Opioid crisis: Virtual Narcan training session can help save lives

A virtual Narcan training session is being held later this month to help the public understand how to respond in the case of an opioid overdose.

Those who wish to attend can do so by registering via email to Susan Salomone, MS, CASAC, CRPA at ssal@drugcrisisinourbackyard.com .

The session will be held on Sept. 15 at 6:30 p.m. It’s being hosted by the groups Drug Crisis in our Backyard and the Cortlandt Community Coalition.