ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cortlandt, NY

Opioid crisis: Virtual Narcan training session can help save lives

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PVfTi_0hkYWUPK00

A virtual Narcan training session is being held later this month to help the public understand how to respond in the case of an opioid overdose.

Those who wish to attend can do so by registering via email to Susan Salomone, MS, CASAC, CRPA at ssal@drugcrisisinourbackyard.com .

The session will be held on Sept. 15 at 6:30 p.m. It’s being hosted by the groups Drug Crisis in our Backyard and the Cortlandt Community Coalition.

Comments / 0

Related
News 12

Officials: Polio found in Nassau County wastewater

Nassau officials say the poliovirus has been found in county wastewater, mainly in the Town of North Hempstead. Officials say the discovery was part of routine wastewater monitoring and the virus was found in the Manhasset, Port Washington, Glenwood Landing and Roslyn areas. Currently, there are no active cases in the county.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cortlandt, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Narcan#Opioid Overdose#Casac#Crpa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News 12

Connecticut attorney accused of assaulting fellow lawyer

A Connecticut attorney is due in court Thursday after being charged with assaulting a fellow lawyer. A viewer sent News 12 video taken outside Derby Superior Court. It appears to show attorney Rob Serofinowitz in a heated argument with a man later identified as another lawyer. The argument ends with...
DERBY, CT
News 12

Port Chester police: Trooper struck on I-95

Port Chester police say a New York state trooper was hit on the New England Thruway late Thursday night. Officials say the incident happened on the southbound side of I-95 around 9 p.m. between Port Chester and the Connecticut border. It's unclear what exactly led up to the incident, the...
PORT CHESTER, NY
News 12

News 12

105K+
Followers
35K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy