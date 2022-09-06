Read full article on original website
3d ago
Diversity and inclusion for the sake of diversity and inclusion is a recipe for failure. Hire the best and brightest and stop forcing diversity.
Redbone
2d ago
Oh this is why I couldn't get the job there. The job I applied for I was qualified for. My background and my education amd experience qualified me and I did put my race on the application. Oh ok. Will never apply there again.
NorthSouthWestGirl
3d ago
It's really not surprising. I'm glad Tyler Perry has a better and spectacular studio for black and brown people to create our art. Like always, they live in the dark ages and let ignorance keep them stuck! You have NOTHING left but your stupid racism!
howafrica.com
Who Was Angelo Herndon, A Self-Educated Advocate And Organizer For Workers’ Rights & Racial Equality In 1930s?
Angelo Herndon was the defendant in one of the most publicized and notorious legal cases of the 1930s. In 1932, nineteen-year-old Herndon was arrested under an obscure 19th century servile insurrection law for attempting to organize a peaceful demonstration of unemployed workers in Atlanta. Largely due to the efforts of the Communist Party-affiliated International Labor Defense, the arrest and subsequent trial ignited a firestorm of protest that, alongside the Scottsboro case, helped expose the gross injustice of the southern legal system and introduced African Americans on a broad scale to the militant anti-racism of the Communist Party.
Mitzi Bickers sentenced to 14 years in City Hall bribery case
Mitzi Bickers, a pastor and political consultant, was sentenced Thursday to serve 14 years in prison for her role in the Atlanta City Hall corruption investigation.
CBS 46
Defining US: New documentary explores race in America’s largest public schools
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Almost 50 million children attend American public schools. Over half of them are students of color. A new documentary is exploring the conversation around race in the classroom by taking viewers through some of the nation’s largest school systems. The film follows the lives of marginalized students and educators who are fighting for social change.
Fulton County District Attorney builds 2020 election conspiracy story from bottom to top
Quality Journalism for Critical Times I don’t think Georgia is prepared for what’s coming its way. I don’t know how it could be, not with the most important and controversial trial in American history looming in its not-too-distant future. Now, maybe that trial will never happen. After months of investigative work into an alleged criminal conspiracy to interfere with and […] The post Fulton County District Attorney builds 2020 election conspiracy story from bottom to top appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Georgia’s Stone Mountain slow to fulfill promise to remove Confederate imagery
The Confederate flags are still there. All four of them. They still fly a few hundred paces up Stone Mountain, high atop their poles in a stone plaza, where the hundreds or thousands of people who summit the granite outcropping each day can’t help but plod past. Some 15...
Washington Examiner
Inquiry: 94% of key 2020 counties wrongly dumped ballot info
A new investigation into the record-keeping of 100 key 2020 battleground counties found that nearly all threw out or mishandled voting documentation they are supposed to keep for 22 months in case an audit is called. Instead of complying with the 22-month requirement spelled out in the Civil Rights Act...
OPINION: Kemp says Fulton investigation is ‘politics.’ He did worse in 2018
In recent weeks, Gov. Brian Kemp’s legal team has fought a subpoena looking into Trumpian skullduggery following the 202...
CBS 46
Atlanta LGBTQ+ advocates warn Texas PrEP ruling could have far reaching impacts
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) – Georgia’s LGBTQ+ community is sounding the alarm about a federal ruling in Texas where a judge says requiring companies to cover the costs of HIV prevention medications violates religious freedom. Local advocates worry the ruling could set a precedent and impact other states, including Georgia.
CBS 46
City, county leaders conflicted over AMC closing; some support ‘business decision’
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Some local leaders are now at odds over whether they should be pushing to keep Atlanta Medical Center alive. Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens sent a second forceful letter about the closure of AMC saying in part, “Wellstar needs to provide immediate answers to the community about what you are doing to mitigate the harm to the community of this closure.”
CBS 46
Police training expert; serving warrant can be particularly dangerous for police
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Metro Atlanta Police officers and sheriff’s deputies are mourning two brothers in blue, shot and killed while carrying out everyday police work, the serving of a warrant. But members of the law enforcement community say police work is never typical. U.S. Marshals Fugitive Investigator Frank...
CBS 46
Mitzi Bickers to be sentenced Thursday in Atlanta city hall corruption trial
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Mitzi Bickers, the former political operative and Atlanta city employee who was found guilty back in March on bribery and other charges, will be sentenced Thursday. Bickers, who served as former Mayor Kasim Reed’s director of human services, was found guilty of money laundering, wire fraud...
CBS 46
Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens sends another letter about closure of downtown hospital
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens has sent a follow-up letter to Wellstar CEO Candice Saunders regarding the closure of Atlanta Medical Center in downtown Atlanta. The letter says:. “As Mayor of Atlanta, I will leave no stone unturned as I explore every option to safeguard access to...
fox5atlanta.com
Criminals utilize a new creative crime in southeast Atlanta
ATLANTA - Body camera video from an arrest shows a new way criminals are targeting southeast Atlant homes: U-Haul trucks. "We have a lot of new homes that have been rehabbed or are new," Major William Ricker told FOX 5's Alex Whittler. "They’ll go to a home under construction and carry away stove or fridge that will cause neighbor to lose money."
Former Atlanta official Mitzi Bickers to be sentenced Thursday on bribery charges
Attorneys for Pastor Mitzi Bickers are asking a federal judge for leniency in his Thursday sentencing of the former Atla...
CBS 46
Jury awards $77M in suit against addiction treatment center
ATLANTA, Ga. (AP) - Nick Carusillo died when he was hit by multiple vehicles on a Georgia interstate, just days after he was abruptly discharged from an addiction treatment center. Now his parents hope a substantial jury verdict in their favor will prompt change that helps others suffering from mental...
US Marshals arrest Riverdale 'firebombing' suspect 800 miles away in Texas
RIVERDALE, Ga. — The person accused of "firebombing" a Clayton County woman's home has been arrested, according to officials. U.S. Marshals arrested 32-year-old Theriton Wells more than 800 miles away in Humble, Texas. The agency said they were tipped off by Clayton County authorities to help find Wells after...
CBS 46
More details given about shooting of Cobb County deputies
The Travel Mom, Emily Kaufman and Tommy DiDario join us to share why this is the perfect time to plan your next vacation. For more information, visit www.travelguard.com. Sponsored By: The Travel Mom. Community reacts to deaths of Cobb County deputies. Inside look at law enforcement training. Updated: 8 hours...
Newnan Times-Herald
Newnan High students arrested for terroristic threats
Two Newnan High School students have been arrested for making terroristic threats after another student overheard them talking about setting the school on fire Wednesday morning. According to a letter sent to NHS families by Principal Chase Puckett Wednesday afternoon, a the student notified an administrator around 11 a.m. that...
CBS 46
Cobb Sheriff’s Foundation accepting donations for fallen deputies
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Cobb Sherriff’s Foundation, which is a registered nonprofit organization, is accepting money to support the families of two Cobb County Sheriff’s Office deputies who were killed Sept. 8 in the line of duty. “Today, we join our entire community in mourning the tragic...
