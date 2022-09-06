ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

Leahy to represent Congress at United Nations’ General Assembly meeting this month

By Sarah Mearhoff
VTDigger
VTDigger
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00CrWX_0hkYWOMC00
U.S. Sen. Patrick Leahy speaks during a press conference in Montpelier on Thursday, October 14, 2021. Photo by Glenn Russell/VT Digger

President Joe Biden has nominated Vermont’s senior U.S. Sen. Patrick Leahy, a Democrat widely regarded for his work on international affairs and human rights, to the U.S. delegation for the upcoming session of the United Nations’ General Assembly.

According to a Tuesday press release from the White House, Leahy and U.S. Sen. Jim Risch, R-Idaho, will represent the U.S. Congress at the meeting of world leaders at the U.N.’s headquarters in New York City later this month. Joining them will be three public delegates representing the United States: S. Douglas Bunch of Virginia, Carol Leslie Hamilton of California and Andrew Weinstein of Florida.

Over the course of his nearly 50-year career in the U.S. Senate, Leahy has spent more than 30 years as the highest-ranking Democrat on the Senate Appropriations Foreign Operations and State Department Subcommittee, which oversees funding and management of U.S. foreign policy, including its contributions to the U.N.

Over the course of his Senate career, Leahy has garnered a reputation as a leader on international affairs and human rights. According to Tuesday’s news release, he “played a central role” in repairing diplomatic relations between the U.S. and Cuba under the Obama administration, led cleanup efforts of Agent Orange sites in Vietnam and established the so-called Leahy War Victims Fund, which provides prosthetics and other support to international civilian war victims.

Among Leahy’s international affairs achievements is his namesake, the Leahy Law, which bars the U.S. from providing training, equipment or other aid to foreign agencies that have committed human rights abuses. The White House on Tuesday dubbed versions of this law “the most effective tools in the U.S. human rights toolkit.”

At an unrelated conference on Tuesday, Leahy said that, as he nears retirement in January, “the Leahy Law is one of the things I am proudest of.” His remarks were delivered at the State Department’s annual Leahy Law Conference .

“When we partner with foreign security forces, we automatically become involved in the internal affairs of their countries. The way those forces act and are perceived by their own people reflects — positively, or negatively — on us,” Leahy said at the conference. “When our partners, trained or equipped by us, commit abuses, we are complicit — or we are perceived to be complicit — in the predatory and abusive acts that erode the legitimacy of those forces. I think most people understand this.”

Read the story on VTDigger here: Leahy to represent Congress at United Nations’ General Assembly meeting this month .

Comments / 3

Related
Axios

Former President Barack Obama is jumping full-on into the midterms with a fundraiser for the Senate Democrats' campaign arm, Axios has learned.

Why it matters: The event comes as Democrats' once-poor outlook of keeping control of the upper chamber has improved amid pervasive candidate quality issues among Republican Senate contenders. Driving the news: The Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee is hosting a Sept. 8 fundraiser feating a "conversation" headlined by Obama and Sen....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
People

2 Senators, Republican Susan Collins and Democrat Tammy Baldwin, Pen Op-Ed to Support Marriage Equality

“Individuals in same-sex and interracial marriages need, and should have, the confidence that their marriages are legal,” they write for The Washington Post in support of the Respect for Marriage Act Two U.S. senators, Republican Susan Collins of Maine and Democrat Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin, teamed up to write an op-ed in support of the Respect for Marriage Act (RFMA) for The Washington Post. "Millions of American families have come to rely on the promise of marriage equality and the freedoms, rights and responsibilities that come with making...
AOL Corp

The 5 Richest Members of Congress

Serving in Congress requires you to swear an oath to defend and uphold the Constitution. An oath of poverty, however, is not included, and there are a few members of Congress who are striking examples of that. The five richest members of U.S. Congress are each worth at least $200...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
Vermont Government
State
Vermont State
State
Florida State
City
Montpelier, VT
State
Virginia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Risch
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Patrick Leahy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#General Assembly#Democrat#The United Nations#The White House#The U S Congress#U N#The U S Senate#Agent Orange#Leahy W
Washington Examiner

Pressure's on Senate Democrats for Biden to break judicial confirmation record

The onus is on Senate Democrats to help President Joe Biden shatter records over his federal judicial confirmations before the new 2023 Congress is sworn in. The president brought his total confirmations of federal judgeship positions up to 78 this week after the Senate confirmed John Lee to the 7th Circuit Court of Appeals and Andre Mathis to the 6th Circuit, both of whom made history as the first Asian American and black man in their respective jurisdictions.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Cuba
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Vietnam
The Veracity Report

Trump Wins Again as Judge Agrees Significant Harm Was Done in Raid - We Have the Full Written Decision

Florida judge agrees that the appointing of a special master to oversee documents taken from Mar-a-Lago is the correct course of action since obvious harm was done. A federal judge on Monday granted former President Donald Trump’s request to appoint a special master to review the trove of documents seized during the FBI’s raid on Mar-a-Lago last month, saying some of the materials were medical or tax-related.
VTDigger

VTDigger

Montpelier, VT
10K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

VTDigger.org is a statewide news website that publishes watchdog reports on state government, politics, consumer affairs, business and public policy.

 http://vtdigger.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy