-24 win at Eastland.
Fourth Hays CISD student confirmed to have died from fentanyl overdose, school district says
AUSTIN, Texas — Hays CISD confirmed Wednesday that another student died from a fentanyl overdose. A total of four students have now died from fentanyl or suspected fentanyl overdoses over the summer, the school district said Wednesday. In a letter to parents, Hays CISD said an autopsy determined that...
This Central Texas College Was Named #1 Party School in the State
If the party is just as important to you as the education, look no further than right down the road. One particular Central Texas college was picked as the number one party school in the Lone Star State. Sometimes a quality education comes with a hangover. University of Texas. With...
MySanAntonio: Poet Laureate Andrea Sanderson champions local music, arts
"You can catch a lot of San Antonio culture on that one street."
KSAT 12
View vintage photos of Seguin and find out what the town was almost called
SEGUIN, Texas – Seguin is a small town northeast of San Antonio that was established in 1838. It was initially called Walnut Springs due to freshwater sources nearby but six months after the town was officially incorporated in 1853, the name was changed to Seguin, according to the city’s website.
Yardbarker
Texas alum Matthew McConaughey wants Longhorns to ‘bring the heat’ to Alabama
The biggest supporter of Texas football is now in the Alabama-Texas conversation. Matthew McConaughey is a native Texan and alum of the University of Texas. As an Academy Award-winning actor, he relishes the opportunity to be on the sideline for the Longhorns. He was at the 2006 Rose Bowl for the BCS National Championship Game between Texas and the University of Southern California. McConaughey was also present at the 2010 BCS National Championship matchup at the Rose Bowl between the Longhorns and Alabama.
heartlandcollegesports.com
Kirby Hocutt Concerned Texas Won’t Play Texas Tech Post-SEC Move
The Texas Longhorns and Texas Tech Red Raiders have played annually since 1960, and last September Texas Tech athletic director Kirby Hocutt met with Texas AD Chris Del Conte to make sure the rivalry continues being played once Texas leaves for the SEC. At the time, Texas assured Hocutt that...
fox7austin.com
Loreal Sarkisian, 'First Lady of Texas Football', shares game day fashion tips
AUSTIN, Texas - She's known as the "First Lady of Texas Football" and she knows a thing or two about fashion. Loreal Sarkisian, wife of Texas Longhorns head football coach Steve Sarkisian, is a wardrobe stylist who is not only devoted to fashion but philanthropy, as well. Her outfits on...
dailytrib.com
Burnet County Jail bookings for Sept. 2-8, 2022
The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Sept. 2-8, 2022, according to Burnet County Sheriff’s Office logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Pitbull, San Antonio FC: Everything to do in San Antonio this weekend
There are endless possibilities for fun in San Antonio this weekend.
San Antonio officials release cause of death of Christina Powell
The death was ruled an accident.
Threat reported in bathroom at Lockhart Junior High
The letter said two students found the note near the end of the school day Tuesday.
Golf Digest
The Matthew McConaughey-narrated hype video for Texas-Alabama will be the Longhorns’ only W of the weekend
On Saturday, Texas and Alabama are set to pre-heat their SEC rivalry as the Crimson Tide head to Austin for a showdown with the Longhorns. With the Big Noon Kickoff crew in town and temperatures expected to rise into the triple-digits, it’s poised to be a hot one, literally and figuratively. But don’t take our word for it. Just ask Matthew “Alright, Alright, Alright” McConaughey, who narrated the first great CFB hype video of 2022 on Friday …
abc7amarillo.com
Amarillo ISD police chief among 3,300 Texans on leaked Oath Keepers list
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Amarillo ISD's police chief is among the 3,301 Texans who appear on the leaked membership rolls of a far-right extremist group that’s accused of playing a key role in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. The Anti-Defamation League Center on Extremism...
mySanAntonio.com
Comments / 2